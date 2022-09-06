Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood

It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again.
North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
Since many of The Mummers have summer houses in The Wildwoods, this show has become a family affair for many of them. The parade is a big hit and has allowed for their large fan base throughout the town to gather each year. The Mummers even refer to Wildwood as “The Mummers second home”.
While everyone knows The Mummers from the big annual parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, these groups continue to have shows throughout the year as well.
Wait — But it’s
not the New Year!If the title of the event has you scratching your head, you’re likely not the only one. The reason this particular event is celebrated in September and coined as “New Year’s” is to get everyone geared up for a full season of The Mummers. It is essentially a kick-off show for The Mummers’ season and a way to get people excited for the big parade in Philly on the actual New Year’s Day.
The top string bands from the New Year’s Day Parade in Philly will strut their way through North Wildwood, performing for a more intimate crowd. This allows for the spectators to get a closer view of the costumes and dances and hear the music like they never have before.
The Mummers will start parading at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues, stopping each block to perform, entertain and engage with everyone.
All the spectators present can expect a fun, family-friendly event complete with elaborate costumes, intricate dance steps, lots of interaction, entertainment and a day full of fun.
While this parade is a quick one, the fun doesn’t just end there. There are a pre and post-parade activities hosted by some of the local establishments.
The Pre-Parade Jam Session kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes right until the parade begins at 3 p.m. Hosted at Keenan’s Irish Pub, located at 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., you can expect a cold beverage, some food and fun. A portion of all sales made at this Pre-Jam Session will be donated back to the PMSBA.
The Post Parade Party kicks off at 6 p.m. and is hosted by Curban’s Irish Inn located at 100 Olde New Jersey Ave. Stop in for drinks, food and more music. Some of the string band members have their own band, called 2 Street Strugglers, and will be performing at Curban’s throughout the night. A portion of sales from the party will also be donated back to the PMSBA.
“Everyone there will be able to see some friends and family and enjoy some great food,” says Sam Regalbuto, President of the String Band Association. “Hopefully we will have good weather for the parade and we really just want everyone to enjoy themselves, have a good time, forget their troubles for a little while and enjoy the show.”
How to become-r a MummerHave you ever thought about how someone becomes a Mummer? Believe it or not, it tends to run in the family.
A lot of the Mummers get started with this hobby because past family members or friends have been involved and have showed them what it is all about.
That’s how Regalbuto got started over 40 years ago. His father introduced him to the Mummer world and when he was around 10 years old, he got started himself.
“My dad was always involved, and then when he took a step back, I joined in,” Regalbuto says.
There are five divisions within the overall Mummers, The Comic, The Fancy, the Wench Brigade, the String Band and the Fancy Brigade. Regalbuto’s father was involved with The Comics, so that’s where he started as well, and has since moved through the other divisions.
“It is a great time and we are truly one big happy family,” Regalbuto says. “The creative side of all this is what draws me, but I also want to do good and help it grow. I want to continue to keep this hobby in the public eye and help it stay relevant, help all the bands grow, to entertain and just be able to keep playing all throughout the year.
The creative side also seems to draw a lot of the fans into the Mummers world, with the elaborate costumes and head pieces being such an intricate part of all the parades.
Each band and group within the Mummers has their own theme committees who sit down and discuss the themes for each showing. They decide what will produce the biggest “wow” effect, and what costume will help to put on the best show.
The designers put together the images they think will be the most entertaining for each particular parade and the costumer makes it all come to life.
The costumes and headpieces are constantly changing, and the goal of each is to have the costumes conjure up images of fantasy. The Mummers say imagination is what puts on the best show.
“We want everyone to come out and have fun, interact with us,” Regalbuto says. “We are entertainers and we want everyone to come, see our costumes, see what we are preparing for the big New Year’s Day Parade and just learn more about us so that they can start to follow us with our other events.”
A whole weekend of Mummer fun?
Maybe someday ...Due to the pandemic, the Mummers New Year’s Parade in North Wildwood was cancelled back in 2020. It returned strong though and now that the parade is back in full swing, the Mummers are looking forward to even bigger crowds this year, with an expanded event planned for the future.
While the current parade is only a day-long event, next year North Wildwood is planning on making an entire weekend out of it, giving folks even more to look forward to.