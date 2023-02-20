More than a one man band: Rocking out with The CYB

When we last left off with the Chris Yoder, of The Chris Yoder Band, in 2018, there wasn’t a band at all. It was just Yoder, who, after more than 20 years performing as a front man for a variety of bands, was knee deep in a solo career. It’s been a good one — so good, in fact, that Yoder’s got over a thousand songs he can bust out with just a mic and an acoustic guitar, performing a chilled-out list of favorites at venues all over South Jersey. But he’s no longer just a one-man show. Instead, he’s part of the Chris Yoder Band — The CYB —which will perform on Friday, Feb. 24, at Villain & Saint in Atlantic City, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at Caroline’s in Somers Point.
“I still like it,” Yoder says of performing as a soloist. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like it. I just get more of a rush from playing with the band than I do playing solo acoustic. I missed the camaraderie, I missed rocking out.”
Of course, like many good things, The CYB kind of happened by accident. In 2021, a friend of Yoder asked him if he wanted to come out and just jam. He caught the bug to be back in a band almost immediately, but it wasn’t until their first gig got rained out that they really pulled together.
“We were doing a festival in Reading for my cousin. They only needed us for an hour and a half so we threw together 20 songs for it. It was a really weird rainy day — we only played for 40 minutes and it started pouring, so we started calling around the area asking, “Does anyone want a free band?” says Yoder. “We had all our equipment and were ready to go.”
As luck would have it, CYB former lead guitarist Ed Shim got a call from someone in The Loop Band — they weren’t going to be able to play their gig at Carney’s that night — asking if they could fill in.
“Yes” they answered immediately. Problem was, they didn’t have four hours of songs to make up the set list. So, on their 2.5-hour ride from Reading, PA to Cape May, the foursome figured out another 20 songs they could all play. And it worked.
“It pulled us all together. It really cemented that we were going to be performing together,” says Yoder. “We did every dance song we could possibly think. So, I reached out to my booking agent, Scott Vattima, and said, ‘I think I have a band now.”
While The CYB is made up of five members, they play as different iterations — venues can book Yoder as a soloist, or The CYB as a duo, trio, quartet and even five-piece band. Each version of the band has something a little different to offer.
“There’s a lot of crossover, a lot of stuff goes over great no matter if it’s solo or the full band,” says Yoder. “Of course, it’s a different sound.”
Not only can the sound get bigger and richer, but the addition of a keyboardist has given their lineup a lot of flavor. And of course, as professionals, these musicians know how to play a room, concentrating on venue-specific setlists.
“Even if it’s the quartet, we have a very chilled out set at first, with songs like “Into the Mystic” and “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.” You have to start off chill. You can’t start with Rage Against the Machine when people are eating,” says Yoder. “Then when you come into the second or third set, you do a ‘listen to me’ song. We just did “Tonight Tonight” by Smashing Pumpkins and it sounds amazing.”
From there, it’s anyone’s guess. From “Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News and “Rio” by Duran Duran to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” by The Charlie Daniels Band, “Wagon Wheel,” by Darius Rucker and plenty of Johnny Cash, Black Crowes, and a slew of ’80s and ’90s songs, any version of the Chris Yoder Band you hear will be a good one.