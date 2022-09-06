Millennium-era nu-metal rockers Staind head to Atlantic City

After Staind went on hiatus in 2012, the band members always said the group wasn’t breaking up. And in 2019, the band regrouped for four shows, hinting that if things went well – and they did – a full tour and more could well be in the cards soon.
That tour was supposed to happen in 2020, but the pandemic scuttled that. So fans have to be pleased that COVID only delayed and didn’t end plans for a tour. This week the band returns to Atlantic City for a show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Ocean Casino Resort.
Guitarist Mike Mushok thanks a certain promoter for helping to grease the wheels for Staind’s return back in 2019.
“We kept getting these offers from Danny Wimmer, who does a lot of the rock festivals in the country. He’s a friend of ours, somebody that we met back in 1998,” Mushok says in a phone interview. “He’d always been asking us, ‘I’m doing festivals, I’m doing festivals,’ so (singer) Aaron (Lewis) and I would talk. That’s kind of what led to it. Aaron has his own manager, who was also (saying) ‘I think you guys should do it.’ So I think all of those things kind of combined for us to say it was a good time to get back and play some shows.”
On the current tour, Staind will try to cover as much musical ground as possible in that time.
“It’s definitely a lot of the songs you come to expect from us,” Mushok says of the setlist. “But we still put some stuff (in) that we enjoy playing. We always try to add that in there, and even stuff, you know, that hopefully fans that have been with us for a while would want to hear.”
Staind has a deep catalog of material, and began building a long list of singles right from the start, as the band’s debut album, 1999’s “Dysfunction,” produced three mainstream rock and modern rock singles, “Just Go,” “Mudshovel” and “Home.”
The follow-up album, “Break The Cycle,” proved to be Staind’s big breakthrough. With sales of more than 5 million copies, it not only turned the band into arena-level stars, it also adjusted perceptions of the group’s music – quite by accident - after Lewis and Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst decided to do an impromptu acoustic performance of an early Staind song, “Outside,” during a fall 1999 show. “Outside” was included on the “Family Values Tour ‘99” live CD and became a runaway hit.
Then to preview the “Break The Cycle” album, Staind released the ballad “It’s Been Awhile,” another blockbuster single. Suddenly, the band was better known for edgy ballads than for the metal-tinged rock that made up the majority of their music.
While Staind never again matched the sales figures of “Break The Cycle,” the group’s subsequent albums – “14 Shades of Grey” (2003), “Chapter V” (2005) and “The Illusion of Progress” – went platinum or gold and spawned multiple mainstream rock singles.
But when Staind went back into the studio to make their next album, things went sideways in a big way. Tensions grew as the band got to work in rehearsals. Eventually things boiled over between Lewis and drummer Jon Wysocki and the drummer was jettisoned from the band. Lewis and Mushok ended up recording their parts in separate locations and work continued right up to the deadline to turn in the recordings to the band’s label, Atlantic Records. Much of the turmoil was captured on film that was shot for a documentary on the project. This 2011 self-titled album became Staind’s final release before the hiatus.
Ironically, the subject of the documentary came up when Mushok was talking with Lewis at one of the warm-up headlining shows Staind played ahead of their 2021 tour with Korn.
“He (Lewis) is like ‘I got up this morning. I just decided I was going to watch that documentary that we did,’” Mushok remembers. “I said ‘Are you kidding me? You voluntarily chose to watch that? I haven’t watched it to this day. I lived it. I didn’t want to see it again.’
“But I do have to say it’s probably one of my favorite (Staind) records,” the guitarist adds. “I like what came out of it. I really enjoy that record and am proud of it.”
There are no such tensions in Staind today. Sal Giancarelli has replaced Wysocki, joining the three original band members, Lewis, Mushok and bassist Johnny April in the current lineup. In fact, the group is working toward a new studio album.
Prospects of a new album, though, won’t mean that Staind will be a full-time pursuit for either Lewis or Mushok.
In the years since Staind went on hiatus, Lewis has built a successful solo career as a country artist with a rootsy, largely acoustic sound and has made headlines with his controversial, right-wing leaning political views. Lewis has released his fourth solo album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” and spent the summer on an extensive tour with his band.
Mushok, meanwhile, has been working in Saint Asonia, the band he co-founded in 2015 with former Three Days Grace singer Adam Gontier. The group released a new EP,” “Introvert,” in July.
Mushok said he plans to stay involved with that band going forward. He sees no reason why Staind can’t continue to some degree alongside Lewis’ solo career and Saint Asonia’s activities.
“Aaron’s built up a great following and great career that he’ll fully pursue,” Mushok said. “If we can do some Staind shows in there, it would be great. If we can find a week here or there or maybe a tour every now and then, I’d be cool with that. Like we are looking to do a (Staind) record, so we’ll see how much we do to promote that. Honestly, I’m kind of taking it as it comes, one day at a time. It’s hard to plan, you know what I mean. Who would have thought the world would shut down? So you’ve got to take it as it comes.”