Michael Buble brings his velvet voice to Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City has a rich history of hosting crooners. Stages in this town have hosted everyone from Harry Connick Jr. to Engelbert Humperdinck to Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. But, in 2021, crooners have become something of a rare breed.
Sure, you may find a local lounge lizard here or there, but when it comes to big names, spotting a true crooner in America’s Playground is like finding The Jersey Devil in your living room.
But a sighting is about to take place, and it’s a big one. Possibly the most famous, living, modern-day crooner, Michael Buble, comes to Boardwalk Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The ManBuble was born and raised in Canada and held dreams of being a famous singer since 2 years old. His dreams eventually became a reality, despite his style of jazz crooning being the polar opposite of most of the music that was heard on the radio at the time.
The singer released his self-titled, major-label debut in 2003, and his star continued to rise with subsequent releases such as 2005’s “It’s Time” and 2007’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” Buble’s formula of performing velvety versions of standards mixed in with the occasional self-penned track proved to be a winner as he has sold more than 75 million records … and he’s just 46 years old!
That’s a lot of records, which means there are a lot of fans out there listening and appreciating his music, although Buble himself refuses to refer to his admirers as such.
“I will never use that word, ever,” he said in a 2019 interview with USA Today. “That word ‘fan’ is derogatory. I think it’s sort of fanatical, and these people are not fanatical. They’re my family and my equals, and they’re the reason I have everything I have.”
The TourAlthough we are fully submerged in the final quarter of 2021, Buble’s current tour, “An Evening with Michael Buble,” supports his album “Love,” which was released in 2018. The tour began in February 2019, but — like every other tour on the planet — was halted a year later due to the pandemic. Buble’s show at Boardwalk Hall was originally set to take place in March 2020 and was postponed three times. In September., the North American leg of his tour resumed and is scheduled to run through Nov. 13.
The setlist for Boardwalk Hall is anyone’s guess, but recent shows have included a mix of hits and beloved standards like “My Funny Valentine,” “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”
And in case anyone is wondering whether Buble still loves his job, he said this on stage during a recent concert in Milwaukee: “My wife says to me now every day, ‘Are you enjoying your vacation, Mike? It must be nice because I’m with the three kids and you are off having fun with the music?’ And I say, ‘No, baby, I work so hard. I get up there and I have to sing my favorite songs for two hours with people who scream loving things at me.’”