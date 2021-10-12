 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Buble brings his velvet voice to Boardwalk Hall
0 Comments
top story
Croonin’ on the Boardwalk

Michael Buble brings his velvet voice to Boardwalk Hall

  • 0

Atlantic City has a rich history of hosting crooners. Stages in this town have hosted everyone from Harry Connick Jr. to Engelbert Humperdinck to Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. But, in 2021, crooners have become something of a rare breed.

Sure, you may find a local lounge lizard here or there, but when it comes to big names, spotting a true crooner in America’s Playground is like finding The Jersey Devil in your living room.

But a sighting is about to take place, and it’s a big one. Possibly the most famous, living, modern-day crooner, Michael Buble, comes to Boardwalk Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The ManBuble was born and raised in Canada and held dreams of being a famous singer since 2 years old. His dreams eventually became a reality, despite his style of jazz crooning being the polar opposite of most of the music that was heard on the radio at the time.

The singer released his self-titled, major-label debut in 2003, and his star continued to rise with subsequent releases such as 2005’s “It’s Time” and 2007’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” Buble’s formula of performing velvety versions of standards mixed in with the occasional self-penned track proved to be a winner as he has sold more than 75 million records … and he’s just 46 years old!

That’s a lot of records, which means there are a lot of fans out there listening and appreciating his music, although Buble himself refuses to refer to his admirers as such.

“I will never use that word, ever,” he said in a 2019 interview with USA Today. “That word ‘fan’ is derogatory. I think it’s sort of fanatical, and these people are not fanatical. They’re my family and my equals, and they’re the reason I have everything I have.”

The TourAlthough we are fully submerged in the final quarter of 2021, Buble’s current tour, “An Evening with Michael Buble,” supports his album “Love,” which was released in 2018. The tour began in February 2019, but — like every other tour on the planet — was halted a year later due to the pandemic. Buble’s show at Boardwalk Hall was originally set to take place in March 2020 and was postponed three times. In September., the North American leg of his tour resumed and is scheduled to run through Nov. 13.

The setlist for Boardwalk Hall is anyone’s guess, but recent shows have included a mix of hits and beloved standards like “My Funny Valentine,” “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

And in case anyone is wondering whether Buble still loves his job, he said this on stage during a recent concert in Milwaukee: “My wife says to me now every day, ‘Are you enjoying your vacation, Mike? It must be nice because I’m with the three kids and you are off having fun with the music?’ And I say, ‘No, baby, I work so hard. I get up there and I have to sing my favorite songs for two hours with people who scream loving things at me.’”

MICHAEL BUBLE

Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk Atlantic City

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $89.50 and $155, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

More info: MichaelBuble.com; BoardwalkHall.com

5 great crooners who have performed in Atlantic City

Frank Sinatra

What can possibly be said about this man that has not been said before? Frank Sinatra is easily the most famous crooner of the last century, and he was a Jersey boy to boot – born in Hoboken in 1915. The leader of the infamous Rat Pack, Sinatra sold more than 150 million records with a long list of hits such as “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “The Lady is a Tramp” under his belt. Sinatra was a staple in Atlantic City, performing here countless times throughout his career, from his early days at the Steel Pier and the 500 Club to the later years spent on stage at various casinos. Sinatra once said that he “felt like he was home” when playing in Atlantic City.

Morrissey

Former frontman of the iconic British post-punk band The Smiths, Morrissey has enjoyed a successful solo career since the release his first album, 1988’s “Viva Hate.” One of the greatest lyricists of our time, his words are often self-deprecating and sometimes downright mean, but he manages to make all of them soar through the air with palpable beauty thanks to his dramatic and grand vocal style. Morrissey has performed at some of Atlantic City’s top rooms, including the Event Center at Borgata and the Former House of Blues at Showboat.

Tom Jones

Perhaps no singer has had more ladies undergarments thrown at him onstage than the great Welsh singer Tom Jones. A robust baritone, Jones has enjoyed a career that has lasted for more than half a century thanks to hits like “What’s New Pussycat,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “It’s Not Unusual.” Jones has been a regular in Atlantic City for decades, performing in a variety of venues throughout his career.

Tony Bennett

At 95 years of age, Tony Bennett is officially retired, but the man known for leaving his heart in San Francisco left more than a few gallons of sweat on the stages of Atlantic City during his years as a singer. And in 2000 he even celebrated 50 years as a stage performer with a special show at Caesars honoring the milestone. Bennett’s most famous hits include “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Best is Yet to Come,” and unlike many other performers who just rely on their past to coast through the end of their career, Bennett kept relevant and modern by teaming with Lady Gaga for two albums and tours. Their most recent collaboration, “Love for Sale,” was released this year. The 20-time Grammy Award winner – that’s right, 20!! – has sold more than 50 million records. Do yourself a favor and watch the Oct. 3 edition of “60 Minutes,” where Anderson Cooper does a fabulous job chronicling Bennett’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease to prepare and ultimately perform his final two concerts in August at Radio City Music Hall, where he was joined by Lady Gaga. A one-hour special featuring the retirement performances will air 8 p.m. Nov. 28 on CBS.

Elvis Costello

He may have started his career as a punk rocker, but British singer Elvis Costello is known to dabble in a wide variety of musical styles. One of his most notable is that of a crooner, and he masterfully assumes this role on some of his most popular songs including “Shipbuilding,” “I Want You,” “Almost Blue” and “God Give Me Strength,” a song for which he teamed up with the great Burt Bacharach on their collaboration album, 1998’s “Painted from Memory.” Costello has made stops in Atlantic City seven times in the last 16 years at venues at various casinos including Caesars, Hard Rock Borgata and more.

COVID requirements

All attendees of Michael Buble’s performance at Boardwalk Hall must provide a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 72 hours prior to event entry, or provide printed proof — original or a copy of vaccination card — of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will provide an opportunity for ticket holders to come in advance to provide proof of either, in order to make entering the concert more convenient.

Pre-show verification will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15, and from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the box office. This pre-show verification will provide ticket holders with a “pre-checked” pass which will allow access to the “Pre-Checked Lane” the night of the show at the entrance to the building closest to the box office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics