Melissa Manchester brings hits to benefit South Jersey arts

Melissa Manchester, one of the most revered singer/songwriters of all time, will make her return to Atlantic City this weekend, and she will do it in a big way.
Backed by the Bay Atlantic Symphony, the Grammy Award winner will perform hits from her storied career, including “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” “Midnight Blue,” “Just Too Many People” and possibly even two songs that found her nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year: 1980s “Through the Eyes of Love” from “Ice Castles” and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from “The Promise,” along with songs that defined her acting and stage career, as well.
When Manchester comes to Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, she will also make an impact to South Jersey as her performance will benefit The Schultz-Hill Foundation, a nonprofit celebrating its 20th anniversary founded by John Schultz and Gary Hill to support and promote arts, history and education in the region.
Manchester took the time to talk about her return to Atlantic City, as well as her amazing career:
SCOTT CRONICK: Melissa, it’s great to have you back in Atlantic City, a city you have been to many times.
MELISSA MANCHESTER: I am not a stranger to Atlantic City. It has been a while, but I used to be there quite regularly on the boardwalk when it was newly remodeled and rethought (as a casino destination) and all of that. I am really looking forward to coming back and being in that air and walking on the boardwalk and performing in front of audiences there.
I had one of the strangest experiences on the boardwalk in my life there because my brain could not recognize it. It was on a show day at Resorts, and I walked to the end of the pier that was a broken down dock with nothing but pilings. I took my coffee and notebook, like I usually did, and sat on the pilings. There was no one around; it was very early in the morning. And then I heard something, and I ran out of choices … I didn’t know what I was hearing. I was looking around and around and hearing the sounds of the ocean running up against the clamshells that made this wild sound! My brain had no choices. I didn’t know what I was listening to.
SC: So how did you handle COVID and the lockdown?
MM: It’s lovely to be on the other side of COVID when we have things to talk about. When it happened, I just came back from Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival in March of that year. The following week I was supposed to do a gig in Florida. And Florida — like the other 49 states — shut down. And like all of us, we were lost, and I had to work through different layers of what I was feeling. I was anxious and nervous and scared and then, when I finally got to the bottom layer of stillness, I realized I was feeling grief of the life I had and didn’t know what was ahead of me. Although outside my window it was like Sunday every day. There was no traffic, and no traffic in Los Angeles is a miracle. Once a week I would drive around to see if anything was shuttered, if anything was open and if any people were walking around.
It was a very deep time, and what I found performing again – since I have been on the road since February – is people are not only happy that you show up, but they are happy to be together. We are wired for community, and people are just happy to see people next to them. It’s very touching because it’s a very primal experience. It is mutual that the audience is grateful to you and you are grateful for the audience.
SC: It’s hard to believe that you will soon be celebrating 50 years in this crazy business.
MM: It’s very touching and makes all of the tender songs I perform even more tender because they have resonated for so long in people’s lives. We will be celebrating next year in all special ways.
SC: Your songs are tender and emotional. Are you naturally like that as a person?
MM: It is who I am naturally, but I am the beneficiary of all of the artists I listened to growing up in my parents’ apartment. They loved Judy Garland and Rosie Clooney, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Nat Cole. And then as I became a teenager, the Beatles changed everything, and it was James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Joni Mitchell and Carole King. I went from listening to popular music that mostly came from the stages of Broadway and film sung by magnificent singers who had great songs written for them to the singer/songwriter phase, which is here to stay. So I am blessed with all of the love that I learned.
SC: You have so many great songs. Is one particularly meaningful to you?
MM: “Midnight Blue” is special to me because it was my first hit. I remember Carole Sager writing it in her living room, and I remember the moment I heard it on radio. I was doing a radio tour across the nation, which is very rugged — you have to drink a lot of tequila with the boys — and I was with my tour manager, and we were coming out of Texas, and I had this feeling it was no longer mine, and it belonged to the world. It’ s hard to explain, but it was really something.
SC: You have worked with some of the greats: Paul Simon, Better Midler, Barry Manilow.
MM: I am happy to say I am still friends with Barry Manilow, and I was thrilled last year to be part of the tribute to Bette Midler at the Kennedy Center not only as an old friend but as a founding member of The Harlettes (Midler’s backup singing trio).
When Barry Manilow and I were jingle singers, we were working with great artists in the making, singing alongside Patty Austin and Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson, who wrote “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and all of that, – so along the way there have been really stunning people.
Along the way I have been honored to have my songs recorded by Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack, Johnny Mathis, Captain & Tennille, Peggy Lee and Mel Torme and so many people, which was a real thrill because everyone has their own spin on a song, and it’s beautiful.
SC: I first remember you when I was 9 years old and you were on “The Muppet Show.”
MM: First of all, I never worked harder in my life. I had the blessing and privilege of working with the late, great Jim Henson and Frank Oz and Jerry Nelson and all of those puppeteering geniuses. We filmed in London, and I never go to see London because we worked very long hours. I got out of the studio at 11 at night and would drive by Buckingham Palace and wave.
But going to the Muppet workshop and seeing how they are made and then singing “Whenever I Call You Friend,” which I wrote with Kenny Loggins, was incredible. You find yourself to have interesting relationships with these Muppets because the puppeteers are so expressive. You are talking to them, and they are responding, and you are in a relationship with them. When I was surrounded by Muppets and they were all singing with me … it was so sweet.
SC: You won a Grammy Award for “You Should Hear How She Talks About You” in 1982. It’s your only Grammy and is quite a different song from what most people would think of when they think of Melissa Manchester because it’s a dance/disco song. How do you feel about it?
MM: I was nominated for Grammys prior to that, and I was known as a balladeer. So when my friend (songwriter) Tom Snow presented this song to me, I thought, “Well, it’s so well constructed. Why not give it a shot?” And it was produced by the great Arif Mardin, who was a hero of mine, so why not?
When I first got the Grammy, I thought, “Now how do I grow old with this one? How does this work?” And I took it out of my show for a while. Then I thought, “Kid, if you can’ t laugh at yourself for the different chapters you tried … don’t take yourself so seriously!” So it’s back in the show, and is great fun. I don’t know if I will do it with the Symphony in Atlantic City, but you never know.
As an artist, I made decisions to try things just to try it because stuff passes and people forget, but it’s a lot of fun.