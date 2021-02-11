 Skip to main content
MEGA jackpot at Caesars resorts hits 1.1 million heading into holiday weekend
MEGA jackpot at Caesars resorts hits 1.1 million heading into holiday weekend

Wanna be a millionaire?

The progressive MEGA jackpot at Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts – Tropicana Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort – is now at $1.1 million and growing, heading into Presidents’ Day Weekend. When the progressive MEGA jackpot hits, one lucky winner will take home over $1.1 million. 

For a chance to win, guests will need to play from an eligible table game, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker. These poker games are located in each casino’s Table Games section, not in the Poker Room. To be eligible, you must make the additional $5 Progressive Wager at the beginning of the hand.

