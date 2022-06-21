Masters of Illusion brings mind-bending magic, mayhem and macabre to Harrah’s

It’s fun to be amazed. Watching something that defies logic or the laws of physics is an incredible experience and this is the core of why the art of magic has remained popular with audiences for centuries.
This summer, Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City hosts Masters of Illusion Live! now through Sept. 4 at The Concert Venue. The show, which is based on the CW Network’s hit TV series “Masters of Illusion” features world-class illusionists Jonathan Pendragon, Chipper Lowell and Dan Sperry and is the largest touring magic show in America. Masters of Illusion Live! offers fans the chance to be amazed in person by the incredible illusions, slight-of-hand tricks, mind magic and death-defying escapes of the performers.
Each of the three illusionists have appeared regularly on the TV series and their styles vary greatly, so you never know what to expect. This is particularly true in the case of Sperry, who is described as a “shock illusionist.” His magic is not for the faint-of-heart and his visual appearance brings to mind the darker imagery of pop culture, with aspects of goth and horror seeping in from all sides.
We had a chance to speak with Sperry about the show, his love of magic and why everyone keeps comparing him to Marilyn Manson. Here’s what he had to say:
Ryan Loughlin: How did you get involved with magic initially?
Dan Sperry: I grew up in the woods of Minnesota, about two hours west of the Twin Cities. When I was about 5 years old my grandparents took me to see David Copperfield. I didn’t know who he was or anything about him. I had seen magicians at birthday parties, but this show had smoke and lights and was a real theatrical experience. He opened the show with a saw stunt where you are led to believe that something goes wrong and you actually see him get sawed in half. And, as a little kid, I thought this was real and I freaked out because in my eyes a dude just died onstage. So we ended up having to leave the theater because I was so upset, but it was later explained to me that there is more to magic than what the audience sees. And I was fascinated by that. So I started going to the local magic shop and learning about different tricks, and that’s how I first got into it.
RL: Your show is very nontraditional. Did you always include these darker, more macabre elements in your performance?
DS: I have always been into monster movies. My dad grew up watching Universal Studios monster movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” “The Mummy” and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.” And I would watch those with him and I thought they were cool. And from that I got into other types of horror movies. When I was a teenager I started to discover music on my own and I was a big fan of The Ramones and The Misfits and a culmination of all that was influencing me from the outside. I was part of the goth clique of kids at school, but I would go to perform at birthday party shows or whatever and I would be dressed like I was selling insurance or something. But eventually I started letting who I was offstage sort of meld into who I was onstage instead of faking it.
RL: Marilyn Manson often gets referenced when your name comes up, due to you sharing similar styles and themes to your look and some aspects of your performances. Are you a fan of his, or are people just lazily drawing comparisons because of the dark imagery and shock aspects of your act?
DS: It’s a pretty lazy comparison actually. I’ve never even seen a full Manson concert. I appreciate his music, and I was aware of him, but I was more into Alice Cooper. I liked how Alice Cooper did stuff that was similar in style to what Manson does, but it was more tongue in cheek. Alice Cooper doesn’t take himself quite so seriously. But when I was young and Manson was huge, it almost seemed too serious, which made me not able to take it seriously.
RL: Are there types of magic tricks that you don’t enjoy or that you wouldn’t perform in your act?
DS: It’s a tough question. I look at it like this – if it’s something that the audience would enjoy, but I wouldn’t , I still won’t do it, because it seems disingenuous. If it’s not something I can get behind and if it doesn’t seem true to the spirit of my show, I’m not going to do it.
RL: How is the Masters of Illusion Live! show different than what we might see you do on TV?
DS: You get to know us a bit better, because on TV, it all goes so fast. And as far as the magic goes it’s a much more personal experience. In this day and age with TikTok and YouTube there is a lot of fake magic out there, because it’s easy to fake it with something like that. But magic is meant to be seen live – it’s much harder to dismiss something that is happening right in front of you than something you see on a TV or a phone or a computer screen. You can’t explain it away or dismiss it when it’s live, because you watched it happen and you were there. That’s what makes it so amazing.
The other Masters
Sperry is but one of three illusionists you will see if you attend Masters of Illusion Live! Here’s a bit about the other two acts and what sort of wizardry they bring to the show.
Jonathan Pendragon : A Grand Master of Illusion, Jonathan Pendragon is the creator of many of the most popular illusions performed today. He has performed at three Presidential Galas, the Royal Variety Gala for the Queen of England, a special performance for the Prince of Wales and received the Grand Prix de Magique de Monte Carlo. He has circled the globe numerous times performing on six continents including shows in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Vienna, Rio, Cairo, London, Paris, Sydney and Berlin. Pedragon has been a frequent performer on the CW Network’s “Masters of Illusion” having performed over 20 times.
Chipper Lowell: For over 20 years, Chipper Lowell has been bringing his odd brand of infectiously amusing mayhem to audiences around the world at performing arts centers, theaters, cruise ships, casino showrooms and corporate events. Part comedian, part magician, Lowell is known for keeping the laughter roaring from the audience while also amazing them with his tricks. He was listed among the “Top Funniest Magicians Performing Today” by MAGIC Magazine. Lowell has performed on multiple occasions with the Masters of Illusion Live! Tour and has appeared several times on the current season of the hit television series as well.