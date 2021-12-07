Marie Osmond juggles a new holiday movie, album and tour - all before Santa arrives

To say Marie Osmond wears many hats would be the understatement of the last 60 years. A member of a famous showbiz family, some might say she was born to sing … and dance … and act … and host talk shows … and write books … and … well, you get the idea.
Since releasing her first hit single, 1973’s “Paper Roses,” Osmond has remained in the spotlight in one form or another, but this holiday season she may just be busier than ever. In a matter of three days she’ll star in the movie “A Fiancé for Christmas,” which will be shown on Lifetime 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and a day later she will release her latest album, “Unexpected,” while also heading to Hard Rock Atlantic City for two days of shows 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, part of her current tour “Marie Osmond -A Symphonic Christmas.”
See? We told you she was busy.
We were lucky enough to steal a few minutes out of her hectic schedule to chat with her about the album, the film, the tour and what makes all of it so special.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Your tour is called “A Symphonic Christmas.” Does that mean it will lean more toward the dramatic as opposed to the more lighthearted aspects of Christmas music?
MARIE OSMOND: No, it’s going to have every element of Christmas in the show. But one of the elements that I think is so amazing is to have an orchestra behind you. It goes back to my early days in Vegas working with Sammy Davis, Jr., Frank and Nancy Sinatra and all of those people. There is just something magical about it: To see those strings going and the woodwinds and all of those things – it’s amazing!
RL: Will these be the first shows you have done since the pandemic began?
MO: These will be the first I’ve done since going to Vegas. And I was in Vegas for 11 years. But this is a totally new show. There will be Christmas songs, and I am going to have a few other elements, too, as I have a new album coming out, but really to me it’s like producing not just a concert — it’s variety. I am also bringing (Osmond’s nephew) David Osmond and Daniel Emmet, and they are amazing talents – one was on “America’s Got Talent,” and the other was on “American Idol” – and they are going to bring a really great musical element to the show with some of the younger style. It’s going to be a music fest.
RL: Is there a particular moment from the show that you look forward to?
MO: We did our first full-blown rehearsal with an orchestra, and there are just so many (moments). To me it’s about the whole coloration of a show. It’s taking them on a journey, not only visually, but musically and emotionally. So there’s lots of fun favorites within the body of the show. It’s packed. I’ve been working for six decades, so by now I hope I know how to do a show! (laughs) I have always believed that the holidays are not so much about gift giving, but about making memories for a lifetime with family and friends. And that’s what I want this to be for people.
RL: With a Christmas-themed U.S. tour and a Lifetime Christmas movie all happening within the same month, can we assume you are as big a fan of the holiday as that would suggest?
MO: No, it just kind of worked out that I’m going to wear you all out, right? (laughs) Actually, it’s going to be fun because I have the movie coming out on Dec. 9, and I co-produced it. I love how all the characters mingle with each other. It’s fun. Sit down with the family and watch – you’ll have some good laughs over it. And then on the 10th will be the release of my new album “Unexpected.”
RL: Tell us a bit about the new album and how it was recorded.
MO: I recorded it in Prague with The Prague Symphony Orchestra, and I did that because of the nature of the diversity of the tunes. The title cut is a beautiful song by Andrew Lloyd Webber, but the lyrics are to my fans. It’s my thank you song to them. It’s hard to explain it. I did it last night, and people had tears in their eyes.
But the album is really diverse — it has everything from “Climb Every Mountain” and “Somewhere” which is one of my favorite songs – to “The Prayer,” which I’ll be performing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
RL: Will we get to hear any tracks from that on this tour?
MO: Yes. We will include songs from the record that are appropriate for this show, and then, starting in the beginning of the year, I will do a full symphonic tour. And I will do songs like Paper Roses in the show because I think people want to hear some of those songs. And I have a video presentation that I have been spending the last month working on as well.
RL: You have worked in a lot of genres. Do you have a favorite?
MO: Well, I’m a little bit country – I coined that phrase! (laughs) And that’s my music. There is something about country and the realistic vocal that it requires. It’s a storytelling platform that I love. And, of course, I have done pop music and a bunch of other styles, as well. I guess it’s a unique thing to be able to sing everything from country to opera. And we are going to be doing some jazz in the show and even some big band stuff. I’ve been associated with every style. I guess I’m one of those crazy women!