MAAC Basketball Championships return to Boardwalk Hall … this time without restrictions

After an outright cancelation in 2020 and an extremely scaled-back version of the competition in 2021, this year the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City are finally starting to look as they were intended.
“We are back to normal as far as who can attend, which means this year we have unlimited access for the fans,” says Rich Ensor, commissioner of the MAAC, whose tournament takes place in A.C. now through Saturday, March 12. “Last year it was just a small group of friends and family of the players that were allowed in to watch the games. The athletes are able to do press conferences and on-camera interviews, so it will be a lot more normal than the past two years.”
The MAAC Championship is a single-elimination tournament, with seeding based on regular season records. The winning team in both the men’s and women’s categories will each be declared conference champion and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA basketball tournament. The men’s March Madness tourney begins March 15, while the women begin play March 16. Selection Sunday for both tournaments is March 13.
Last year’s women’s champs were the Marist Red Foxes, while the winner for the men was Iona College.
This year, in the men’s bracket, Iona will defend their championship and return to Atlantic City as the No. 1 seed. They will face tough competition from No. 2 Saint Peter’s, No. 3 Sienna and No. 4 Monmouth. Other teams competing include Niagara, Marist, Fairfield, Manhattan, Rider, Canisius and Quinnpiac. The championship game will take place 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
On the women’s side, Marist will return with their title but will have to battle hard to reclaim it since they come to Atlantic City as the No. 10 seed. The favorites for the tourney – No. 1 Fairfield – rank at the top along with No. 2 Quinnipiac, No. 3 Manhattan and No. 4 Niagara. The championship game will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12.
Games will be broadcast on ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews.
Not just B-ball Games will take place at Boardwalk Hall throughout the coming days, but there is more to this event than just basketball. Fans can expect food, competitions and fun, including the “Bounce to Boardwalk Hall” event on Saturday, March 12, where a group of Atlantic City public school students will receive a free MAAC T-shirt and will march together to the MAAC Women’s Basketball Championship game where they will receive free admission.
“We don’t have the big Fan Fest this year because (with the uncertainty of COVID) businesses couldn’t plan for it, but we will have the MAAC and Cheese Fest on Friday, which is always a big deal for our fans. And we will have many different varieties of mac and cheese at the event. And we are going to do the mascot game at halftime on Thursday and the Bounce to the Boardwalk event on Saturday starting at the Tropicana. So we are slowly but surely getting back to normal. I wouldn’t say we are 100 percent there yet, but we are moving in that direction. This is the new normal for now,” Ensor adds.
An extensionThe original contract that the MAAC Championships had with Boardwalk Hall was set to expire after this year, but recently was given a one-year extension, meaning fans will have the opportunity to watch the action from Atlantic City again in 2023.
“Frankly, we think we owe it to the folks at Boardwalk Hall. We want to be able to come in here in 2023 and run a fully normal championship the way it was envisioned when they bid on the event originally. So we are hoping that will give us an idea of whether or not we want to extend the relationship with Boardwalk Hall for multiple years,” Ensor says.
Out and aboutPart of the fun for the athletes in a tournament such as this is the ability to explore the city and have some fun during their downtime. But with the 2020 cancelation and 2021’s ultra-strict rules, that hasn’t been possible. This year will be different.
“I think it will be much more like we saw before the shutdown in 2020. The players were all out walking the Boardwalk enjoying the local amenities, and you’ll likely see that again this year. I think you will see more of them in the casino properties walking around, too, but the coaches are apt to lock them up anyway. COVID was just a convenient excuse!” the commissioner says with a laugh.