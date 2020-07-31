The dog days of summer are here, and so are plenty of outdoor and socially distanced activities to keep you busy. Check out our list below and add a couple to your week’s itinerary.
Hop aboard New Jersey’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald
The Bayshore Center at Bivalve is hosting summer sails aboard its tall ship, the AJ Meerwald, through August. Tour the Maurice River while riding the historic 1928 oyster schooner. All passengers and crew members are required to wear masks, and occupancy is limited to allow for social distancing. After sailing, stop by the Delaware Bay Museum or order food from the Oyster Cracker Café. Tickets are $30 adults and $20 seniors and ages 16 and younger. The center is located at 2800 High St., Port Norris. Call 856-785-2060 or go to BayshoreCenter.org.
Dine around the fire pit at Willow Creek Winery
Sit around the fire pit and listen to live music at Willow Creek Winery from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy a summer evening outdoors while sampling local wines and farm-fresh dishes from the menu. There is no cover charge for the event, but reservations are required. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. For more information, call 609-770-8782 or go to WillowCreekWinery CapeMay.com.
A.C.’s Tennessee Avenue hosts farmers market
Visit Atlantic City’s revitalized Tennessee Avenue, complete with dining and entertainment options — and now a free farmers market 9 a.m. to noon Sundays through Labor Day. Browse multiple vendors and artisans, including local venues such as Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Rhythm & Spirits. The market, located at 144 S. Tennessee Ave., is hosted by C.R.O.P.S. N.J. Parking is free. For more information, email cropsnj@gmail.com.
Listen to Poetry in the Park
Join the Somers Point Arts Commission for Poetry in the Park 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Listen as talented local poets, including Somers Point’s poet laureate Erin Castaldi, read their works, and register at 5:45 p.m. to read your own. All events will take place at the gazebo at John F. Kennedy Park, located at 24 Broadway, Somers Point. Admission is free. Social distancing is required. Bring your own chair. Call 609-653-4991 or go to SomersPtarts.Weebly.com.
Get fit during Fitness in the Plaza
Start your morning off right by exercising outdoors this summer during Wildwood’s Fitness in the Plaza. The series involves exercise classes taking place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28. Participants should bring their own mat. Registration is limited, so call ahead. Cost is $5 or $10, depending on the class. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or go to dooww.com.
Learn how to paint in watercolors at Noyes Arts Garage
Artist Stephanie Segal Miller, a regular at the Noyes Arts Garage, is picking back up her watercolor classes after a break for COVID-19. She is hosting in-person classes for four Thursdays starting Aug. 6. Attendees will learn basic watercolor painting techniques while working at their own pace. Classes will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. The series is $100, and individual classes are $30. The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Call 609-626-3805 or go to StephanieSegalMiller.com.
More than 35 vendors at Wildwood Farmers Market
While you prep your weekend summer menu, stop by Wildwood’s downtown farmer’s market, held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day. Browse more than 35 vendors selling their farm-fresh produce, baked goods, wine, handmade items and more. Social distancing measures will be followed. The market is held inside Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more info, call 609-523-1602 or go to dooww.com.
Take a nature walk in Avalon
Get outdoors and into nature during Avalon Dune and Beach Walks, presented by the Wetlands Institute and the Avalon Free Public Library.
From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2, participants will learn about the plants and animals that call South Jersey home on an interpretive nature walk with a local naturalist. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, go to AvalonFreeLibrary.org.