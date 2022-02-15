Longtime Sinatra’s manager presents tribute to Chairman of the Board at Harrah’s

Rarely does one of the greatest musical artists of the 20th century serve as the common bond between close friends, but that is indeed the case where Michael Martocci’s friendship with Eliot Weisman applies.
Weisman was Frank Sinatra’s manager from 1976 until the superstar’s death in 1998. Martocci’s father was friends with Sinatra’s closest friend, a New York City restauranteur named Jilly Rizzo, which helped the younger Martocci infiltrate Sinatra’s entourage even before Weisman’s management connection began.
The close camaraderie that developed between Martocci and Weisman unfolded into a profusion of opportunities for both in the 46 years since they first met. What was previously unprecedented between them will take place 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, when Weisman presents “Come Fly With Me: A Frank Sinatra Tribute” that stars Martocci at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort. The show is hosted by New Jersey 101.5-FM radio personality Bill Spadea.
“Basically, the premise of this whole thing is that I’ve known Eliot a long time, and I worked in Mr. Sinatra’s office as a kid even before Eliot became his manager,” says Martocci, who started as a Sinatra tribute artist about 20 years ago and will be backed at Harrah’s by pianist Dean Schneider and the 20-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra. “When Eliot came on board, we struck up a friendship.
“I always wanted to be Frank Sinatra as a kid,” Martocci says. “His music was played at my household since my birth. I probably first heard it while I was still in my mother’s womb. My father was close friends with Mr. Sinatra’s best friend, a guy named Jilly Rizzo, who was basically Frank’s brother since Frank never had a sibling. So that was my connection and the reason Sinatra music was so prevalent in my home.”
Like most kids, Martocci started imitating his idol when nobody else was watching, eventually working up the courage to sing some of Sinatra’s songs in public many years later.
“I was never a professional singer until my daughter was born,” he says. “I hired this five-piece band at her baptism, I had a couple shots of Jack Daniel’s — because I’m basically a shy guy and needed that to get the nerve to do this — and I got up there and sang three songs. Well, the place went crazy, and I was told I should consider performing. That’s when I decided to do my first show.”
What followed was Martocci tracking down Sinatra’s former conductor, Vincent Falcone, putting a show together called “Memories of Frank” at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, then showing footage of the show’s incredible success to Weisman.
“He was floored by it,” Martocci says. “By this time Mr. Sinatra has passed on, but Eliot was still managing a lot of big-name entertainers, including Don Rickles, and he let me open for Rickles at four casinos.
“I wasn’t sure how receptive he’d be to lending his name to this (A.C.) show, but he didn’t hesitate. I asked him why, and he said ‘Because you’re very talented, and I think this will be the closest that people will come who have never seen Sinatra before to getting a Sinatra experience, and for those who have seen him before, to bringing back the memories of what one of his live concerts was like.”
The Harrah’s show will feature several songs from the highly acclaimed live album “Sinatra at the Sands with Count Basie & his Orchestra,” which was recorded in Las Vegas in 1966 and featured eight original arrangements by Quincy Jones. Many of the songs from that live record would become synonymous with Sinatra throughout the rest of his career, including “Come Fly With Me,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” “My Kind of Town,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “One For My Baby (and One for the Road)” and others. Saturday night’s showgoers can also expect to hear such Sinatra staples as “My Way,” “Summer Wind,” “New York, New York,” “World On A String” and “Lady Is A Tramp.”
“One thing I always try to make clear is that I am not a Sinatra impersonator,” Martocci says. “I just do what comes naturally, from being around him and working with him and watching hundreds of his shows from the wings of the stage. When you see me up there, it’s paying tribute to keeping the music alive and introducing it to new generations so that they can pass it along to future generations. This is not trying to impersonate or be Frank Sinatra, because there is only one. And you’ll never see or hear anyone like him again.”
A chat with the man who managed the pride of Hoboken
Eliot Weisman is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton School of Business and is an entertainment-industry professional for nearly 50 years. As the president and founder of Premier Artists Services, he produced several successful albums, TV specials and concert tours. He managed not only Frank Sinatra, but other show-business luminaries such as Sammy Davis Jr., Liza Minnelli, Don Rickles, Paul Anka, Ben Vereen, Julio Iglesias and the husband-and-wife duo of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme.
Weisman was also co-executor of Sinatra’s estate, and in 2017 co-authored with journalist Jennifer Valoppi the book “The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra.”
Weisman chatted by phone with Atlantic City Weekly/At The Shore from his Florida home.
RAY SCHWEIBERT: Can you tell me a little about how the show you’re presenting with Michael Martocci came about?
ELIOT WEISMAN: I’ve been close with Michael for a number of years and was instrumental in getting him opening acts with (Don) Rickles. I’ve known Michael going back about 40 years now when he used to be basically a messenger boy in the Sinatra group. When Sinatra came into a town, he’d have two assistants with him, and whatever he needed done or anything he needed brought in, they would go get it. Michael worked in that capacity in the early years. He was a kid back then, and when I say kid, I mean maybe 20 years old. But he idolized Frank, and through watching him perform and learning from him, he became a very good entertainer in his own right.
RS: As Frank Sinatra tribute artists go, how does Michael compare to others you may have seen and heard in your career?
EW: He’s the best one out there right now. And he does not imitate Sinatra, nor does he try to do that. He does embellish he show with a lot of Sinatra photographs and video footage and memories, and he sings Sinatra in a way that’s total enjoyment. If you’re a Sinatra fan and you enjoy hearing his songs, there is no better way right now to enjoy it in a live setting than what Michael can bring.
RS: Unlike many other popular singers who were around during Mr. Sinatra’s heyday, nobody seemed to have that kind of cool stage presence he had. What was he like when he was off stage?
EW: He was no different off stage than he was on stage.
RS: I understand that he was a humanitarian who often helped people financially who fell on hard times. Do you recall that about him?
EW: Absolutely. He surely was. He gave a lot of money to those who needed it, especially firemen and cops (Sinatra’s father was a fireman). We’d be on tour, and in the morning he’d get up and have his coffee and was an avid reader of the local newspapers, no matter where he was. And if he saw somebody locally who was in the newspaper — a husband or fireman or cop who got injured on the job or, God forbid, got killed — he made sure that before he left that town, that I’d go see that person or their family, and give them a little present.
RS: Watching clips of Michael perform live, I see he always gives credit to the songwriter and sometimes a little bit about the history of the song before he starts singing. Did Mr. Sinatra do that?
EW: All the time. And by the way, in my opinion, every artist should do that if the song was written by someone else. To be honest with you, I think the audience enjoys hearing that.
RS: How has your book been received since you released it in 2017?
EW: Very good. It was a great project. I got a big kick out of it. Putting it together was enjoyable and helped bring back a lot of great memories. After it got released, so many people contacted me to tell me how much they liked it, both people I knew well and some I didn’t know that well or even at all.
RS: Do you consider yourself retired now?
EW: No. I’m starting my career all over again.