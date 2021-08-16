Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo returns to A.C.

Theresa Caputo has a connection to people in this life … and beyond.
Here, particularly 8 p.m. Friday, Aug., 20, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caputo will sell out the Event Center with longtime fans, and by the time they leave Borgata, they will likely experience something very emotional and cathartic.
That’s because Caputo – better known as the Long Island Medium – will touch those people by claiming to connect with their loved ones who have passed on.
The medium, known for her long-running TLC series “Long Island Medium” that ran from 2011 to 2019, will provide live audience readings with the dead and share her stories about her 20 years of connecting to the other side.
Caputo will celebrate her two decades when she came out public and embraced her gift with an anniversary special that will come out on TLC this year. It coincides with the 20-year anniversary of 9-11, the event that propelled Caputo to share her gift publicly.
The Long Island Medium took the time to talk about her abilities and what people can expect Friday night.
SCOTT CRONICK: It’s nice to see you on the road again. How did you get through the pandemic nightmare?
THERESA CAPUTO: I have to say I was very blessed because I live right next to my parents where I grew up, so I was able to have my own little bubble with my parents and my children.
It feels great to be back at work. I am still doing things safe. I wear a face covering still, even though I am fully vaccinated, because I am down in the audience. I don’t stay on the stage, and we really wanted to keep the show the way that it was pre-pandemic.
SC: Do you think we are going to go back to shutdowns and lockdowns?
TC: I hope we are going to be OK, and people will continue to do the right thing. That’s the thing. Getting vaccinated is up to their own free will and their choice to make. But if people keep doing the right thing, we won’t have a problem.
Being back out and doing live shows, I think is important because my show is so much more than communicating with people who have died. It’s about restoring people’s faith and hope, and over the past 18 months, I feel a lot of people are searching for that. And to be in a place to be able to feel the energy of that happening at my live shows is just absolutely incredible.
SC: For those who have never seen your show, what is it like?
TC: I come out on stage, do a quick speech about how I communicate with the souls of the departed and what people can expect in the next hour and a half.
Then I start channeling the souls of the departed. I come off the stage, and Spirit guides me around the stage, and I will stop in front of someone and deliver a message from their loved one.
Let me tell you, people say, “Oh! That’s crazy!” I am the first one to say communicating with people who have died is crazy.
Growing up, I have been seeing and sensing spirits since I am 4 years old, so for me, I thought it was normal.
And the incredible thing about Spirit is there might be common things that Spirit has me talk about, but it’s incredible how I have been validated with something completely unique to the person that they are speaking to, so there are things that no one knows about or who could have found about.
They might be things that happened years ago to remind us of happier times, or they might be things that happened since they died.
Spirit will lift personal thoughts, feelings and emotions, and it is incredible that even after doing this for decades, Spirit always blows my mind in how incredible they are in reassuring us that there is truly more to life than in the physical world.
SC: Who is your Spirit, is Spirit identifiable?
TC: I don’t see the way we see in the physical world when I communicate with a soul, and I don’t hear the way we communicate. It’s more of a feeling and a knowing. I see shadows and silhouettes, and Spirit shows me signs and symbols of things I have here in the physical world that I can relay back to the physical person.
SC: So how did you become aware of your gift?
TC: No one ever made me feel weird about the things I would say. I come from a spiritual family. I am also a practicing Catholic and come from a strong faith family – even though (the Catholic faith) doesn’t agree with what I do, they take my money every week.
People would always say, “You are bothering the dead,” but honestly, they are bothering me. I didn’t wake up one day and say to my parents, “I want to talk to dead people for a living!” I don’t know any difference. I just sensed and felt things.
Once I started channeling, it’s almost like night … I lose all personal thoughts, feelings and emotions and become the thoughts and feelings of those who I am reading and the souls of the departed.
I did something on Dr. Oz with Dr. (Daniel) Amen, a world-renowned brain expert, who read my brain as I was reading someone, and it showed that I have no brain activity when I am channeling. It’s crazy!
SC: I know that in your show, you often don’t leave a dry eye in the house.
TC: Spirit takes us on an emotional roller-coaster being able to feel pain, sorrow, loss and grief one minute, and in the next moment bring a smile and laughter to the audience, and that is so important.
I struggled with my gift for many years because I couldn’t understand why I was chosen to do this and thought who in the world is going to come and see a medium speak to the loved ones that have died?
And what I have come to realize is that unfortunately we lose people here in the physical world, and it helps people embrace life after a loved one passes. I am the first one to say it’s crazy, and Spirit will have me say things that mean nothing to me but are life changing to the person I am standing in front of. I say they are little “hellos” from heaven.
SC: Atlantic City has really embraced you. With you being from Long Island, do you feel like your shows are different or better when you are in the Northeast?
TC: It’s fantastic to play in Atlantic City. New Jerseyans are just like New Yorkers, right?
People sometimes just get it (when performing in the Northeast). They absolutely understand me more because, apparently, I have an accent. Wherever I go, they say, “You have an accent,” so it will be nice to be at Borgata, where people will understand my accent. It’s great to be back.