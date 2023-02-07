Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo comes to Ovation Hall

Depending upon where you fall on the woo-woo spectrum — either you’re seeing ghosts as often as the kid on The Sixth Sense or your mission in life is to expose anything that can’t be scientifically proven as some type of trickery a la Harry Houdini himself (who wasn’t just an escape artist but a full-blown skeptic) Theresa Caputo, who is best known for her show, “The Long Island Medium,” is either a conduit to the supernatural or just another talented trickster. And while not everyone is a believer, there’s no denying Caputo’s popularity. The star of TLC’s “The Long Island Medium” for 14 years, Caputo is the author of four books and is currently the host of her own weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit.” Now celebrating her 10th anniversary of being out on tour, Caputo is coming to Ocean Casino Resort 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.
We had a chance to chat with Caputo prior to her AC performance about her experiences as a medium and what to expect at a live show. Here’s what she had to say:
Danielle Davies: What is your experience like when you are connecting with a spirit?
Theresa Caputo: When I connect with a spirit, it’s almost like, I don’t know how this works. All of a sudden, I start sensing and feeling things that mean nothing to me but mean something to someone else. It’s almost like it clears my own stuff out. I had a brain scan with a brain expert and it showed I’m able to access a different part of my brain.
DD: During one-on-one readings, how do you handle it when a spirit refuses to communicate with you?
TC: I don’t know that I’ve ever had that experience. Do some souls channel more than others? Yes, and I don’t know why that is. Some people come to a live show expecting to hear from their mom, and they do, but then they hear from someone they weren’t expecting to hear from. What happens at “The Experience” is that you witness something you never could have imagined. It’s why when I’m doing a radio spot or an interview for a newspaper, I always invite the person to my live shows. I want them to have the experience. I come back to these areas time and time again. Every time I talk to someone who has come to a live show, they can’t even describe it. To witness and feel is something truly special.
DD: What are some of the biggest challenges you face when performing readings? I’ve spoken with other mediums who say they are physically taxed afterward.
TC: For me, I find it rejuvenating when I read. It’s actually harder when I don’t read. It’s really energizing for me. Everyone is different – there’s no right or wrong way to connect with spirits. I want people to leave my show knowing that the things they sense and feel are real, they’re loved ones are real. (At the show) I don’t stay on the stage, I allow spirit to use my physical body to guide me around that space. I’m addressing things but I’m literally staring at someone in the audience. No one is asking questions. Spirit is doing all the work. I have cameras that follow me around so no matter where I am, you will be able to witness and feel these messages delivered up close and personal. It’s so incredible in that space, the energy is life changing. It’s such a feeling of peace and comfort and hope. I refer to it as an experience, because that’s what it is.
DD: What advice do you have for audience members who are attending your show for the first time?
TC: Just come with an open mind, heart and soul. And embrace what is being said. There are countless times when people have said to me, “I don’t even know who you are, but my friend had an extra ticket” or it’s a husband who drove his wife to the show, they are the people who end up getting read. Life is what it is, but also what we make it.
DD: What do you think sets your live show apart from other psychic medium shows?
TC: I couldn’t tell you. I’ve never attended someone else’s live show. Mediums are different. We are not the same. Nobody is right, nobody is wrong, it’s how they interpret the messages. There are some mediums that work with the police — I don’t do things like that. Everyone is different. I support mediums as long as they are helping someone move on with their life in a positive way.
DD: Does it ever scare you?
TC: As a child, I just thought it was normal. When it got scary was when I realized not everyone saw that woman next to the television. That’s when it became like, ‘This is crazy.’ I’m still afraid of the dark. I’m a big scaredy cat. And I talk to dead people for a living.