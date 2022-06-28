Local winery hosts country music festival for holiday weekend

Are you a country music fan but couldn’t make it down to the big Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood a few weeks ago? We have good news: Renault Winery will present its first annual Country Music Weekend noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3.
Expect great food, wine, music and activities, as well as Nashville performers, local favorites, fireworks, food trucks such as Minnows Seafood Company, Traveling Tomato and Nikki B’s, country line dance instruction and lawn games. You can even give axe throwing a try.
“We have this historic winery that’s a perfect place to bring the family. It's a very family-friendly event,” says Donna Allen, marketing manager for Renault Winery. “And what's more summer than country music?”
The weekend starts off noon Saturday with a free performance by the Scotty Testerman Duo in the Champagne Patio Garden. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Brian Corcoran will perform in the Wine Tasting Room. The festival grounds open officially at 5 p.m., and entertainment begins at 6 p.m. featuring Warren Montgomery and Parker Borrow Project. On Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. there is another free show from the Jess Zimmerman Band in the Champagne Patio Garden. From 4 to 7 p.m., Lisa Bouchelle performs in the Wine Tasting Room. Pennsylvania native and rising Nashville star Garrett Shultz headlines the Sunday night concert and fireworks extravaganza on the festival grounds, which open at 5 p.m. with a set from Kenny Curcio starting at 6:30 p.m. DJ Dancemaur will play your favorite country line dances throughout Country Music Weekend.
“The holiday weekend is a party, and we want the party to be here, Allen says. “I mean, the space that we’re using, our festival grounds, it’s beautiful. There’s cornhole, there’s giant Jenga games, there's a tented area for tables and chairs and wine. We want this to be where you celebrate your holiday weekend.”