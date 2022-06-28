 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local winery hosts country music festival for holiday weekend
0 Comments
top story
Renault Goes Country

Local winery hosts country music festival for holiday weekend

  • 0
Garrett Shultz

RIsing Nashville star Garrett Shultz will headline Sunday night at Renault Winery’s Country Music Festival.

Are you a country music fan but couldn’t make it down to the big Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood a few weeks ago? We have good news: Renault Winery will present its first annual Country Music Weekend noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3.

Expect great food, wine, music and activities, as well as Nashville performers, local favorites, fireworks, food trucks such as Minnows Seafood Company, Traveling Tomato and Nikki B’s, country line dance instruction and lawn games. You can even give axe throwing a try.

“We have this historic winery that’s a perfect place to bring the family. It's a very family-friendly event,” says Donna Allen, marketing manager for Renault Winery. “And what's more summer than country music?”

The weekend starts off noon Saturday with a free performance by the Scotty Testerman Duo in the Champagne Patio Garden. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Brian Corcoran will perform in the Wine Tasting Room. The festival grounds open officially at 5 p.m., and entertainment begins at 6 p.m. featuring Warren Montgomery and Parker Borrow Project. On Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. there is another free show from the Jess Zimmerman Band in the Champagne Patio Garden. From 4 to 7 p.m., Lisa Bouchelle performs in the Wine Tasting Room. Pennsylvania native and rising Nashville star Garrett Shultz headlines the Sunday night concert and fireworks extravaganza on the festival grounds, which open at 5 p.m. with a set from Kenny Curcio starting at 6:30 p.m. DJ Dancemaur will play your favorite country line dances throughout Country Music Weekend.

“The holiday weekend is a party, and we want the party to be here, Allen says. “I mean, the space that we’re using, our festival grounds, it’s beautiful. There’s cornhole, there’s giant Jenga games, there's a tented area for tables and chairs and wine. We want this to be where you celebrate your holiday weekend.”

Renault Winery’s Country Music Weekend

When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3

Where: Renault Winery, 72 North Bremen Ave. Egg Harbor City

How much: $10 per person, VIP tents are $250 and include a tent at the festival grounds, a bottle of your choice of champagne or wine at Renault and a meet and greet with the act of your choice.

More info: For additional information, go to RenaultWinery.com

Full Schedule

Saturday, July 2

Noon to 4 p.m.: Scotty Testerman Duo (Champagne Patio Garden)

4 to 7 p.m.: Brian Corcoran (Wine Tasting Room)

6 to 8 p.m.: Warren Montgomery (Festival grounds)

8 to 11 p.m.: Parker Barrow Project (Festival grounds)

Sunday, July 3

Noon to 4 p.m.: The Jess Zimmerman Band (Champagne Patio Garden)

4 to 7 p.m.: Lisa Bouchelle (Wine Tasting Room)

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Kenny Curcio (Festival Grounds)

8 to 9 p.m.: Garrett Shultz Band (Festival Grounds)

9- 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks Display (Festival Grounds)

9:30 to 10 p.m.: Garrett Shultz Band encore performance (Festival Grounds)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics