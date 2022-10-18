‘Lilt’ exhibit comes to Hammonton Noyes Museum of Art

A first-time partnership between the Noyes Museum of Art and Philadelphia Sculptors brings more than two dozen sculptures – created through different mediums but all sharing a common theme – to the Noyes Museum of Art at Hammonton’s Kramer Hall.
Entitled “Lilt: Rhythmic Sculptures Move Through Space,” the exhibit features creations by 16 artists as selected by veteran curators and art jurors T.K. Smith and Brittany Webb. In allegiance with the exhibit’s title – as lilt is defined as “a rhythmic swing or cadence” – the sculptures were crafted using an array of materials and techniques that allow each to appear to be flowing, dipping and swaying in harmony with one another.
During the exhibit’s opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kramer Hall, Smith and Webb will present top-three and honorable-mention awards to the sculptures deemed most outstanding. An artist with a mutual affiliation to both the Noyes Museum of Art and Philadelphia Sculptors, t.a. hahn, helped coordinate the partnership.
The 16 artists all hail from the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions. They include Jessica Beckwith, Neill Catangay, Marcy Chevali, Kristen Jordan, Aaron Kalinay, Virginia Maksymowicz, Elizabeth Miller-McCue, Lisa Nanni, Joanna Platt, Sherry Rossini, Helge Speth, Kathleen Spicer, Pamela Tudor, Nina Valdera, Michelle Vara and Georgette Veede.
Michael Cagno is the executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, which includes Kramer Hall, the Arts Garage in Atlantic City, and other satellite locations. He is formerly the executive director of the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts in Millville from 2000 to 2006. I spoke with Cagno in advance of the Kramer Hall exhibit’s opening reception.
Ray Schweibert: Can you describe a little about how this exhibit came about and what attendees can expect?
Michael Cagno: Planning for this exhibition has been going on for about the last year-and-a-half. All our exhibitions are time consuming where the planning stages apply, but obviously coming out of nearly two years of the pandemic and its related economic and health challenges, this exhibit ‘Lilt’ allows the artists to really kick up their heels and get back into the creative processes with their lives and their artwork.
It’s a nice partnership with another organization. Philadelphia Sculptors is the only organization in the Philadelphia region dedicated exclusively to sculpture. The goal was to encourage artists, through a jury process selected by two outside jurors, to really have works that have a sort of rhythm and a flow, and especially elicit an upbeat spirit and a cheer.
The other cool thing, from a cultural standpoint, is to address topics that are kind of open-ended. There wasn’t an overall theme other than a joyous one in celebrating sculpture as a medium. At the same time, we wanted to make sure that there was a strong element of craftsmanship and, I would say, conceptual sophistication among the artists selected.
RS: What are some of the materials used to create the sculptures?
MC: You’ll see some traditional metal work and some ceramics and carved marble and alabaster (a soft rock form ideal for carving), and most will be standing on traditional pedestals. But we have a couple installations as well utilizing tree bark and colored plexi.
One artist, Jessica Beckwith (visit JessicaJudithBeckwith.com), uses some projections with plexi. She took rectangular plexi, curved and manipulated it using fishing string, and has them floating and suspended from the ceiling with different lights strategically placed so that it reflects, absorbs and fractures light. It creates all these interesting morphic forms on the wall.
And then we have some really cool pieces by (South Jersey resident) Nina Valerda (visit Nina Valdera.com) with wood, LED lights and acrylic. It’s motorized so that it turns and light is dispensed in a closed space.
There are artists from all over the South Jersey and Philadelphia marketplace who work in a variety of mediums in this exhibit. It’s very diverse in formats of sculpture, through various manipulations of light and how it interacts with alabaster, carved marble and other materials.
RS: And there’s a connection between how all the pieces on display kind of undulate and flow together?
MC: Any time you do a jury show, unlike a solo show where there’s a consistent body of work, you go from one artist to another and try to imagine how one relates to the other, and try to make sure that the 16 artists, or whatever the number might be, is cohesive and strategic.
There’s also an abstract element to how the works are created and the materials manipulated. There’s a juxtaposition of rising and falling, a dipping and swaying, almost as if the works are kind of dancing with one another. There’s positioning at different levels – some are positioned higher than others – and it helps to memorialize this cadence, this rising and falling with the other works.