Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival comes to Absecon Lighthouse

If 2020 was a time of sadness and disease, 2021 must be about healing. And healing comes in many forms. It trickles in little by little in scattered rays of hope. The vaccines are surely the first big step and eventually will lead us to having the pandemic under control, but beyond that physical sense of safety, many folks still need to find ways to cope mentally with both the challenges and tragedies that COVID has presented us with, as well as those that life throws at us each and every day.
So there couldn’t be a better time for a festival rooted in finding inner peace.
From 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Absecon Lighthouse will host the Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival, a day of community, healing, art, movement, light and sound. The theme of the event is “healing forward,” and if that all sounds pretty New-Agey, well, that’s because it is. But it’s also exactly what many of us need right now.
The festival is free to attend and is presented by Sea Goddess Healing Arts, a South Jersey-based group of healing artists, artisans, musicians and new earth visionaries with a mission of bringing peace to those in need of it.
“Our entire focus is to shine our light into the world and be of service to humanity,” says Mandy Elam, co-founder of Sea Goddess.
Sea Goddess is a new business that was born out of COVID and offers everything from astrology to intuitive guidance and more tangible goods such as jewelry infused with healing energy.
The Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival will be the organization’s first major event and will include everything from yoga and meditations to live music, food trucks, workshops, a drum circle, reiki, sound healing, crystals, aromatherapy and more, all spread out under the picturesque backdrop of Absecon Lighthouse.
“The enthusiasm of the Sea Goddess group and their interest in helping to preserve Absecon Lighthouse is so encouraging,” says Jean Muchanic, executive director at Absecon Lighthouse. “We are very excited that they chose Absecon Lighthouse as the site for their first ever Healing Arts Festival.”
And Muchanic is not the only one who is excited. Sea Goddess co-founders Ursula Duffy and Rachel Ahava both grew up in South Jersey, so bringing a festival so rooted in positivity to their home turf means a lot to both of them.
“I was born in Atlantic City and grew up in Margate. My dad grew up in Atlantic City, my parents met on the Atlantic City beach when they were kids, and I spent endless Sundays at my grandparents’ house on Mississippi Avenue,” says Duffy, who works as an astrologist and aromatherapist in addition to her role at Sea Goddess. “My life’s roots are here, my heart is here, and I am so honored to give back to the community through my own light in my astrology and aromatherapy practice, through this beautiful Sea Goddess collaboration and hopefully many more healing arts festivals to come in the future.”
Ahava also boasts strong Atlantic City roots, with a love for the city and its people, despite it also being a place of horrific personal tragedy.
“My childhood through the ’80s and ’90s was spent visiting my grandparents here in A.C., enjoying the beach and salt air and walking the boardwalk down to the old Ocean One Mall. Sadly, my family also experienced the darker side of the city when my grandmother, Dora Birnbaum, became a homicide victim during a burglary in her apartment in 1998. Our family’s love for the city never ended, however, despite the hard times.”
A talented artist and graphic designer, Ahava designed the official logo for the city’s 150th Anniversary back in 2004, and she is also the literal vision behind the Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival.
“The concept for this festival emerged from a vision I had during a small gathering of healers where I saw the lighthouse being used as a sound healing chamber for a crystal singing bowl sound bath,” she remembers. “Not knowing if this vision would even work, we tested the concept in the lighthouse tower with the singing bowls and the sound was pure magic.”
Singing bowls? That’s right – singing bowls. One of the highlights of the Festival will be a sound bath meditation from Abra Merlino of Shift Studio in Ventnor, who will play her crystal singing bowls using the Lighthouse itself as a natural amplifier. During the meditation, guests are encouraged to relax on a blanket or yoga mat and allow themselves to clear their minds and “go within,” as they experience the healing sound vibrations emanating from the Lighthouse tower.
“The crystal singing bowls help to recalibrate you from a cellular level. We have arious different energy systems within our bodies called the chakra systems. So what happens is when you ring the singing bowls, they help to balance, cleanse and recalibrate your entire energy system at a cellular level. So it’s an experience that you actually feel. You lay down and you hear it and it’s like, ‘Whoa, I don’t know what just happened, but that was pretty cool,’” Elam says.
The Lighthouse itself offers a perfect visual pairing for the festival, as well, with its very purpose being to guide ships who may have lost their way, offering a literal beam of light as its beacon.
“It’ the oldest structure in Atlantic City, and light is one of the most healing qualities we have in the world,” Elam says. “And the Lighthouse itself is just such an incredible beacon, and the festival grounds have two acres with beautifully manicured lawns which gives us plenty of room. We think it’s the perfect spot for this collaboration.”
Fun for kids (of all kinds)
While your first thoughts might be to assume this is not much of a kid-friendly event, Elam is quick to disagree.
“This event is absolutely suitable for everyone! In fact, we are encouraging families to come for the whole day,” Elam says. “They can picnic, and there is going to be sidewalk chalk, coloring and games. And we have a company called Seaside Bubbles coming, and they blow these incredible giant bubbles with the sea breeze!”
And, of course, there are the goats.
Possibly the most offbeat and adorable aspect of the festival is the inclusion of goat yoga. Galloway’s own Angels in the Pines Goat Farm will be on hand, teaching a basic, simple yoga class that anyone can attend – but with goats. These adorable mini goats will wander about and may even climb up on the backs of some of the participants.
“It makes everyone giggle, and everybody has a good time while releasing all kinds of good energy,” Elam says. “It’s a lot of fun!”
