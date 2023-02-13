Legendary funk-R&B band Kool & the Gang will celebrate good times Saturday at Ocean’s Ovation Hall

Among the many fail-safe certainties in life is that the song “Celebration” will get personally sung or proudly blasted through sound systems anytime major milestones are achieved. It has essentially become America’s anthem for victory and success.
The song is also the best known among many huge hits by the iconic New Jersey-based funk-and-R&B band Kool & the Gang, which visits Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The show is the second stop on a tour that takes the band to Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in mid-June before returning to the United States, enjoying a brief respite, then continuing its legacy as the longest-performing R&B band in history.
Founded in Jersey City in 1964 by Robert “Kool” Bell, his brother Ronald Bell, and five of their musically inclined neighborhood friends, Kool & the Gang will release its 24th studio album in April, and will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. The seven original members started primarily as a jazz instrumental group – playing such famed Atlantic City jazz clubs as the Wonder Garden and Club Harlem during its seminal years – before adding vocals and the mash-up sounds of funk, soul, rock, pop and dance music that the two-time Grammy Award-winning group became famous for.
Along with “Celebration,” which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, songs that cracked the top-25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for Kool & the Gang include “Hollywood Swinging,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies Night,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Higher Plane,” “Funky Stuff,” “Fresh,” “Cherish” and others.
Ronald Bell died in 2020, leaving Kool Bell and drummer George Brown – the group’s three principal songwriters throughout its history – as the lone original members in the nine-person band. Four others have been with Kool & the Gang at least 25 years, among them trumpet player/ vocalist Michael Ray, who started in 1979; keyboardist/ saxophonist Curtis “Fitz” Williams (1982); guitarist/ vocalist Shawn McQuiller (1991) and drummer Timothy Horton (1998).
I spoke with Kool Bell by phone in advance of Saturday’s show at Ovation Hall.
Ray Schweibert: Hi, Kool, thanks for taking some time to speak with me. Where are you right now?
Kool Bell: At the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. We have a residency here and have done six shows so far. We’ve got two more coming up in May.
RS: I played your new song video “Let’s Party” from your website. It’s excellent. Did you shoot that video out there in Las Vegas?
KB: No, that was shot at George (Brown)’s house, one of the original members. He wrote it (along with pop/ R&B singer Sha Sha Jones, who performs on the video) and it’s going to be on our new album called “People Just Want to Have Fun.” We had two years off because of COVID where we couldn’t do anything. So George’s idea was that people just wanted to have fun and party, so that’s what we’re naming the album.
RS: A lot of your band’s early career was spent in the Atlantic City area, right? Are you looking forward to getting back?
KB: Always. We spent a lot of time in the early years in Philly, too, at places like the Uptown Theater (built in 1927, and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982). We played a lot in Atlantic City, particularly at the Wonder Garden where we would sometimes do five shows a night during the weekends. Our last show was like 5 in the morning. They called it the Breakfast Show.
RS: Were you called Kool & the Gang back then?
KB: No, that was when we called ourselves the Jazziacs. After that it was the Soul Town Band, then Kool & the Flames, then Kool & the Gang.
RS: I did read where you changed it from Kool & the Flames to Kool & the Gang because James Brown’s band was called the Flames, right?
KB: Yeah, you didn’t want to get on the bad side of The Godfather.
RS: One of the shows you did in Atlantic City that gets talked about a lot is co-headlining with Van Halen about 10 years ago. It seemed like an unlikely paring of musical styles, but people loved that show. Do you remember it?
KB: Sure, that was a fun tour. We did 48 shows with them. That was part of their 40th anniversary tour, when (original Van Halen lead singer) David Lee Roth rejoined the band for the reunion. I had met him in England the year before (at the Glastonbury Festival) and he liked our act, so we started talking about touring together. Apparently when he went back to the others and told them he had the perfect support act, they asked “Who?” He said Kool & the Gang. They said “What have you been smoking?” But they warmed up to the idea and it worked out great.
RS: When you’re out on tour today, do you try to work in all of your hits during shows, or do you spread out the setlist among material throughout the decades?
KB: We generally do a 90-minute show and work in all of the hit songs from the ’70s and ’80s. We just got back from doing 18 shows in Germany in December with the German Philharmonic Orchestra, which was part of the Night of the Proms series (see NOTP.com). That was a lot of fun.
RS: You’ve had such a long and successful career – is there anything left you’d like to accomplish?
KB: I lost my wife about five years ago. She and I co-founded the Kool Kids Foundation that helps supports New Jersey communities with music scholarships and instruments, and helps keep music in the schools. My two sons are part of that also, so I want to keep that going.
I’m also working with Dusty Baker (manager of the current World Series champion Houston Astros) on Kool Baker Energy to produce solar power and renewable energy sources in Africa. (see BakerEnergyTeam.com/KoolBaker). And I recently started my own brand of Champagne (partnering with a vintner in Reims, France; see LeKoolChampagne.com), so I’m staying busy.