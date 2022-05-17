Legendary comic Steven Wright returns to A.C.

Go to Steven Wright’s website and his biography reads: “I was born. When I was 23, I started telling jokes. Then I started going on television and doing films. That’s still what I am doing. The end.”
That does sum it up, but it turns out the legendary comedian and star of movies like “Half Baked” and “Reservoir Dogs” does have more to say about his career.
Known for his lethargic-sounding voice and slow, deadpan delivery of subjects ranging from the philosophical to the bizarre, the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian and Oscar winner is back on the road, coming to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Music Box 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Talking to Wright was like talking to an old friend even though we never met, and here’s what he had to say:
SCOTT CRONICK: Steven, what’s it like getting back out there performing live again after COVID?
STEVEN WRIGHT: It was the longest I never did a show — 2 years and three months — but my mind didn’t stop. I was writing and stuff during that time. It was interesting not to do it. I just started doing it last weekend, and it was good to be in front of the audience. The audience, even though I don’t know them personally, they are like my friends. It’s like we are hanging out at the show together. So it’s good to be back.
SC: Did you miss performing?
SW: I didn’t really miss it. I didn’t even think about it until a month before I was going to do it, which surprised me in itself because I like doing it, so you think I would miss it. It was just a different way of being alive, not doing it.
SC: So did you write new material that we will see this weekend?
SW: Every day I drink some coffee, and for an hour and a half my mind goes insane, so I write down whatever goes on in my head — some of it could be jokes – but I write down everything … it could be anything. I just like writing stuff down. So I keep the jokes off to the side. And when I just did these shows I started doing some of the new stuff, and that’s how it is. The show is like a painting – it’s never finished.
SC: And you do paint, too, right?
SW: Oh yeah, I drew and painted since I was in fifth grade. That was my first creative thing long before I wrote anything. I didn’t write anything until college, but I drew and painted for years and years. I do acrylics and abstract – completely abstract. At first I tried to draw very realistically until I was in high school. Then I went to museums and saw surrealism, and that changed everything. I think that includes my comedy material, too … to think in a surreal way.
SC: Acting has been a big part of your career, but we wanted to know: What was your motivation for your guy on the couch character in “Half Baked?”
SW: (Laughs) My motivation was: The director says, “Lay there,” and I said, “All right.” People love that movie. They have never seen it or they have seen it 50 times, and they own it. There’s no in between.
SC: Are you a weed guy?
SW: I used to be in college. But now, coffee is a very powerful drug … at least for me it is.
SC: Speaking of “Half Baked” and Chappelle, he was recently attacked right on stage just after Chris Rock was attacked at the Academy Awards. And Chris Rock was at the Chappelle show when he was attacked, too, which is crazy. Did anything ever happen to you like that?
SW: The only thing that happened to me like that was like 30 years ago. I don’t know if you have ever seen me perform, but I pace from one side of the stage to the other, and I went to one side, and when I turned around to go back to the other side, there was a woman standing right there … standing on the stage like 5 feet away from me. She got on stage when I was facing the other way. I don’t know why no one stopped her. And she just had this weird colorful dress, and she must have been on drugs or something because she was just looking at me with these weird eyes, and I was just stunned, not that she did anything, but you are just not used to seeing someone on stage except you. That was the only thing that happened.
And Chris Rock being there at the Academy Awards and at the Chappelle thing …You know that famous picture of Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby? There’s a guy standing there with a white hat — he’s the sheriff — and he has a white cowboy-type hat, and I read that that guy was also at Pearl Harbor when they bombed Pearl Harbor. Then he’s standing there aside Oswald when he gets shot. When I saw Chris Rock was there at the Academy Awards and then he’s there at the Chappelle thing, it reminded me of that guy.
SC: When I was young, I saw you on Johnny Carson so many times. That was a showcase for comedians that’s just not there anymore. Did you enjoy that time in your life?
SW: That show changed my whole life. I went in there in August 1982, and Johnny Carson really liked me, and I sat down and talked to him. That show was so powerful because there weren’t all of these networks and everything. It was like magic if it went well. The next day my whole career and my whole life was different … the next day! I went on there many times, and he was always nice to me. A guy named Peter Lassally was the producer there, and he saw me in a little club in Cambridge, Mass., and three weeks later I went on there. So I owe it to him and Johnny Carson. What a break that he sees me in a club and then – bam! – I’m on there. It was one of the best times of my whole life.
SC: Was it arrogant for Carson not to call others to the couch, or was it something as a comedian to earn?
SW: I never really thought it was arrogant. He just reacted how he felt about it. It’s his show (laughs).
SC: When you won an Oscar for Best Short Live-Action Film for “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings,” which you co-wrote and starred in, your Oscar speech was: “I am really glad we cut out the other 60 minutes.”
SW: Oh you read that huh? Yeah, that was another miracle fluke. We made a short film for HBO and handed it to them, and they decided to play it in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. It was unbelievable.
SC: You were ranked the 15th greatest comedian by Rolling Stone. Is that right or were you ripped off?
SW: What number was it?
SC: 15 … that’s pretty good.
SW: That’s unbelievable. That’s insane. I also think it’s kind of impossible to line it up like that. I have two ways of thinking about it: I am happy about it; and I think it’s impossible.
SC: You have had a great relationship with Louis C.K., working as a producer on “Louie” on FX and then you acted in his stage show “Horace & Pete,” which might be my favorite piece of acting you ever did. Louis is such a genius, and you seem to enjoy that relationship.
SW: Oh, thank you! I was going to say that he’s a genius. He’s one of those guys from another planet. Like, how can they be doing all of this? Like Woody Allen and Richard Pryor, there are certain people that are just amazing, and Louie is so prolific and still doing specials and only putting them on his website. I love knowing him. We have a blast hanging out. I completely admire him. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of comedians in the last 35 years, in my opinion.
As for “Horace & Pete,” it had Steve Buscemi and Alan Alda, who was like 78 years old and remembering these long paragraphs where he would have to talk for a minute without stopping, and he was a nice person, too. I am glad Louie had me in there, and I am glad you liked it so much. I think it’s a very unique thing that he created.