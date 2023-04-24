Kicking it at Bayfest with The Kilted Rogues

Putting a unique twist on a popular song is a trick of the trade for many bands, but with The Kilted Rogues, who utilize accordions, bagpipes and tenner drums, the songs often become drastically different than their original iterations. Whether it’s “Atlantic City” by Bruce Springsteen, “If I Leave This World Alive” by Flogging Molly, “We Will Rock You” by Queen or a standard such as “Amazing Grace,” any song performed by The Kilted Rogues has a unique sound.
The band, infectious and perfect for a celebration — these guys include the Eagles Fight song as well as Happy Birthday in their repertoire — can be heard Saturday, April 28, at Bayfest in Somers Point.
“I guess if you needed a description of our type of music, we like to take 15th, 16th, and 17th century Irish and Scottish tunes and update them with electric instruments,” says Rick Cairo, a multi-instrumentalist with The Kilted Rogues, “And then we’ll actually take modern songs, maybe a U2 or Queen song, and we’ll actually put acoustic instruments on it. So we kind of do the reverse there — traditionalize a modern song and modernize an old song.”
“We kind of morphed into a world sound band,” says John Garry, also a multi-instrumentalist. “We like the idea of being able to play more than just Celtic music or Irish music. We do some Zydeco. We like to mix it up.”
In addition to the spin they put on pre-existing music, The Kilted Rogues, who’ve been performing as such since 2012, also write and perform originals, sometimes based on the 17th century poetry of Robert Burns, other times based on the poetry of their bandmates. While Cairo often takes the lead on writing the songs, the musical arrangements are typically spearheaded by Garry. With varying musical backgrounds, and multiple instruments at the ready, the experience of each member lends itself to the collective sound of Kilted Rogues.
“Over the years, a lot of us have had different backgrounds, and we bring that flavor with us,” says Barry.
Regardless of history, as The Kilted Rogues, they are a unified — and distinctive — presence. Known as much for their appearance — tartan kilts (associated with their family names whenever possible), t-shirts and combat boots — as they are for their audience interaction and of course, their bagpipes, they are an oft-requested band on St. Patrick’s Day as well as different celebrations throughout the year. While they’re beloved by locals, lately they’ve gotten some bigger recognition — Kelsey Grammar recently went to The Irish Pub to see them play.
“He played our drums,” Cairo says of the meeting.
Grammar, however, is far from the only guest who’s been offered a chance at playing the drums of The Kilted Rogues. In fact, it’s a bit of a tradition. The band takes audience interaction to a new level, inviting children to hit the drums, performing in the aisles, and among the crowds at shows.
“It’s a performance,” says Cairo. “When we’re in a bar, we go in and take it over. We will actually jump up and walk the bar, literally where people have their drinks. We take a break every fifteen minutes because people line up to take pictures of us with the kilts and because the instrumentation is so different.”
“It’s a spectacle,” says Barry.