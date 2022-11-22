Just in time for Thanksgiving, we explore some of the things we all can be thankful for in South Jersey

In life, there never seems to be a shortage of things to complain about. Everything from the raise you didn’t get at work to the price of gas to that time a group of rowdy teenagers threw a full cup of soda at you from their van might make the list of grievances on any given day.
And while it can be exhausting to listen to a Debbie Downer go on and on about how the world has wronged her, it’s also understandable, as the stresses of day-to-day life are often enough to make anyone rattle off a personal inventory of gripes.
But with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we at Atlantic City Weekly wanted to take a few minutes to shift the focus away from all the grumbling and shine a light on the half full portion of the glass.
So without further ado, we present a few reasons why we are thankful for the things we get to enjoy right here in South Jersey.
The pace of life at the shoreWhile it might not be as molasses slow as the pace of life in the Deep South, folks at the Jersey Shore live life at a speed that’s quite a bit less frantic than those just a few miles north or even west.
“Being from North Jersey where speeds are “stop” or “full speed ahead,” has helped me to see how truly amazing this area is. Essex County feels like its own country, but Atlantic County feels like a small town,” says Ari Frangias, owner of Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille, Galloway.
It’s easy to take for granted, but the fact that we sit a stone’s throw from the second largest ocean on earth is no small perk. Obviously the summer is when beach life is at its peak, with throngs of visitors and locals alike splashing their way through another perfect day, but even in the coldest months, its breathtaking beauty can be enjoyed via a simple stroll down the sand or on any of the area’s numerous Boardwalks. The ocean breezes, chirping seagulls and crashing waves come together to form a South Jersey symphony all their own.
“On a very basic level, it’s the reason I moved here,” says Glen Zacharatos, a retired financial advisor from Linwood. For 25 years I lived in New York City, which obviously has a tremendous energy all its own, but I found myself coming down the shore more and more whenever I had time off. I would sit on the beach and relax, sometimes for hours at a time. It was like my own personal therapy session each time. So when I was deciding where I wanted to spend my retirement, my mind kept focusing on the beach. I moved here 9 years ago and it still feels like a vacation.”
The sweet spotAlthough it’s great to be able to get away from the madness of the big city, it’s also great to have access to it in the first place. Few locations on American soil are geographically positioned quite as perfectly as South Jersey. One can make day trips to Philadelphia and New York as well as Baltimore and our nation’s capital all in three hours or less. Try doing that in Montana.
Justin Pescatore of Somers Point has found that being located inside South Jersey’s geographical “sweet spot” helps his family in an interesting way.
“My oldest son is a diehard Eagles fan, so naturally, with sibling rivalry being what it is, my youngest son decided to root for the Giants. And both of them get to go to games in both stadiums to watch their favorite teams play each other twice each season,” he says. “It doesn’t always end pretty, but there aren’t too many places where we could make that happen every year without taking a vacation to do so. So I guess you could say I’m thankful for that (laughs).”
The A.C. dining sceneFor years Atlantic City’s dining scene was a bit of a punchline. Casinos littered with cheap buffets and ho-hum restaurants with little to no personality and even less culinary creativity had become the norm for much of the latter portion of the 20th Century.
But the turnaround over the last several decades has made this town arguably the strongest (from a culinary standpoint) of any city in the entire state. With everything from fun gastropubs to celebrity chef-helmed fine dining to legendary old-school sandwich shops, Atlantic City’s dining scene gives us plenty to be thankful for.
The funLet’s be honest — most spots don’t have a city nicknamed “America’s Playground” right at their feet offering an array of nightlife options from concerts and comedy shows to slot machines and table games plus and entire massive boardwalk just waiting to be explored.
Atlantic City would provide more than enough fun for most areas, but we double and triple down with destination towns like Sea Isle City, Cape May and Wildwood, each of which offer every type of fun imaginable from go karts and roller coasters to hopping clubs and bars and fireworks on the regular all summer long.
“When you walk down the boardwalk in Wildwood, the excitement is dizzying. With all the signs and flashing lights, it’s literally electric. It’s the only place on earth where there is so much to do and so much to look at that you need a special announcement to warn you of the giant yellow tram car coming right at you,” says Mark Rau of Cape May Court House.
The communityNo matter where you live, if you don’t have a wonderful community of people to share the space with, what have you got? Luckily South Jersey boasts some truly remarkable citizens and a community that for many, feels more like a family.
“I’m thankful for the family and community values that Atlantic County holds dear. Sure, beautiful golf courses, casinos, nightlife and nop-notch restaurants are on the list, but there is nothing that trumps the tightknit feel of our community. That was evident to me from Day 1,” Frangias says.
Local Entrepreneur Mark Callazzo seems to share Frangias’ sentiments:
“I was born and raised in Central Jersey. I moved down here part time about 310 years ago and full time 3 years ago. I love the beaches, food and wine scene and overall electricity of Atlantic City, but most of all I am thankful for the people. I have made some of the closest friends in my short time here. Come for the casino steakhouse and Nobu, but stay for the people!”