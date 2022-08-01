Jurassic Quest brings dino-sized fun for family to A.C.

Have you watched “Jurassic Park” or other dinosaur-centric movies and fantasized about being in the middle of all that action surrounded by those giant prehistoric beasts?
Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America that comes to the Atlantic City Convention Center Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, can do that.
This experience is like no other in that it can make you feel like you’re in a “Jurassic Park” movies … excluding everyone getting hurt or killed. You are fully immersed in the era where dinosaurs walked among us millions of years ago.
“We’re just trying to create memories for you and your family,” says Marty Hoffman, one of the “park rangers” at Jurassic Quest. “There are certain times that you actually get together with family, and there are certain memories that your kids will have throughout their life. And this is one of those times where it’s out of the ordinary. I mean, you might have dinner with your kid every night. And sometimes those will stick in your mind. But when you do something amazing like this, where you’re going out and seeing crazy giant dinosaurs and everything, it is a great time to share family memories and make family memories, and it’s also a great educational opportunity. So, it’s not just empty calories of fun … it’s actually the best kind of fun.”
What To ExpectAttendees can walk among the biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest, which is a great event for families to experience some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, science and art activities like fossil digging
Attendees can experience the herd of animatronic dinos from large predators to little babies. Some move and roar to give you the ultimate dinosaur experience. You can also check out the Ancient Oceans exhibit to see the biggest apex predator to exist: A moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon shark.
n Jump on a dinosaur back at Jurassic Quest and hang tight because some of the dinosaurs are ridable, and kids can’t seem to get enough of it.
n Children can enjoy the dinosaur-themed bounce houses that are filled with laughter, fun, and roars.
n Challenge your crafting abilities by making a dino craft, including paper dinosaurs and more.
n See what it’s like as a paleontologist and dig up Triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils and more.
n Meet the baby dinos while you are there: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.
The Ancient Oceans exhibit shows the secrets of underwater sea creatures like the huge prehistoric sea turtle, the earliest discovery of dolphins and, of course, the 50-foot-long megalodon shark.
n You can walk with the dinosaurs, and some of the dinosaurs love to play with the audience so feel free to take a photo with your family, touch a tooth or tail and enjoy the rest of your exploration.
The Dinosaur TourJurassic Quest has toured around the country from coast to coast.
“We currently have three traveling shows around the country, all over the United States and then up into Canada, as well,” Hoffman says. “I was on the road with them for a while. I go out on the road sometimes, but you know, I can also work from home. But there’s traveling crews that are just out on the road 40 to 46-plus weeks, sometimes a year.”
What makes this event special is the time you and your family look at life-sized, authentic-looking dinosaurs — something that you don’t get to see every day. Jurassic Quest is for the memories you will have together, seeing something that is out of the ordinary with the family.
Featured DinosFive dinosaurs you will see during the event are the T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, apatosaurus and the utahraptor.
n The Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of the biggest theropod dinosaurs that were about 12- to 20-feet tall, could run 17 miles per hour and live up to 30 years. It is also a carnivore, meaning it ate mostly meat.
n The stegosaurus is an herbivore, meaning it only ate plants. Its tail is called the thagomizer and is 2 to 3 feet long. It could only run about 4 miles per hour.
The triceratops is another herbivore that could be about 10 feet tall, weigh up to 26,000 pounds and run 20 miles per hour.
n The apatosaurus is another herbivore that would be up to 75 feet tall, run about 12 miles per hour and weigh up to 49,000 pounds.
n The utahraptor is a carnivore that has a speed of up to 30 miles per hour, were normally about 5 feet tall and weighed up to 2,200 pounds.
“We try to get our dinosaur creations to be as accurate as possible,” Hoffman says. “We talked to paleontologists, and we tried to get the best models we can have. Each one is individually made with mechanisms inside that have them move.”