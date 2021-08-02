Josef Kote’s latest exhibit ‘Healing’ brings the sea to Ocean Galleries

Some people don’t find their true calling until later in life. They may spend years trying various paths, only to feel unfulfilled by each. But, for others, doubt never enters the equation, and such is the case for Albanian-born artist Josef Kote.
Kote knew he wanted to be a painter before he even reached high school, so he dove right in, entering contests on both a local and national level, until eventually being accepted into one of Albania’s most prestigious art high schools.
“I studied painting at school since I was 13. It was something I enjoyed more than anything else in my life,” Kote says.
Kote went on to study the techniques of the masters at The Academy of Fine Arts in Tirana, where he began to develop his own unique style and, after graduating and taking a few detours to Greece and Toronto, eventually moved to the United States, where he has been for much of his career.
His latest exhibition, “Healing,” will be on display from Saturday to Monday, Aug. 7 to 9, at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor. Kote will be there in person for meet-and-greets from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
One of the great modern impressionist painters of this generation, Kote’s work is an enchanting mix of realism and the abstract, bringing elements of light and texture into his art with the frequent use of a palate knife, which adds a dramatic flair to his strokes. Kote’s paintings cover a variety of subjects, but landscapes, portraits, cityscapes and marine art make up the bulk of it. His means of capturing the brilliance within those subjects is what makes his work so incredible.
“Before I start I observe things from nature or a quality of a subject. I have to know the personality of the subject. And, through that, I create my vision for everything, based on what I know and see,” he says.
For Kote, finding what stands out visually about a subject and then accurately representing that through realism is the key to bringing that subject and its surroundings to life on the canvas.
“If I have a subject, I will pay attention to one thing about them that is very important. And the other portions can be shown in an abstract way,” he says. It’s important for certain things to be represented in certain ways. And that creates a balance within the different parts of the piece.”
Kote’s works are all unique, yet somehow all manage to fit into his signature style, which includes bursts of heavily textured colors crashing against more muted areas built with sparse, monochromatic simplicity. His work produces an almost dreamlike quality for the viewer as realism and the abstract seem to merge in and out of focus, in a haze of beauty.
“My goal is to be myself within my artwork, he says. “I always want to represent my own style and personality.”
Though he makes it appear effortless on the canvas, Kote’s work is the result of years of training and devotion to his art, as well as searching deep within himself to find what it is he looks to express in any given piece. But developing one’s own style and staying true to it is a challenge within itself.
“It takes lots of work and experimentation. It doesn’t come in one day,” Kote insists. “It has to happen organically. So every day you have to bring something new and you make it yours. And it always has to come from inside.”
Though many artists choose to only create work when inspiration strikes, Kote continues to be far more prolific. His devotion to creation keeps his technique strong and his artistic focus sharp.
“I work every day. And this is very good for me because I fill my life with it,” he notes.
One of the keys to not only Kote’s art, but art in general, is the ability to find beauty in the mundane. Kote’s subject matter may be as simple as a group of vacationers on a beach, but through his eye, a scene of everyday simplicity becomes vibrant and magical.
“I find inspiration in everything that I see. And I think I see things in a different way than other people.”
A time for ‘Healing’
Those who attend Kote’s Ocean Galleries show from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, will have a rare opportunity to meet the artist in person and chat about the pieces in “Healing,” his latest project which has a central theme of the sea.
Each piece in “Healing” captures a moment in time with the ocean serving as either a background player or the main subject itself. Such is the case with “Sheltered,” a stunning seascape accented by dramatic brush-and-knife strokes and arches of light in the sections of waves, sand and sky, while the horizon sits in stoic simplicity, creating the perfect sense of contrast.
“Most of my works that I’ve created for the ‘Healing’ show are inspired by my love for the ocean, Kote explains.
“I usually turn to water for a sense of calm and tranquility; the ocean makes me feel free and brings joy to my soul. Perhaps this is why I chose to characterize this exhibition ‘Healing.’”
The ocean as a focus matches perfectly with the location and name of the gallery itself, and one would expect those attending - who choose to spend their days in Stone Harbor – just might share Kote’s love of the sea. With subject matter this relatable, Kote draws viewers in even further. And that’s kind of the point.
“I want people to feel things when they see my art, and to create their own narrative of what is happening,” he says. “One painting can tell many different stories. So, based on their own experiences in life, people will have different feelings (when viewing it). And because of that, they can respond differently to what the art evokes in them.”