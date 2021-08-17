Jon Dorenbos inspires and wows the crowds with more than just card tricks

It’s hard not to be blown away by a guy like Jon Dorenbos. A former Philadelphia Eagle turned magician/motivational speaker, his incredible ability to overcome seemingly any obstacle that stands in his way is truly remarkable. At the age of 12, he became an orphan struggling to make sense of life after his father beat his mother to death in a fit of rage. At the age of 39, during a routine physical, he was diagnosed with having an aortic aneurysm which ended his pro football career for good.
These are the type of tragedies that would thrust most people into a downward spiral. Yet Dorenbos carries on as determined as ever, taking everything in stride and continuing to thrill audiences with his motivational speaking and incredible magic tricks, which the world first got a glimpse of when he appeared on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” where he went on to become a finalist. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, he brings his act of inspirational magic to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. We had a chance to chat with him recently about magic, football and rising above life’s obstacles.
Ryan Loughlin: So for those who may not be familiar with what you do, can you tell us what folks can expect from your show at Borgata?
Jon Dorenbos: My show is more than just a magic show. It’s motivating, it’s inspiring, it’s uplifting and it’s mind blowing with the effects that we do. And it’s not just gratuitous tricks all the time. You are going to laugh, if you have a problem in your life, hopefully you will leave with clarity. It takes aspects of all the things I have learned from coaches, therapists, family members and friends that have helped me find happiness in the darkest times of my life. It’s an uplifting show, it’s a reflecting show, it’s a funny show, it’s an emotional show and I’m really proud of it.
RL: How difficult has it been to motivate people during the pandemic?
JD: Some people just need a little pick-me-up, some need a lot. But regardless, I don’t think it’s that hard because people are always looking for it. So if you are looking for something and you fall upon something that intrigues you it kind of puts you in awe and breaks down barriers and gets you going. There was a girl on “America’s Got Talent” this year who was a singer who had cancer. And she was amazing. Long story short she had to opt out because of cancer, but her quote was amazing — she said, “You can’t wait for life not to be hard in order to be happy.”
RL: Do you miss football?
JD: When I was 12 years old I had lost both of my parents and was living with foster parents. And people in the community would sometimes donate tickets for us to go to the Seattle Mariners games. I was a huge fan. And I would sit in the upper deck and look down and see Ken Griffey Jr. and Jay Buhner warming up. And in my head I would think “this is the game where they are going to look up into the stands and ask me to come down and warm them up before the seventh inning, and I’m going to go play catch with my heroes.” Obviously that never happened.
So, when I was playing football, before every game I looked up into the crowd and found myself. And I would pull a kid out of the crowd and play catch with that kid before the game started. And that was all I needed before a game. If I could play catch with my 12-year-old self, I was good to go. And those moments taught me to remember that the NFL is a great gig, but you don’t want to become what you do, you want to be who you are. So because of that, when the game was over, I didn’t feel like I had lost an identity, which a lot of players struggle with. I never wanted to be what I do, I wanted to be who I am.
So, of course, I miss the guys and, of course, I miss the game, but what I really miss is playing catch with my 12-year-old self.
RL: What is it about magic that drew you to it?
JD: I got into magic at a transitional time in my life. When I picked up cards as a kid it was the only time that the world got quiet. I didn’t worry about my dad killing my mom, or living in a temporary foster home, therapy, moving in with my aunt or any of these things that were really adult issues. When I would sit at a table and shuffle my cards, I was just a kid. The outside world would just disappear.
RL: You are someone that inspires people. What inspired you?
JD: I was in sixth grade, and I was sitting on the steps of the house of the foster family I lived with. And the kids across the street were blowing these huge bubbles with this big wand. And so my eyes followed this bubble, and I remember thinking: “If I could only jump in that bubble and float away, life would be so easy.” And what happened was that I kept watching and the bubble floated higher and eventually popped. And it was like an “a-ha” moment for me. I realized if I could have jumped in that bubble, it wouldn’t have taken me away to some magical place. All that would have happened is that I would have fallen twice as far and hit twice as hard. And that was the moment that I bought into therapy and realized that if you have problems you just have to deal with them head-on. So that bubble was my inspiration.