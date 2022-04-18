Jazz Society hosts jazzy warm-up act for return of Somers Point’s biggest fest

One of the most enjoyable elements of Somers Point’s annual Bayfest event is the music. The 2022 return of Bayfest won’t begin officially until Saturday, April 30, but this year the festival itself will have its own warm-up act.
Jazz trumpeter, pianist and vocalist Benny Benack III will perform a free concert as the South Jersey Jazz Society presents “Bebop Into the Bayfest with Benny Banack III” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.
For those unfamiliar with his work, Benack is the third generation in a line of jazz musicians out of Pittsburgh. His skill on both the trumpet and piano are obvious from the first note, while his vocal style gives a noticeable nod to Sinatra and other legendary crooners of yesterday as he performs both standards and his own material with impeccable style and virtuosity. Benack is also a touring member of Postmodern Jukebox, a rotating musical collective that transforms modern pop songs into swinging jazz numbers.
The jazz musician talks about growing up in a musical family and how his love of jazz has shaped his life’s path.
RYAB LOUGHLIN: You come from a family of great jazz musicians. Did you always want to follow in their footsteps?
BENNY BENACK III: It’s pretty predictable, but I was kind of shown the way with jazz music from the time I was very young. It was always playing in my house, and I just took to it right away. And even before I started playing trumpet, I was always singing and I just really loved jazz music. So there was never really any doubt or question as to what I wanted to do. I always had the music in my heart.
RL: You also work with the group Postmodern Jukebox. Is it safe to say your love of music expands beyond jazz?
BBIII: Yeah absolutely. My favorite thing about postmodern Jukebox is getting to perform with them at some really huge venues all around the world. And, of course, we do modern pop songs that everyone will recognize, but it’s done with a jazzy feel with a lot of solos and improvising. I love that they are able to introduce a new generation to swing and jazz, that’s something I try to do with my own music as well.
RL: Why do you think jazz has managed to remain popular for so long?
BBIII: I think it’s because it’s really America’s art form. It was something that was born in New Orleans — created in America by Americans, so in this country there is such a tradition of it. But something I have noticed more recently with the advent of YouTube and livestreaming is how passionate people from other countries are about jazz.It’s really incredible. They come over to New York from Europe or Asia, and they want to visit the jazz clubs as much as they want to see the Statue of Liberty!
RL: Tell us about your upcoming show in Somers Point. What can fans expect?
BBIII: The theme of the show is a celebration of bebop, which is a style of jazz that was made popular by guys like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, originally. It’s really energetic with uptempo songs and exciting melodies and other musical pyrotechnics, and I’m really excited because the band that we have assembled for this show is like a bunch of sports cars lining up at a drag race together. It’s going to be a high-energy show, and it’s not for the faint of heart!
RL: If you could perform with any musician living or dead, who would it be?
BBIII: Oh wow – that’s a great question! It might be a bit of overlap since we both play trumpet and sing, but I would want to play with Louis Armstrong. Not only because of his virtuosic trumpet playing and iconic singing voice, but just to share the stage with him and feed off of his amazing energy.