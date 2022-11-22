Jason Bonham has become the torchbearer for keeping the live music of Led Zeppelin, and his late father, flourishing

Plenty of pioneering groups have opted to keep going in the face of tragic losses during the peaks of their careers, among them The Who. That foursome lost its wild-man drummer, Keith Moon, to the pitfalls of rock superstardom in 1978, eventually filling the gap, forging ahead and continuing to tour in various incarnations for decades.
An eerily similar incident happened to British brethren Led Zeppelin almost two years to the day later, when the group lost John Bonham to sudden tragedy. “Bonzo” Bonham, like Moon “The Loon,” was regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rock drummers in history.
Among the key differences between the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame foursomes’ sad losses is that once John Bonham died in 1980 – and with the exception of four one-off reunion performances, the most recent happening in 2007 – Led Zeppelin never performed again. The reasons why may only be fully understood by its three surviving members.
Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones have essentially vowed never to hit the road again as Led Zeppelin, but an authentic experience still exists that involves a direct bloodline and an exceptionally talented musician.
Jason Bonham, John Bonham’s son, first got behind a drum kit at age five. He was only 14 when he lost his father, and by 17 was touring professionally with bands and proving that musical prowess can be as much a genetic trait as a learned one.
Now 56, Jason Bonham has similar chops and the same kind of widespread respect in the music world that his father had. For the past 12 years he has been touring as the leader of Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, which makes a stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
JBLZE, as it has often been abbreviated since its 2010 founding, features Jason Bonham interspersing personal stories, anecdotes, photos and home movies between the music, and letting audience members see a more personal side of Led Zeppelin.
There will also of course be many of the songs that helped make Zeppelin not only one of the most commercially successful bands of any genre in history – having released eight studio albums from 1969 to 1979 that sold more than 300 million combined copies – but also pioneers of what would become known as album-oriented rock.
“It’s a celebration of the great music of Led Zeppelin,” Bonham told Atlantic City Weekly/At The Shore in a preview to JBLZE’s last A.C. tour stop. “I can say to my dad, ‘thank you for teaching me to play drums, and for handing down a craft that I could go and play.’”
The show will encompass songs that span Led Zeppelin’s entire career, from 1968 through 1980, most likely concluding with its greatest of rock anthems, “Stairway to Heaven.” Others songs Zep fans will probably hear include “Good Times Bad Times,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Ramble On,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Fool In the Rain,” “Heartbreaker” and maybe some deeper cuts.
“When we put (the setlist) together, I didn’t want it to be me just playing the songs,” Bonham said. “I will tell people a funny story about when my dad was younger, or what my grandmother told me about taking him to jazz clubs. His heroes were jazz drummers like Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa.”
A.C. Weekly/At The Shore Editor Ryan Loughlin caught the last JBLZE tour stop in Atlantic City, and wrote a review of the show. In it he said:
“The attention to detail this band puts forth is unmatched. Bonham’s ability to channel his late father is impressive, but can be somewhat explained by him sharing a direct bloodline with the elder Bonham. However the rest of the band do an equal, if not superior job of replicating the extraordinarily complex guitar, bass, keyboard and vocal parts.
“Throughout the show Bonham himself was warm and talkative with the crowd, repeatedly reinforcing the shared love both the band and the audience have for his father’s music via stories, old home movies and, of course, music.
“Many tribute acts don’t really do much in the way of an actual ‘tribute’ to the artist they are covering, they simply play the songs and get off stage. The pride Jason Bonham takes in performing and paying tribute to his father’s legacy is obvious and tangible. It’s also rather touching. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening may be the only true tribute band on the planet.”