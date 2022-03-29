Inaugural A.C. Mardi Gras comes to Showboat

If you ever felt jealous that Atlantic City doesn’t have its own Mardi Gras celebration like the one in New Orleans, prepare to rejoice: Those days are over.
The 1st Annual Atlantic City Mardi Gras will take place noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. Organized and created by local event promoter Dorian Gilmer of Jams in the City Entertainment, this free event will be an all-day, family-friendly extravaganza featuring everything from costumes and vendors to musical performances, great food and even a pet parade. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Shoot Hoops Not Guns, a nonprofit youth basketball organization for kids ages 10 to 16.
“I like putting on events and I like having fun,” Gilmer says. “And I just wanted to put something together that would be a lot of fun for people and families of all ages.”
But why Mardi Gras? After all, Atlantic City is a northeastern city that has never really been known for celebrating this Dixie-based holiday. Turns out Gilmer found inspiration in the venue itself.
“We all know that Showboat was built around the idea of Mardi Gras, so it seemed like the perfect spot for this event,” he says. “My inspiration came from the fact that this building was designed for Mardi Gras. It’s got all the architectural features and it just smacks of New Orleans.”
With the right building and the right event, Gilmer seems content to celebrate in Atlantic City for years to come.
“I can’t get down to New Orleans, so I’m going to do my own Mardi Gras,” he says. “I wanted it to be separate and distinct – this ain’t your grandfather’s Mardi Gras down in New Orleans, this is its own thing, and we plan to do it the first weekend in April every year in Atlantic City.”
The performancesA variety of live performances will take place throughout the event, and things kick off bright and early.
Lady Dee’s Gospel Grooves Artist Showcase Brunch will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering attendees a blessed way to start the day.
“Lady Dee, who is known around here in the gospel circle, is going to be doing a ‘Gospel Grooves Talent Showcase’ on Sunday morning, so people can stop in there and get their praise on – because if they are from out of town, they might not know where the churches are in Atlantic City … so we are going to give them a gospel show to start things off,” Gilmer notes.
The showcase will feature more than 18 performers throughout the course of the event. The Gospel Brunch will have a separate $10 entry fee. Diners will then pay for food separately from vendors.
In addition to the gospel, there will be a live performance from Philly Mummers favorites the Durning String Band at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk outside the Showboat, while fans of smooth R&B will have the chance to enjoy two performances from Roquel “Songstress” Norris, who will perform a tribute to Sade at 3 and 5 p.m. Tickets for Norris’ shows are $10.
And if that’s not enough, there will be a rockin’ afterparty, as well.
“At 8 p.m. Sunday evening we are going to have an all-out Aires birthday celebration,” Gilmer promises. “There will be two performers: Russel Gore Jr. will do a tribute to the legends of classic soul music; and Masha T. Smith is going to do her tribute to the late Teena Marie. Those are going to be two great performances.”
Family FunThough many picture the wild scenes of Bourbon Street when they think of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the holiday has actually always been a family celebration — for the most part — despite its raunchy reputation. And the Atlantic City version will be packed with activities for kids and their parents, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Bouncy houses, remote control monster trucks, costume contests, a puppet show presented by Riddlesbrood Touring Theater troupe and even a Mardi Paws parade featuring all your favorite furry friends dressed up in costume will all be part of the family-friendly entertainment.
Kids can pose for photos with the Easter Bunny and get creative at their own crafts and mask making station, as well.
Eat, Drink and ShopWhat would Mardi Gras be without some good eats? The event will feature a myriad of food vendors serving up tasty morsels throughout the day, including Oliver Essentials food truck, Kafe Kreole, Tasty Soul Food Platterz and Chef Chopz.
And although alcohol will not be served, adults can grab drinks at the bars at Showboat and bring them into the event. There will also be a non-alcoholic wine tasting for those looking to indulge without the buzz.
Folks can also enjoy a day of browsing the many vendors onsite selling everything imaginable from crafts to T-shirts, jewelry and more while collecting as many free beads as possible.
“I just want everyone to come out and have a great time. That’s what this is all about,” Gilmer says.