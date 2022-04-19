Iconic Director John Waters brings one-man show to A.C.

￼efore “indie filmmakers” were known as “indie filmmakers,” there was John Waters.
The Baltimore native practically invented the genre. Writing, directing and producing 1970s comedic head scratchers like “Pink Flamingos” and “Female Trouble” not only made people notice but had critics completely perplexed – and sometimes disgusted – by his no-holds-barred content and style that eventually became transgressive cult classics.
His legend would grow in the ’80s with “Polyester” and “Hairspray,” continuing his collaboration with Divine, a drag queen who became a cultural icon of her own, while also branching into Hollywood with “Cry-Baby” starring a young Johnny Depp, and the incredible “Serial Mom” with Kathleen Turner.
Waters also acted in flicks including the Sean Penn-led “Sweet and Lowdown” directed by Woody Allen, the horror gem “Seed of Chucky” and others while creating art ranging from paintings to sculpture to photography that would be exhibited throughout the world. He even writes books, including an upcoming novel – “Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance” — about “a loudmouth woman who steals suitcases in airports,” Waters told me, that will be released by Macmillan Publishers May 3.
Waters is a true artist, never straying from his quirky persona and desire to constantly create whether audiences would like it or not. And for about 30 years, he has also toured the world with a constantly evolving one-man show.
His latest creation – “False Negative” – will come to Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City for a special birthday show 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, as the artistic genius turns 76 the night before his Atlantic City appearance.
Waters, who the French press recently called the “Queer Confucius,” promises the spoken word show will be a “fun night where you will laugh and be repulsed for a second, but you are going to be way more forgiving and much more understanding of human behavior when you leave. I talk about everything: Fashion, crime, politics, art, movies, political correctness, everything. I am constantly rewriting it, and it’s not just about my movies. I hope you have a good time at it.”
The legend took some time to talk to me about “False Negative,” his career and tripping on LSD in Atlantic City.
SCOTT CRONICK: John, when I heard you were coming to Atlantic City, my brain nearly exploded. I was so excited. Have you ever been here before?
JOHN WATERS: I feel like the Amazing Kreskin … I can’t wait to come. I love Kreskin. On his stationery it says “ESP” on it, and I find him amazing because he’s listed in my phone book under A.
SC: Yes, Kreskin certainly has appeared here many times.
JW: Whenever he gets on an airplane, everyone cheers because they figure, “Well, it’s not going to crash!” He works more than I do. He works like 300 days a year out of 365 … it’s crazy! But I have been to Atlantic City before, but I don’t think I ever played there. So I am excited. I think I took LSD when I was there a long, long time ago.
SC: It’s funny you say that because a friend of mine told me that whenever you watch a John Waters film, a beer and a handful of mushrooms makes it a lot more fun.
JW: I never liked mushrooms. They made me paranoid and made me worry about stuff. I don’t take drugs anymore, of course. I never had a bad experience with them. But I did take them for my last book “Mr. Know-It-All.” I did take LSD again at 70 years old with (actress and longtime Waters collaborator, known as a Dreamlander) Mink Stole after not having done it for years, and it was great! My mother said, “Don’t encourage young people to take drugs.” And I said, “I don’t. I encourage old people to.”
SC: I never did any of that stuff. I was always too afraid, and people said if you are afraid definitely don’t because you will have a bad trip.
JW: Then you shouldn’t. I had great experiences with LSD when I was young, so this time I did it with my friend Mink, who I have known for 50 years and who has been in all my movies and everything, so it was a great experience. I did it in Provincetown (Mass.), in my apartment, and I was with an old friend, so we had a great time. I don’t need to ever do it again the same way I hitchhiked across the country when I was 16 to write another book, and I don’t need to do that again. But I am glad I did those things. I think you should challenge yourself as you get older.
SC: Speaking of age, you will turn 76 the weekend you are here in Atlantic City. But last year was a big birthday: 75!
JW: Yeah, I can’t say I am middle aged anymore. I am not going to live until I’m 152. But I have never been this busy in my whole life. I work more now than I ever did. Some people say, “How come you haven’t retired?” And I believe that saying “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” which is like a bad bumper sticker you will see in a bar somewhere. But I believe it. I believe you only get one life, so I am trying to meet every person, go every place, see every thing, read every book and see every movie while I have the chance. You don’t get a long time on this earth, and in the history of time, it’s a second.
SC: So tell me about “False Negative.” Where did the whole idea start?
JW: Itstarted in the old days because I used to go to a burlesque show on the block I lived in Baltimore and see baggy pants comedians do stand-up in the last days of vaudeville. And I used to appear at colleges with Divine and show my movies, and then it turned into introducing my movies, and then it became a monologue … so I have been doing a one-man show for like 30 years now.
It has had many titles. I constantly rewrite it over and over. It used to be called “The Filthy World,” but this world has changed so much since COVID it has to be completely rewritten because everything has changed. It keeps me on my toes. There is a Christmas show I do, and this show, so I have to rewrite those twice a year, so I am always getting new material.
SC: Has the show changed since Donald Trump is out of office?
JW: I don’t mention him anymore. I did a whole thing when he was in office. I was really happy to live in a free country because I did a whole bit about what it was like — and it was pretty graphic – to have sex with Trump and what that would be like. In some countries, I would get the firing squad for doing that. And who knows, these days I might get slapped!
SC: As a performer was it alarming to see Chris Rock get assaulted like that?
JW: I am just happy they didn’t slap Liza. But the truth is the people who come to see me … I have the best fans in the world. They are smart, they listen, and if they don’t get one joke — I talk fast — they get the next one. I never talk down to them. I think they are too smart for that. If you don’t get one joke, look it up. And I am never mean spirited. When I make fun of people – not with Trump – I usually make fun of the things and the people I love. That’s why I think I have gotten away with it for 50 years. I don’t think I have even been heckled. The worst is that sometimes they are really big fans and they get there early, and they are drunk and they laugh too much! That’s like the only problem. But they are very respectful. I am never worried about someone coming up and slapping me. I guess I should worry about it now.
SC: Do you get political at all in “False Negative?”
JW: Even when Trump was in office, I made fun of both sides because liberals – and I am a bleeding heart liberal – are the new censors with all of this righteous political correctness. And I do make fun of that, and my show has a lot about that. What is the cutting edge of comedy these days? It is much more criticized these days not by the right, but by the left.
SC: It seems to me that you think both parties have gone to the extreme?
JW: I would be in Antifa, but I would be too old to run from the tear gas. I like their outfits, though.
SC: Are you going to do anything special for your birthday weekend in Atlantic City?
JW: I don’t do a lap dance, but we do a thing after the show called group therapy, and people share their deepest secrets with me. The people who pay extra get to stay after the show, and they sit at the end of the stage, and we have a meet and greet that we call group therapy. It’s an intimate setting.
SC: Your movies made such an impact and you truly have a legacy of not just you but Divine and others in your films. You have created something that will always be part of society.
JW: This year the National Registry named “Pink Flamingos” one of the Top 25 historic films. That’s pretty hilarious: It’s amazing how things change. I think with my whole career I ask you to come along for the ride and be surprised and not mean spirited. Let me take you into a world you have never been to before because I will be your guide, and I am never going to put you in real danger. I am just going to make you consider danger.
SC: You are the king of indie films. But you also did studio films. Today, is it sad for filmmakers because everyone has a camera and there is just so much out there that it’s hard to sort through everything to find the real talent?
JW: It’s good in some ways. You don’t have to lug around those big 16mm cameras, so that’s good. The problem is that the younger audiences aren’t interested in art films. They want to see “Spider-Man.” I don’t. I am not saying they are wrong, but I think the taste of people has changed.
You say I made independent films. We didn’t have that term when I started. First I did underground movies, then it was midnight movies, and then it was independent movies, then I made Hollywood movies, then I went all the way back to making Hollywood underground movies.
So I think I made every turn, but they were all comedies, and they were the same for all audiences: Somebody who is an outsider who doesn’t even fit in with their own outsiders and has a good sense of humor about themselves, and they are slightly angry.
SC: Will we see more John Waters movies?
JW: Oh, sure. I have had a couple deals that didn’t happen. Hollywood paid for me to write them, though. And I kind of got one going on right now, but it’s in my contract that I can’t talk about it. I don’t like to talk about something in development. I want to talk about it when it’s done and over, but when it’s planning it’s time to keep it to yourself until it’s ready.
SC: My wife and I saw your art show in Baltimore when we were dating. It was awesome.
JW: Going to my art shows and movies as a date can make it or break it. It’s a real litmus test.
SC: So what do you do when you are not creating?
JW: I like to spy on people and watch people. I never understand when someone says they are bored. How can you be bored with the unfathomable human behavior of many people? I don’t judge them, but I love to watch people’s behavior I can’t understand and try to figure it out. If I wasn’t a filmmaker I would be a psychiatrist or defense lawyer, and I would be pretty good