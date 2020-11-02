How our local venues, events, performers and theater groups are faring in COVID times

When the pandemic hit back in March, an almost uncountable number of industries were forced to shut down or reduce their ability to conduct business as usual. Restaurants suddenly became “takeout only,” supermarkets transformed into battlegrounds for people hoarding toilet paper and Lysol wipes, and casinos in Atlantic City shuttered altogether.
But as the number of infections in our state began to wane over the warmer months, most businesses were slowly able to adapt to a less convenient, but theoretically possible way of remaining operational. Outdoor dining became the hottest trend at restaurants, the casinos finally opened with a modified and reduced capacity, and masks became a mandatory and much needed part of every wardrobe.
One industry, however, that has had the hardest and most uphill battle in South Jersey is that of live entertainment. On any given night in a non-COVID year one could expect our local venues to be packed via sold-out shows from top-notch live acts and theater groups. Although theaters and other indoor gathering spaces were eventually given the green light to operate at 25 percent capacity — unlike restaurants and other businesses that can generate money by frequently turning tables over — for many concert and theater venues that rely mostly on ticket sales, putting on a show was now, for the most part, a losing venture.
So how have these spots managed to survive during this crisis? Not easily. Jobs have been lost, stages have gone dark and uncertainty remains a constant.
“The Levoy Theatre has managed to stay afloat by reducing its expenses to the absolute minimum and by expending its reserve funds,” says Phil Van Embden, chairman of the board of directors at the Levoy Theatre in Millville. The Levoy has been closed since April 1, unable to conduct business in a profitable way and has had to rely on PPP and legacy grants from the state, “although these grants are a fraction of the amount needed to sustain operations,” he says.
And the theater itself is not the only one suffering as a result of its closure. Millville’s downtown district relies on the Levoy to attract patrons, meaning rippling effects are felt throughout.
“Local venues are the economic drivers of downtown revitalization efforts, Van Ebden says. “In the case of the Levoy Theatre, they account for a significant portion of the trade on High Street in the bars, restaurants, shops, and to a lesser, but still significant measure, the surrounding area, including the Cumberland Crossing and Cumberland Mall, hotels and an array of food and beverage operations.”
Local events have also ground to a halt. In a town like Atlantic City, where annual events like the Atlantic City Boat Show, the Tropicana’s Taste of the Quarter and A.C. Weekly’s 50 Bites and Wing Wars happen month after month, their absence is felt deeply, and it all adds up to millions of dollars in lost revenue for the city.
Jon Henderson of Good Time Tricycle Productions is responsible for putting on some of the biggest and most successful events in and around Atlantic City. A.C. Beerfest, the Downbeach Seafood Festival, Witch Craft and the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo are just a few examples of his work, each which attracts thousands of people looking for a good time. Henderson hasn’t been able to put on a show since March and most likely will not be able to until next year, making his positive attitude all the more impressive.
“My job is bringing large groups of people together by the thousands,” Henderson says. “So for the last eight months or so, my head has been spinning. But I’m also an optimist. And I will always be. I have spent a lot of time recently beating the drum and saying to everyone ‘we need to be ready to go.’ I don’t think anybody is going to benefit by sitting on their hands and waiting. Because when things are better and it’s time to go, we need to be ready. If you are patiently waiting, you are going to be left behind.”
Getting creative
COVID has forced theaters and performers to find revenue wherever possible. Government aid, along with socially distanced outdoor events and live-streamed performances are just a few of the ways these businesses have kept their heads above water.
Mitchell Malnati serves as the operations manager and director of development for the Cape May Stage, which has been unable to use their actual stage since COVID began. As a result, they have been forced to think outside the box.
“Since we have been unable to perform in our physical space, Cape May Stage has produced a wide variety of virtual events, such as play readings, an informative series about the production aspects of the theater, a virtual Broadway series featuring special cabaret performances made just for Cape May Stage and a daytime talk show hosted by our artistic director, Roy Steinberg. While this can’t replace the experience of live theater, it has helped us engage with our patrons, gain some new viewers and explore plays with themes that are synergistic with what is happening in the world. We have been lucky to co-produce a few readings with other theater companies and have been able to work with artists from all over the world which physical limitations would have normally prevented.”
Another Cape May-based theater company, East Lynne Theater Company, has taken a similar approach, utilizing virtual performances, both live and pre-recorded.
“When this happened in mid-March, we were hopeful that we could provide live theater as early as fall 2020, but that didn’t happen. Everything we tried to do just kept getting pushed back,” says Gayle Stahlhuth, East Lynne’s artistic director. “So we started in April doing virtual shows. Every month we have been able to come out with something different. The biggest thing we have done was a play called ‘Nothing Matters.’ We brought in a three-camera film crew, and it was edited, and it’s currently up on YouTube for a regular six-week curtain four nights a week.”
For those interested in catching a virtual performance of “Nothing Matters” the cost is $15 and can be purchased through their website at EastLynneTheater.org.
Another much-loved South Jersey institution is the Bay Atlantic Symphony, which has run a series of virtual concerts since the pandemic began, including pairing up with Atlantic City nonprofit 48 Blocks in early August for a 40-minute concert, as well as providing short vignettes for their patrons known as “musical postcards.” The Bay Atlantic Symphony’s current plans are to stay virtual for the foreseeable future.
“For our holiday show as well as our concerts in the winter and spring, we anticipate that they will all continue to remain virtual until it is safe and healthy to return back to live venues,” says Brian McPeak, executive director for the Bay Atlantic Symphony Orchestra.
“We have lost all of our earned income as far as ticket sales and subscriptions for our concerts go. But there are other sources of revenue. We have taken advantage of all the government programs which were open to nonprofit organizations, so we have received some funding there. Presently, we are able to keep afloat with minimal operations. Obviously the virtual concerts — because they involve less musicians — are less costly to produce. But we have lost more than half of our revenue stream through this period, so we just have to watch our expenses and stay afloat until live performances can resume,” McPeak explains.
For Mike Hartman of Ocean City Theatre Company, COVID hit at the worst possible time — right as he and his team were to begin casting for their summer performances.
“Just as everything started to hit we were in New York City doing our auditions. Our audition turnout was actually pretty terrible because people started to get nervous, and by that Friday everything was shut down,” Hartman explains. “Since then we have put almost everything on hold. We were fortunate to partner with the City of Ocean City to offer some educational programming with small group instruction outside throughout the summer and fall. It’s been really good to be able to do that because the kids really need it.”
Performers in a pandemic
Perhaps no group has it tougher than actual performers. Live musicians who built their livelihoods by grinding out shows four or five nights a week in clubs, theaters and casino lounges have had to sideline themselves without many options. The warm summer weather meant small, socially distanced outdoor shows became possible, but with the colder months ahead, the fear seems to be that things are going to get worse before they get better.
“We had a full summer schedule (of shows booked) but by May they had all been canceled,” says Ken Shiles, a local musician who often performs as a duo with vocalist CiBon. “Luckily after the 4th of July we ended up getting most — if not all — of them back. But as summer ended, things started to tighten up again. We are now only really playing Fridays and Saturdays.”
For Shiles, it has become difficult to stay overly optimistic. Like many who found their jobs on shaky ground thanks to COVID, uncertainty remains a constant.
“Honestly, I’m not really sure what it means to be a professional musician anymore,” he says. “Most of the industry is still shut down with no real light at the end of the tunnel.”
And as of late, even the shows that do take place have proven to be stressful.
“We want to continue to be playing music for people but we don’t want to feel like we are at risk constantly,” Shiles notes. “We started playing some indoor gigs, and honestly, it’s really weird. I’ve had people come and yell song requests in our faces without wearing masks. And then when I request they to put a mask on before coming up to the stage, they try to get into a political debate. That’s literally the last thing I want to do.”
Beloved Atlantic City lounge singer Beth Tinnon has seen her calendar tighten up considerably, as well. Born and raised in Tennessee, she has become one of the most popular performers in South Jersey, but COVID has her questioning how long she may be able to stick around the Garden State.
“All I have done for the last 25 years is support myself by performing five days a week,” Tinnon says. “But I haven’t worked in a casino since March. I’ll be honest, it’s going to be a hard decision for me whether or not to stay in New Jersey if I can’t support myself doing music, because all my family is in Tennessee, and my family is very important to me. I’m hanging in there, but the next six months will tell me a lot.”
For now, although many of the casino lounges she performed in have gone dark, Tinnon has managed to keep at least some consistency in her schedule by performing Zoom shows as well as a weekly gig at Romanelli’s Garden Cafe every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
What the future holds … and what can be done now
While many of these stories paint a bleak picture, the truth is that the pandemic will not last forever. But there may indeed be some long-lasting changes to live entertainment.
“While it may not be permanent, the changes in the live theater experience will definitely be with us for the foreseeable future,” Malnati says. “Most changes revolve around the safety of our artists, staff and patrons, but there will always be a thirst for seeing theater that can’t be replicated through a virtual setting. Once these new policies are implemented and the patrons become comfortable again, there is a huge potential to share stories in new and innovative ways. Nothing can replace the experience of a live theatrical production, and while that experience may seem a bit different in the future, the important act of bonding an audience together for a shared, unique experience will always be there.”
Just about everyone remains hopeful that live entertainment will thrive once again, but in the meantime most performers continue to find a way to scrape together as many live shows as possible. And help from the community is needed now more than ever.
“I hope people just keep supporting musicians as much as possible,” Shiles says. “Keep buying music or merch and attending shows as safely and responsibly as possible, so we can continue to entertain people. If you attend a show, wear a mask, keep your distance and keep your individual beliefs at home.”
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!