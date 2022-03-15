How an abandoned theater became the city’s Jewel of the Nile

Not very long ago, South Jersey was once a movie theater wasteland. Moviegoers had miserable choices.
They could go to dilapidated theaters on the Ocean City boardwalk and shore towns, near the Shore Mall or on Tilton Road — where the sound was horrendous, screens were ripped or stained and seating was about as comfortable as a torture rack or the Regal in Mays Landing, an OK option but where lack of reinvestment has even left that experience much to be desired over the years.
Then Brett DeNafo had an idea, partnering with three others to transform another mess of a theater in Stone Harbor to something magnificent.
After lots of hard work and more than $1 million, the Harbor Square Theatre on 96th Street in Stone Harbor opened, showcasing a 540-seat, four-screen theater with comfortable seating and an adjacent burger bar that changed movie-going in Cape May County.
“None of us were ever involved in movie theaters before,” DeNafo says. “Never did we think we would have multiple theaters. We took the Stone Harbor theater from $300,000 to $2 million in box office in a year. That just started it all.”
The group then decided to buy the former Ventnor Theater in a goal to restore it to its former glory, but after facing construction delays and an opportunity to buy Tilton 8 in Northfield, the Tilton Square Theatre became the group’s second theater to open in 2019, wowing the public with a complete overhaul, reclining seating, state-of-the-art audio/visual and a grand movie experience, offering eight screens and able to seat more than 1,000 people.
Through it all, they continued work on the Ventnor Square Theatre, which proved to be much more than they bargained for.
“Ventnor should have probably come completely down,” says DeNafo, a Ventnor native. “We knew the building had issues, but in no way did we realize how bad it was. The front of the building was caving in and no one knew. If that sat a couple more years, that building would have been on Ventnor Avenue.”
Preserving history
When the Ventnor Square Theatre finally opened in the summer of 2021, it was nothing short of a movie miracle.
The building was built in 1924 and debuted as a movie theater as a single theater before being split into a twin in the 1970s and eventually operating as a seasonal theater before closing in 2003, where it sat unattended for 15 years. DeNafo wanted to see it brought back in all its glory.
“I’m a Ventnor boy; I grew up there,” he says. “And when we told the city’s administration what we wanted to do, they couldn’t be more excited and helpful to help make it happen. Like us, they wanted to keep the theater in Ventnor and didn’t want to see this place torn down. So preserving history was a big part of it. I went there all the time as a kid. It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
DeNafo and his partners knew they had their work cut out for them. They were told one side and the back of the building were in bad shape, but had no idea the front was caving in. On top of all of that, water from Hurricane Sandy was still in the building.
“We knew it was in bad shape, but not to the extent it turned out,” DeNafo says. “But when we got the bad news, we knew we had to stick with our original plan. You can’t make something look like it was built in the 1920s. It can’t happen anymore. So that’s why it took three years and about $800,000 in just engineering and steel to get it open. We were about $1.5 million over budget when we opened.”
Magnificent movie experience
When you learn the story and finally go to the Ventnor Square Theatre, you can see where the budget – eventually ballooning to $4 million — went to, including its adjacent restaurant, Nucky’s Kitchen & Speakeasy (see sidebar) that allows people to have a drink or cocktail before or after a flick. Hell, you can even order takeout and take a burger and a cocktail into the movie, just like the Stone Harbor experience.
There are three theaters, a large theater with rocker-style seating that is identical to the seats in the Northfield location’s IMAX theater, and two smaller theaters, complete with plush, leather, reclining seats and balconies that will open in April to accommodate private parties and those who want to use the counter to eat while watching a movie.
All three theaters are completely state of the art and 100 percent digital.
“The projectors don’t have bulbs in them; they are laser digital projectors,” DeNafo says. “The sound system in the small theaters are 7.1 Surround Sound, but the big house is the first in South Jersey to offer Dolby Atmos. There are 74 speakers in the big house. That system alone was $200,000. The sound is incredible, every bit as good if not better than IMAX sound, which is amazing.”
If you are looking for signs of the original theater, you don’t have to look hard. When you walk in the entrance you will see two staircases that go to the second floor that are original staircases from the 1920s. Inside Nucky’s Speakeasy, the main dining room’s brick wall is the theater’s original brick wall. And in the big theater, the plaster ceiling is the original from the 1920s.
“It was covered over by another ceiling, so we uncovered it and restored it,” DeNafo says. “Even the lights in the ceiling — there are art-deco glass lights in there that we took down, had restored and put them back up. So when you look at pictures now and from 1930s and 1940s, the theaters look pretty identical.”
Ownership also did little things to replicate the original, including adding a gold curtain in the big theater with a nostalgic “VS” logo on it, and the outside marquee was designed to look like the original, as well.
“We even put a stage in the big theater that we hope to use for local theater and possibly comedy this summer, DeNafo says.
Like the other Square Theatre locations, the concession stand is awesome, offering self-serve soda in 100s of Coca-Cola Co. flavors with free refills, butter-your-own-popcorn kiosks and even a variety of complementary flavored salts for your popcorn.
“And we encourage people to take food from Nucky’s to the theater,” DeNafo says. “People have really been taking advantage of that. Go get a drink or whatever and walk right in the theater.”
Square’s future
COVID obviously dealt the new theater owners a major financial blow between closed movie theaters and studios delivering movies directly to streaming services, but DeNafo is optimistic the worst is behind them.
“When we go look back at all of this, there’s a movie that saved the industry, and that was ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’” DeNafo says. “And we will all thank Sony because they never streamed any movies. Some film studios were loyal to movie theaters, and Sony was one of them. ‘Spider-Man’ set all kinds of records, and I will remember working over the holiday weekend in Northfield thinking it was like the good old days. Now, ‘The Batman’ is here, and it’s all coming back. There is still some separation — like Disney just streamed ‘Turning Red’ instead of releasing it in theaters. They are messing with things, but I think they are learning they are not making the same money streaming as opposed to releasing in theaters. In a couple of months, I think you will see everyone give the theaters a window then go to streaming. We are almost there. I am keeping my fingers crossed.”
Square Theatres will add a fourth theater – and more – when they debut the Cape Square Entertainment Center in Rio Grande as soon as the end of this year.
Located in another former Frank Theater complex, this Route 9 location will offer a new IMAX theater and seven other screens, a bowling alley, an arcade, virtual golf, a restaurant and lounge.