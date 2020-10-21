Hitchcock Radio Play, ‘Flying Artist’ top Things-To-Do List this weekend

The fall season is well underway at the shore. Enjoy the changing leaves, pumpkins and plenty of fall events to keep you sufficiently busy — and creeped out — just before Halloween.
Hitchcock Radio Play at Surflight Theatre
Very few things convey the creepiness of the Halloween season like a classic Alfred Hitchcock story. That’s why Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven is hosting a live radio-style performance of some of Hitchcock’s tales.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 30, 31 and 2 p.m. Oct. 25, the audience will watch as “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” unfolds, featuring classic Hitchcock themes – spies, love and murder.
The show, performed in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, will feature three different Hitchcock stories: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.” The performance will be complete with vintage commercials and live sound effects. Tickets are $41 adults and seniors, $31 ages 12 and younger. The theatre is located at 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven. For more information, go to Surflight.org.
Pinktober at Hard Rock
Hard Rock Atlantic City is hosting a series of events to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month through the end of October. For the second consecutive year, guests can take part in PINKTOBER, a property-wide fundraising initiative to benefit American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The celebration includes food and drink specials, spa deals, and exclusive pink-inspired merchandise. Hard Rock Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Ocean City fabric art exhibit
Head to the Ocean City Arts Center for a fabric art exhibit, featuring the works of artist Ellen Brown through the end of October. The artist has created handmade knitted shawls, ponchos, sweaters and accessories, with all creations available for purchase, just in time for holiday shopping. Pricing ranges from $7 to $150. The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. For more information, call 609 339-7628 or go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
The Flying Artist visits Tennessee Avenue
“Flying Artist” Michael Indorato will be landing on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City Saturday, Oct. 24, as part of Rhythm & Spirits and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s The #TennAveAC Artist Showcase. The event features Indorato, who will delight the audience as he uses his “Spindorato,” a low-strung trapeze which allows him to float above his canvases as he creates beautiful and insightful works of art. Indorato has been featured in Times Square, the Javits Center, the Asbury Park boardwalk and more and creates large one-off pieces for art festivals and outdoor installations. Other South Jersey artists joining Indorato to showcase and sell their works include Michael Clineman, Ruben D. Garcia, Heather Deegan Hires, and Christian Mauriello. The event includes a DJ and drinks such as wine, cocktails and hot chocolate. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. at 146 Tennessee Ave. –– about 50 yards past the Beer Hall and across the street. Artwork will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-541-4099 or go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Red and White Night for O.C. Education Foundation
Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night while also supporting a great cause? The Ocean City Education Foundation is hosting its annual Red and White Night in Ocean City starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Because of COVID-19, the event will be taking place virtually this year on Zoom, which means you can attend from the comfort of your own home. Tickets are $35 each or $60 for two and include a complimentary raffle ticket. There will be several prize packages and baskets being given away, as well as a grand prize of $2,000. All funds raised from the event will go to supporting mental health programs for OCSD students, scholarships, and supplementing budget cuts as a result of the pandemic. Go to OCNJEF.com to order tickets.
Jeff Boyer’s virtual Big Bubble Halloween Party
It’s the spooky season at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts. Tune in 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, as internationally acclaimed performer Jeff Boyer brings his Big Bubble Bonanza Live Interactive Halloween House Party right to you — virtually. Experience the artist’s zany, interactive Halloween spectacular with the whole family, featuring volcanic bubbles, giant bubbles, dancing bubbles, and rollercoaster bubbles, among other “bubbly” creations. Boyer has over 25 years of experience as a variety artist. Tickets are $15 per viewing device. To purchase tickets and for further viewing information, go to GruninCenter.org.
Ghoul Spring Village
Families are welcome to explore Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May during Ghoul Spring Village, a family-friendly haunted walk. The third annual event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Proceeds benefit the HCSV Foundation. Cold Spring Village is located at 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. Tickets are $5 adults, $3 ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to HCSV.org.
‘Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King’ at Eagle Theatre
Listen to the music of the legendary Carole King performed live outdoors by Michelle Foster during Eagle Theatre’s “Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King” Sunday, Oct. 25. The concert, beginning at 3 p.m., will include a live band and will take place inside the Eagle Theatre parking lot, directly in front of the theatre and adjacent to Annata Wine Bar. Seating choices range from a table of four to BYO chair tickets. Advance purchase required. Eagle Theatre is located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. Rain date is Nov. 1. A table of four is $100. For more information or to order tickets, go to EagleTheatre.org.
Family Promise Golf Tournament
Show off your golf skills while having a great time for a good cause during The Shore Club’s 9th Annual Bob Baxter Memorial Golf Invitational, taking place Friday, Oct. 23. Proceeds from the event will benefit Family Promise of Cape May County. The four-person scramble event includes flights for men, women and mixed teams, and prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams in each flight. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is $150 for golfers and $30 for cocktail party guests-only. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon. Included in registration are all golf fees, lunch and access to the cocktail party, where prizes will be presented. The Shore Club is located at 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. To guarantee your participation in this year’s tournament, call 609-846-7862.
