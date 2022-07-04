High-tech Hard Rock exhibit offers unique perspective on Vincent Van Gogh

At a time when nearly everything else around the world was put on indefinite hold or cancelled altogether, “Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience” was first conceived in Montreal, Canada.
The self-guided, roughly hour-long exhibition presented by Paquin Entertainment Group, which runs Friday, July 8, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City’s Seminole Ballroom, is billed as a unique sensory extravaganza that mere description would hardly do justice. It uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of the notoriously troubled, 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition began at an otherwise unconventional time as a means of resonating with those struggling through the pandemic by noting that Van Gogh created exquisite art in the face of incredible hardships.
“Our production started in October 2020 during the pandemic,” says “Beyond Van Gogh” history consultant Fanny Curtat. “It premiered around the spring of 2021, so I mention that because I think part of the context of the experience was really having that in mind. When everybody was cooped up inside and going in and out of confinement, this was created in a way in which people could enjoy a cultural event and still be in a safe environment with plenty of space around them. And there is something incredibly inspiring about someone who struggled all his life, yet created so much beauty out of ordinary things around him.”
Since its debut, the show has been seen live by more than 3 million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, who was born in the Netherlands and lived from March 1853 to July 1890.
“(The pandemic) was an anxious time, so we wanted to create an experience that would allow social distancing and would provide some sort of respite and a bit of a break and some joy,” Curtat says. “That was part of the angle that we chose — to focus on the brightness of his work and how this specific artist, so known for struggling in his life, managed to transcend all of this pain into works of art.
“We saw it on our computers at first, then when we got it into a space and saw all these kids running after the brush strokes, it was really, really incredible. It was magical. The show affects people differently in different ways, just like art is supposed to do. Some people are moved to tears. But, in general, it brings a very positive experience, which is what we wanted to focus on. His art is all about finding remedies for the darkness in life. He was able to paint ‘Starry Night’ (one of Van Gogh’s most recognized and renowned works) when he was in an asylum cell. That’s what we wanted to resonate with.”