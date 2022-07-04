 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-tech Hard Rock exhibit offers unique perspective on Vincent Van Gogh
Immerse Yourself in Art

High-tech Hard Rock exhibit offers unique perspective on Vincent Van Gogh

At a time when nearly everything else around the world was put on indefinite hold or cancelled altogether, “Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience” was first conceived in Montreal, Canada.

The self-guided, roughly hour-long exhibition presented by Paquin Entertainment Group, which runs Friday, July 8, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City’s Seminole Ballroom, is billed as a unique sensory extravaganza that mere description would hardly do justice. It uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of the notoriously troubled, 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition began at an otherwise unconventional time as a means of resonating with those struggling through the pandemic by noting that Van Gogh created exquisite art in the face of incredible hardships.

“Our production started in October 2020 during the pandemic,” says “Beyond Van Gogh” history consultant Fanny Curtat. “It premiered around the spring of 2021, so I mention that because I think part of the context of the experience was really having that in mind. When everybody was cooped up inside and going in and out of confinement, this was created in a way in which people could enjoy a cultural event and still be in a safe environment with plenty of space around them. And there is something incredibly inspiring about someone who struggled all his life, yet created so much beauty out of ordinary things around him.”

Since its debut, the show has been seen live by more than 3 million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, who was born in the Netherlands and lived from March 1853 to July 1890.

“(The pandemic) was an anxious time, so we wanted to create an experience that would allow social distancing and would provide some sort of respite and a bit of a break and some joy,” Curtat says. “That was part of the angle that we chose — to focus on the brightness of his work and how this specific artist, so known for struggling in his life, managed to transcend all of this pain into works of art.

“We saw it on our computers at first, then when we got it into a space and saw all these kids running after the brush strokes, it was really, really incredible. It was magical. The show affects people differently in different ways, just like art is supposed to do. Some people are moved to tears. But, in general, it brings a very positive experience, which is what we wanted to focus on. His art is all about finding remedies for the darkness in life. He was able to paint ‘Starry Night’ (one of Van Gogh’s most recognized and renowned works) when he was in an asylum cell. That’s what we wanted to resonate with.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

 

WHERE: Seminole Ballroom,Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City

WHEN: The show, presented by Paquin Entertainment Group, runs daily July 8 through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).

HOW MUCH: Adults $39.99 Sundays to Thursdays, $49.99 Fridays and Saturdays; children ages 5 to 15 are $23.99 and $28.99. Group rates are available.All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com.

MORE INFO:

HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com,

BeyondVanGogh.com,

VanGoghAtlanticCity.com

More details of the Van Gogh Exhibit

RAY SCHWEIBERT: Can you describe a little about what attendees can expect?

FANNY CURTAT: It’s really hard to describe. The pictures are incredible, but there is nothing to transmit the immersiveness of that experience. You really have to be a part of it to truly know what it’s like.

You enter the first of three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, that helps people connect with Van Gogh and see that there is more to him than “Starry Night” and the ear-cutting incident and really connect with him as a person and see how relevant and inspiring he still is. After that first room, the Waterfall Room is projection-based and acts as a portal where you walk sort of against a current. This prepares you for something that will be an unconventional experience. It prepares both the mind and body for something than can be a bit of a trippy experience when you’re about to step foot into that last room, the Immersive Room.

In the Immersive Room, everything moves around, and there are projections all over the walls and floor. There is a recurring loop of Van Gogh’s artwork swirling around and monoliths set up on the exhibition floor.

RS: So this is really nothing like a traditional traveling art exhibition.

FC: Nothing at all. We don’t have the originals. And we’re well aware that nothing is ever going to replace the magic of an original. There’s something really truly unique and magical when you’re in front of a Van Gogh, and I would encourage everyone to have that experience some day if they are able to. But there is also something phenomenal about being able to walk into a Van Gogh, which is what this would be like. It’s completely different from a traditional museum experience. These are not meant to replace anything. The goal is really to have people experience Van Gogh’s work in a different way.

For a lot of people, museums can be a bit intimidating, or it can be hard to understand how a 19th century artist is relevant to a 21st century life and experience. So this is really about connecting the dots and creating a bridge between this artist and different audiences and different ways of experiencing art.

 

RS: I read that Van Gogh was a prolific artist despite a short life. How did you choose which works to use in the display?

FC: There are some staples that I would say would almost be cruel to do an experience on Van Gogh without including. You can’t not include “Starry Night,” for example, or “The Sunflowers” or “The Irises,” but there was a lot of works to choose from, so we went about it considering that over a period of about 10 years he painted most of his works, and in fact even produced 70 paintings in the last two months of his life. So there was really this sort of evolution that occurred.

In the beginning, his work was much darker, while he was still in the Netherlands, then he goes to Paris and discovers the brightness of the Impressionists. His works begin to get brighter and brighter, but not yet the color you get to the south of France and the style that most people know — the long brush strokes, the complementary colors and movement that gets even more pronounced when he gets to Auvers-sur-Oise (France, where he spent the last days of his life). There was really this evolution from darkness to light in his works, and we wanted focus on the brightness because much of what is remembered about Van Gogh is the ear-cutting incident, the poverty, the madness. Focusing on the light, the powers of color, the healing powers of nature, everything that he craved and wanted to share with the world … which is revealed in his letters to his brother. We chose the artwork largely with that in mind. We chose to focus on the brightness of his work, and how this specific artist, so known for struggling in his life, managed to transcend all of this pain into works of art.

 

Perhaps they’ll listen now …

Music plays a big part in the exhibition, which has an hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack available through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com on Spotify. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.

The final song is an instrumental version of the 1971 Don McLean hit “Vincent,” which, in the original lyrical version, became a kind of intimate connection to Van Gogh for many of those old enough to remember it. The song was the second biggest hit from McLean’s blockbuster album “American Pie” behind the album’s epic title track.

“We have included it because I think it is such a part of the heritage, and when people think of Van Gogh and ‘Starry Night,’ they often think of that song,” Curtat says. “It plays a big role in connecting the 21st century audience with this 19th century artist. We went about choosing music that’s not necessarily period appropriate, but really to have artists that come from different time periods and different styles to associate Van Gogh with the fact that he’s is also timeless. He’s going through all these time periods and yet remains such an icon. So the music is meant to really blend and enjoy and support the exhibit, but also not take you out of the experience.”

