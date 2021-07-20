Headliners Spotlight

SIERRA FERRELL
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22
Where: The Garden Pier at Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Sierra Ferrell makes music that is touted as “fantastically vagabond as the artist herself.” Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist began her music career by traveling across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians and playing in a wide variety of venues. She moved to Nashville and recently released an album of 12 songs called “Long Time Coming” that was co-produced by Stu Hibberd and 10-time Grammy award winner Gary Paczosa. Ferrell will be backed up by the Joe Cirotti Trio, which possesses a “collective passion for the roots of American folk, country and bluegrass music.” The performance is part of AC Jams — a free, all-ages music series that takes place 6 to 11 p.m. Thursdays at Showboat’s Garden Pier through Aug. 26. Along with a variety of national touring acts, each week will also feature a different food truck at the Garden Pier.
How much: The performance is free and open to the public.
More info: SierraFerrellMusic.com, ACJams.com
DIERKS BENTLEY When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Of the nine studio albums country music superstar Dierks Bentley has released since 2003, 25 songs have reached the Top 10 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including 17 that reached No. 1. Bentley also recently released a five-song EP of bluegrass tunes that was recorded live at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado in June. Voted Male Vocalist of the Year at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, Bentley’s debut single “What Was I Thinkin’” was followed by the top-charting hit songs “Come a Little Closer,” “Settle for a Slowdown,” “Every Mile a Memory,” “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” “Feel That Fire,” “Sideways,” “Am I the Only One,” “Home,” “5-1-5-0,” “I Hold On,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Say You Do,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” “Different for Girls,” “Woman, Amen” and “Living.” Bentley will perform at the Etess Arena on Friday as part of his Beers On Me tour.
How much: Tickets, priced $79, $89 and $99, are available at Ticket master.com
More info: Dierks.com, HardRock HotelAtlanticCity.com
GOLD RUSH
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Gold Rush bills itself as the ultimate Neil Young celebration and presents the cream of the legendary musician’s extensive catalog. Fans can expect to hear the tribute band perform Neil Young songs spanning five decades, including “Mr. Soul,” “I Am a Child” and “On the Way Home” from Young’s days with the band Buffalo Springfield, to “Cowgirl in the Sand,” “Down By The River,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Needle and the Damage Done,” “After The Gold Rush,” “Southern Man” and “Heart of Gold” from his early solo years, to “Ohio” and “Helpless” with his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, to “Long May You Run,” “Hey Hey, My My,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Harvest Moon” with his band Crazy Horse. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRose Music.com
More info: GoldRushTributeBand.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
DRIFTERS, COASTERS, PLATTERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 23
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Three groups that are synonymous with doo-wop, R&B, soul, and the early origins of rock ’n’ roll will perform at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves on Friday. Paying homage to the band’s late co-founder, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters are renowned for such hits as “Young Blood,” “Yakety Yak,” “Charlie Brown” and “Poison Ivy.” They were the first group ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Among the Drifters’ slew of hits are “There Goes My Baby,” “Save The Last Dance For Me” and “Under The Boardwalk.” The Platters scored a Top 10 hit with “Only You,” which was later topped by the song “The Great Pretender” that owned the No. 1 position on the R&B charts for seven weeks in the 1950s. The Platters also struck gold with the hits “Twilight Time,” “If I Didn’t Care,” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $45 and $55, are available at Ticket master.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago-born Maniscalco, son of Italian immigrants, moved to L.A. in 1998 and began his stand-up comedy career doing open-mic nights. He has since become one of the hottest comedians in the country, having released five comedy specials and having received Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year” award. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and several others as his inspirations. When actor-comedian-director Vince Vaughn released his documentary film “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights” in 2008, it sparked Maniscalco’s career and set him on the road to superstardom. Maniscalco does a lot of physical comedy and credits his Italian heritage for helping to generate his hilarious material. He and his wife have two young children, and he also extracts a lot of his material from attending toddler groups, music classes, gymnastics and other family activities. Maniscalco is scheduled to perform two other Fridays and Saturdays — July 30 and 31 and Aug. 6 and 7 — at Borgata’s Event Center in shows that were rescheduled due to the pandemic.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79 to $129, are available at Borgata.MGM Resorts.com
More info: SebastianLive.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
BILLY BOB THORNTON
and the BOXMASTERS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Probably best known as an Academy Award-winning actor and film producer, Billy Bob “Bud” Thornton has teamed with J.D. Andrew as the frontmen and songwriters to the Boxmasters since 2007, with Thornton a drummer-vocalist and Andrew a guitarist-vocalist. The duo recently released their 10th album, “Light Rays,” which they will perform live at the Levoy. According to the band’s website, the Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalog of music that spans a wide array of influences, most notably the rock ’n’ roll of the 1960s. Fans of the band will recognize odes to the Beatles, Byrds, Beach Boys, Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and others. Having opened over the years for ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock, the Boxmasters have built a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada as both opening acts and headliners.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheBoxmasters.com, Levoy.net
ADAM RAY When: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Adam Ray compensated for his insecurities as a chubby kid growing up in Seattle by impersonating friends, relatives and teachers. The positive feedback he received made him realize his passion for acting and comedy, and he would earn a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from the University of Southern California. The 39-year-old has enjoyed much success as voiceover artist and actor with many television and film roles to his credit, but his biggest thrill comes from doing stand-up and making people laugh. He has been featured on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Adam Devine’s House Party” on Comedy Central, and hosts a popular podcast called “About Last Night.” He performs two shows at the Celebrity Theater inside the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at Atlantic CityComedyClub.com
More info: AdamRayComedy.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
GLEN BURTNIK’S
SUMMER OF LOVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Summer of Love concert is a unique concept created by former Styx band member Glen Burtnik that celebrates the music of the Woodstock era — a pivotal moment in music history that defined what became known as the counterculture generation. The show features tribute acts replicating the looks and sounds of artists such as Janis Joplin, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and others. The show runs every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticket master.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show runs 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays throughout the summer at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “That’s Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show is scheduled to run 4 and 8 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
ALBERT CASTIGLIA
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Florida-born singer-songwriter-guitarist Albert Castiglia is a blues and roots-rock specialist whose musical chops include performing with the late, legendary blues harpist Junior Wells. Castiglia and his band recently recorded an 11-song live album called “Wild and Free” in Boca Raton, Fla., which is the band’s ninth album. According to his website, the record “captures the guitar virtuosity that Castiglia shares with his audiences each time he takes the stage.” Once lauded as South Florida’s Best Blues Guitarist, Castiglia was nominated for two Blues Music Awards in the categories of Blues Rock Album of the Year and Blues Rock Artist. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: AlbertCastiglia.net, LizzieRoseMusic.com
MASTERS OF ILLUSION — LIVE!
When: Various times through Aug. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most astounding magicians, Masters of Illusion combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception most days through Aug. 4 at Harrah’s Concert Venue. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network. The show features extreme crossbow expert and death-defying escape artist Ben Blaque; illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; popular comedy magician Farrell Dillon; and the French-born sleight-of-hand artist Titou.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Harrahs -AC, MastersOfIllusionLive.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 5, with a 1:30 p.m. show added most Saturdays. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmerican Circus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who perform a convincing likeness in style and sound of the stars they portray. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Show-goers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com