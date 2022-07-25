Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticket master.com
More info:
‘MASTERS OF
ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 8 p.m. Friday, July 29; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BRANTLEY GILBERT
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Brantley Gilbert is country music singer/songwriter from Jefferson, Georgia, who won two Academy of Country Music Awards since releasing his 2009 debut album, including New Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Artist Single of the Year with his hit “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.” He released four studio albums since his “A Modern Day Prodigal Son” debut, including “Halfway to Heaven” in 2010, “Just as I Am” in 2014, “The Devil Don’t Sleep” in 2017 and “Fire & Brimstone” in 2019. Gilbert has had 11 songs reach the top 40 of the Billboard Hot Country chart, five of which reached No. 1, including “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of An Amen” and “What Happens in a Small Town.” Other popular songs by Gilbert include “My Baby’s Guns N’ Roses,” “17 Again,” “If You Want a Bad Boy,” “Read Me My Rights,” “Outlaw in Me,” “Tried to Tell Ya,” “You Could Be That Girl,” “Man That Hung the Moon,” “Hard Days” and “Rolex on a Redneck.” Gilbert has also written songs that country artists Colt Ford and Jason Aldean made into hits. His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
FOREVER MOTOWN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: The nine-member original cast of the New York City smash hit “Forever Motown” visits Resorts Atlantic City, among them Theo Peoples, the former lead singer of the Four Tops; Glenn Leonard, the former lead singer of the Temptations; and Traci Robinson, the former lead singer of the Marvelettes. They are backed up by a five-piece band of standout musicians. Motown fans can expect to hear such hits as “Can’t Help Myself,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Standin’ in the Shadows of Love” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)” by the Four Tops; “My Girl,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Just My Imagination,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” by the Temptations; “Please Mr. Postman,” “Don’t Mess With Bill,” “Forever” and “When You’re Young and In Love” by the Marvelettes Their show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
FRANKIE VALLI AND
THE FOUR SEASONS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: One of New Jersey’s most beloved sons, Frankie Valli – born Francis Castelluccio in Newark in 1934 – has been the frontman for one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, which sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The group’s heyday was 1962 through 1978, when they released such blockbuster hits as “Ragdoll,” “Sherry,” “Dawn,” “Let’s Hang On,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Valli also had several hits as a solo artist, among them “My Eyes Adored You,” “Swearin’ to God” and “Grease.” All totaled, the Four Seasons had 19 songs reach the Billboard Top 40 singles chart, including eight that reached No. 1. The band’s songs have been omnipresent in movie soundtracks, and have been covered by dozens of other artists over the years. The Broadway musical production “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the life and times of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, ran from 2005 to 2017 and won four Tony awards, including Best Musical in 2006. The Broadway show was co-produced by Bob Gaudio, one of the original Four Seasons. In 2007, Valli released “Romancing the ’60s,” which includes covers of some of his favorite songs from that decade including “Spanish Harlem,” “Sunny,” “Any Day Now” and “Take Good Care of My Baby.” It was Valli’s first solo album in 27 years. Last year, Valli released “Touch of Jazz,” which features a collection of his favorite jazz standards. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
FIVE FOR FIGHTING
with THE VERVE PIPE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Five For Fighting is the stage name of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist John Ondrasik, who hails from Los Angeles, Cal., and is best known for his piano-based, soft-rock ballads. Ondrasik has been compared to such icons as Elton John and Billy Joel for his piano proficiency, although his songwriting style is more heartland and roots-rock oriented. His biggest hit “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Performance in 2002. Other songs that received substantial airplay by Five For Fighting – a name derived from the five-minute fighting penalty in ice hockey, as Ondrasik is a devoted Los Angeles Kings fan – include “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Easy Tonight,” “World,” “Chances” and “Blood on My Hands.” Ondrasik, who has a math/science degree from UCLA and often tours with a string quartet, has recorded six studio albums, one EP, and several live albums as Five for Fighting since 2000. He has had songs featured in more than 350 films, TV shows and advertisements over the years. His special guest will be the Verve Pipe, which is a six-person, Michigan-based, alternative-rock band that recently released a 12-song album of original material called “The Thread.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-
DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m.Sunday, July 31
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham!, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witness it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Now in its 12th year of perpetuating the positive vibes of many of the biggest pop-music acts of the 1960s, the Happy Together Tour features such retro standouts as the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues and the Cowsills. The tour takes its name from the Turtles’ biggest hit “Happy Together” that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1967. The folk rock-oriented Turtles are billed as the tour’s headliner act, and still include original members Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman nearly 60 years after the band’s founding. The Turtles also had hits with the songs “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “Elenore” and “You Showed Me.” Other songs show-goers can expect to hear include “Lady Willpower,” “Young Girl” and “This Girl Is a Woman Now” by Gary Puckett & the Union Gap; “Windy,” “Cherish,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary” by the Association; “Turn Around, Look at Me” and “My Special Angel” by the Vogues; and “The Rain, The Park and Other Things,” “Hair” and “We Can Fly” by the Cowsills. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at OCNJ.us/SummerConcertSeries or through Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
More info:
BEYOND VAN GOGH:
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago in Montreal, Canada, the show has been seen live by more than three million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.The show takes place insideHard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sun.-Thurs., and $49.99 Fri.-Sat. for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
More info:
