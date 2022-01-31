Headliner Spotlight

WHO’S NEXT: THE
ULTIMATE WHO TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Borrowing its name from a 1971 studio album that forever linked British rockers The Who to their trademark synthesizer sound, Who’s Next pays tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers by using exact replicas of instrumentation, amplifiers and clothing that the originals employed throughout their storied career. Each member also mimics the look and stage presence that defined the original four members, including the “windmill” style of guitar playing that Pete Townshend is famous for, Roger Daltrey’s twirling microphone, and the revolutionary ways late Who members John Entwistle and Keith Moon performed on bass and drums, respectively. Who’s Next covers songs by the originals throughout their nearly 60-year history, including the numbers “I Can’t Explain,” “My Generation,” “Substitute,” “Happy Jack” and “I Can See for Miles” from their early days; songs such as “Pinball Wizard” and “Love, Reign O’er Me” from The Who’s two concept albums, “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia”; and concert staples such as “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Who Are You” and “Eminence Front.” The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: WhosNextTribute USA.com, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
AIR SUPPLY
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: A perpetual presence on easy-listening stations throughout the 1970s and ’80s and still possessing a strong fanbase among the “light-rock” listeners, the duo Air Supply, consisting of English singer-songwriter-guitarist Graham Russell and Australian lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, scored several chart-topping hits throughout their 47-year career. Best known for their amorous, lovelorn songs, the pair’s 1980 studio album “Lost In Love” gave them worldwide exposure outside of their home base of Australia. The title track of that album, along with the singles “All Out of Love” and “Every Woman in the World,” all made the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They had follow-up hits with the songs “Here I Am,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “The One That You Love.” In a concert setting, the duo is often accompanied by other musicians and singers. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: AirSupplyMusic.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
THE LAND OF OZZ: A TRIBUTE TO OZZY OSBOURNE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Bearing an uncanny likeness to the “Godfather of Heavy Metal” and “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne, the suburban Philly-raised Steven Desko fronts a six-man band that, according to The Land Of Ozz’s website bio, “delivers spot on tunes rivaled only by the original recorded album versions. Their precise and legitimate pursuance of recreating the iconic sound of legendary Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career is nothing short of amazing.” Each Land of Ozz band member boasts more than 30 years musical experience, with the exception of the 20-something lead guitarist Matt Stanley, who has “grown into a proficient, polished, and consummated guitarist.” His father Mike Stanley is the band’s rhythm guitarist. Fans of Osbourne can expect to hear such songs as “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “I Don’t Know,” “No More Tears,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Bark at the Moon,” “Diary of a Madman,” “Suicide Solution,” “Over The Mountain,” “Mr. Tinkertrain,” “I Don’t Want to Change the World” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandOfOzz.com, TheLandisTheater.com
PEABO BRYSON WITH
OLETA ADAMS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Possessing a rich, soulful voice, two-time Grammy Award-winner Peabo Bryson established himself as one of the premier male vocalists in contemporary music, blending pop and soul into many timeless classics that are still radio staples nearly 40 years after he became a mainstream success. Bryson won Grammy Awards for his performance of the song “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1992 and for the song “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle a year later. Bryson has several solo hits, but he may be best known for his ballads performed with female singers. He will be joined in Atlantic City by veteran singer, pianist and four-time Grammy nominated artist Oleta Adams. In 1983, Bryson teamed with Roberta Flack on the hit duet “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” which was one of three songs Bryson and Flack did together. He has also performed duets over the years with Natalie Cole, Melissa Manchester, Chaka Khan, Deborah Gibson and others. Among Bryson’s greatest solo hits are “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Show and Tell,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” “Reaching for the Sky,” “I’m So into You,” “Crosswinds” and “Let the Feeling Flow.” The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, $64.50 and $79.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PeaboBryson2.com, Tropicana.net
MICHAEL VERDI,
BRENDAN DONEGAN,
MICHELLE TOMKO and
DAVID JAMES
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: The Claridge Hotel
What to expect: A quartet of veteran comics will be tickling funnybones at the Atlantic City Comedy Club on Saturday night. Michelle Tomko is a stand-up comedian, actor and freelance writer who has received the Atlantic City Weekly Nightlife Award for Best Comedian for five straight years. She takes pride that, during the pandemic, she finally learned how to use Zoom. She describes her comedy as “a fervent blend of tomboy sensibilities, courtesy of the older brothers she grew up with in the Midwest and the barrage of perimenopausal chaos the East Coast world has heaped upon her.” Brendan Donegan says he stumbled upon his hidden talent for stand-up comedy after entering and winning a “Last Comic Standing” competition when he was a college student at the University of Scranton. A South Jersey native, Donegan’s self-deprecating humor and boyish charm has not only been a huge hit in and around the Philly comedy scene, but he keeps moms perpetually guessing whether he is 16 or 25. Mike Verdi is a comedian and writer living and performing primarily in New York City. He is the founder of Lone Bird Comedy and produces a monthly show at New York Comedy Club with his brother and fellow comedian Paul Verdi. He is a member of the indie improv team “Baby Haha” and is renowned for his intelligent and “often dark take on the world as an Italian-American from South Jersey struggling to be the good person his upbringing won’t let him be.” David James started in comedy “when he was the only person in his village that could pull a microphone from a stone.” He says he worked his way up from performing in “bars in front of people that didn’t know there would be a comedy show; private shows that owners forced their employees to attend; and at clubs in front of drunk adults” to headlining some of the top comedy clubs around the country. His unique style is said to leave audiences “intrigued, confused, and laughing.” Atlantic City Comedy Club shows take place in the Celebrity Theater on the third floor of the Claridge Hotel, located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: Claridge.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
AARON LEWIS: FRAYED
AT BOTH ENDS TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Aaron Lewis is a singer-songwriter-guitarist probably best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the hard rock band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums. Lewis started a solo career in country music around 2010 with his debut country EP “Town Line” featuring the hit song “Country Boy.” The EP also included the re-recorded Staind song “Tangled Up in You,” performed acoustically and with a country twist. He scored other hits in the country genre with songs such as “Sinner,” “Granddaddy’s Gun,” “If I Was a Liberal,” “Am I the Only One,” “Keeps on Working,” “That Ain’t Country” and the title track to his third country album called “State I’m In.” He and his country band the Stateliners have also incorporated other country-modified Staind songs into their concert setlists, among them “Right Here Waiting” and “It’s Been Awhile.” His show in Atlantic City will feature songs from his recently released, all-acoustic album “Frayed At Both Ends,” which features 11 of 13 songs Lewis either wrote or co-wrote. Songs on the new album include “Again,” “Goodbye Town” “Everybody Talks To God,” “Am I The Only One,” “Kill Me Like You Love Me,” “Pull Me Under” and others. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50 and $70, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: AaronLewisMusic.com, TheOceanAC.com
RHAPSODY IN BLACK
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: “Rhapsody in Black” is a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at the renowned Actors Studio in New York City by veteran actress and stage director Estelle Parsons. The show explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. Audience members will follow his story from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pa., to teenage experiments with crime and drugs, to scholastic achievement and an acting career that, while extremely successful, is one in which he often found himself the only African-American in the room. Gantt’s efforts to cope with the various psychological effects of consistently being marked “The Other” is recounted in remarkable and exquisitely moving detail, and one that guarantees to leave lasting impressions with the audience. “Rhapsody” delivers an emotional punch that is concentrated on the incredible persona of its star. The charming, self-deprecatingly funny Gantt imbues words with the passion and poignancy of a preacher speaking the Gospel. Gantt first performed “Rhapsody in Black” in 2013, and it garnered both Best Director and Best Storyteller awards at the fifth annual United Solo Festival in New York City in 2014. Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $10, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: GruninCenter.org
AEW PRESENTS
DYNAMITE RAMPAGE
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Founded by company CEO Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, is a newly established professional wrestling league featuring men, women and tag-team divisions. The league has signed many veteran, world-class pro wrestlers to its stable, among them Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Sting, Hangman Page, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer and many more. AEW bills itself as “an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.” Most of AEW’s major headliners will be squaring off in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $40 and $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: AllEliteWrestling.com, BoardwalkHall.com