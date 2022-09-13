Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JOHNNY GILL & RALPH TRESVANT
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are R&B singers renowned both as solo artists and as members of the famed Boston-based vocal group New Edition, which was co-founded in 1978 by the notorious Bobby Brown. New Edition is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of the genre called new jack swing, which is considered a fusion of hip hop and R&B. New Edition was extremely popular during the 1980s, with early hits including “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Tresvant was the lead singer on most of those songs, and other songs he and Gill have collaborated on over the years include “Perfect,” “All Mine,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” “N.E. Heartbreak” and “If It Isn’t Love.” Gill enjoyed individual hits with such songs as “Soul of a Woman,” “Rub You the Right Way,” “Fairweather Friend,” “Wrap My Body Tight,” “Quiet Time to Play,” “Love In an Elevator” and the gospel song “I Know Where I Stand.” Tresvant’s hit single “Sensitivity” spent 20 weeks on the Billboard R&B Singles chart, including two weeks at No. 1. Tresvant’s vocals were also featured on songs to several film soundtracks, such as “Mo’ Money” (“Money Can’t Buy You Love”) and “The Preacher’s Wife” (“Somebody Bigger Than You and I”). He also had two hit singles from the sound track of the Film “House Party II,” including “Rated-R” and “Yo Baby Yo.” Among other songs R&B fans can expect to hear are “Boys to Men,” “I’m Still in Love with You,” “The Best Things In Life Are Free,” “Money Can’t Buy You Love,” “I’m Comin’ Home” and others. Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, $69.50 and $89.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
311
When: 9 p.m.Friday, Sept. 16
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: 311 is a rock quintet from Omaha, Nebraska, that was formed in 1988 by vocalist and guitarist Nick Hexum, bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills, lead guitarist Jim Watson and drummer Chad Sexton. Watson was replaced by Tim Mahoney in 1990, and vocalist/ turntablist Doug Martinez joined the group in 1992. Now in its 30th year with the same members, 311 has one of the longest unchanged lineups in rock history. 311 has released 13 studio albums since its formation, most recently the 13-track “Voyager” in 2019. The band’s name stems from the Omaha State Police code for indecent exposure, for which one of its original members was arrested while streaking. On its website, the band describes its sound as a blend of rock, reggae, ska, hip hop and funk, and has been influenced by such artists as The Clash, The Cure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Led Zeppelin, Bob Marley and others. 311’s self-titled 1995 album — also referred to as the “Blue Album” — went triple platinum and reached No. 12 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart on the strength of the singles “Down” and “All Mixed Up,” the former topping Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1996. The band’s following three albums — “Transistor” in 1997, “Soundsystem” in 1999 and “From Chaos” in 2001 — also reached either platinum or gold status in sales. Other songs by 311 that got substantial radio airplay over the years include “Amber,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Don’t Stay Home,” “Come Original,” “Flowing,” “First Straw,” “You Wouldn’t Believe,” “Reggae Got Soul,” “Sunset in July,” “Too Much to Think,” “Too Late,” “Perfect Mistake” and a cover of The Cure’s “Love Song” that became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart for 311, and reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They will be joined by the six-man reggae-funk band Tropidelic. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GET THE LED OUT
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Get The Led Out is a tribute band that replicates the music of classic rockers Led Zeppelin, interspersing many of the British foursome’s most raucous and recognizable hits along with more mellow acoustic numbers and some deep album cuts for the die-hard Zep fans. Dubbed the “American Led Zeppelin,” GTLO uses a variety of instruments to make this timeless music come to life. Fans of Led Zeppelin, which existed from 1968 through 1980 and is widely recognized as one of the progenitors of hard rock and heavy metal, can expect to hear such songs as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” “Ramble On,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Communication Breakdown,” “When the Levee Break,” “All of My Love,” “Hey Hey, What Can I Do” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
STEVE TREVINO: AMERICA’S FAVORITE HUSBAND
When: 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Steve Trevino is a comedian who has released four stand-up specials – most recently “Steve Trevino: ’Till Death” – and formerly worked as a writer for renowned comedian Carlos Mencia and others. Born in south Texas near Corpus Christi, and of Mexican-American descent, Trevino began his comedy career at age 19 in 1997 at the Addison Improv comedy club near his home town, witnessing early sets by future stars Dave Chappelle, Jeff Dunham and Damon Wayans, and often volunteering to take the club’s headlining acts to promotional radio interviews. It was through that job that he got a gig opening for Mencia, later becoming one of his writers and occasionally performing on the hit Comedy Central series “Mind of Mencia.” Trevino has also made comedy appearances on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Comics Unleashed,” “BET Comic View” and others. In June 2020, Trevino partnered with his wife Renae “Captain Evil” Trevino to launch a podcast featuring the two discussing their marriage, parenting, family and life in general during and after the pandemic. His latest tour “America’s Favorite Husband” paints Trevino, according to his website, as a guy “you could invite over for a nice civilized dinner with the wife and kids, or brews and barbecue in the backyard with your buddies.” He appeals to audiences on the most relatable level by fitting right into their families, and lists among his many skills the ability to “speak wife” fluently. He says on his website, “My goal is to make sure that everyday married men can laugh at themselves. My narrative is I’m a normal dude trying to be a good spouse and father, just like you.” His two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30.02 and $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALICE COOPER
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Known as the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” the Detroit, Michigan-born Alice Cooper and his band have been performing for more than five decades. The six-man band helped set the stage for such successful acts as KISS, Marilyn Manson, the Plasmatics and others. The group took the name Alice Cooper in 1968 largely because it sounded innocent and wholesome, in humorous contrast to the band’s horror-show image and music. Its famed, raspy-voiced frontman, who legally changed his name to Alice Cooper shortly after the band formed, “pioneered a macabre and theatrical brand of rock designed to shock audiences,” according to its website. The band introduced the world to a stage show that featured bizarre illusions, pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood and other props drawn from horror films and vaudeville. In Ryan Loughlin’s interview with Cooper last year, in advance of his band’s 2021 A.C. appearance and 28th album called “Detroit Stories,” Cooper stated: “From the moment this show starts until the end, it’s a rock ’n’ roll show. You’re going to get a band that’s just going to kill you musically. And it doesn’t start in first gear and build. It starts in fourth gear. If you look away you are going to miss something, because there is something going on every minute on that stage. It’s like a dark rock ’n’ roll vaudeville. You never exactly know what’s going to happen.” Hit songs by Alice Cooper include “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Only Women Bleed,” “Poison,” “Feed My Frankenstein,” “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “You & Me,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and others. The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59.50, $79.50, $109.50 and $218, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE SPINNERS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Spinners are an R&B vocal group that formed in suburban Detroit in 1954, and enjoyed a string of hit singles and albums during the 1960s and 1970s. The quintet’s lone original member is the baritone-voiced Henry Fambrough, who is joined in the Spinners’ current ensemble by Jessie Robert Peck and Marvin Taylor, both of whom joined in 2009, and co-lead tenors Ronnie Moss and C.J. Jefferson, who joined the Spinners in 2013 and 2020, respectively. The Spinners’ first of several No. 1 hits on the Billboard R&B chart was “I’ll Be Around” in 1972, and was also the group’s first of many million-selling singles. The 1973 follow-up singles “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “One of a Kind (Love Affair)” cemented the Spinners reputation as one of the best R&B groups of all time. The Spinners were nominated for Grammy awards six times, and have performed twice during the Grammy awards ceremony. In 1993 they performed at the White House for President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, and have appeared in numerous network and cable television specials over the years, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other Spinners’ No. 1 hits include “Games People Play,” “The Rubberband Man,” “Working My Way Back to You,” “Then Came You” (a duet with Dionne Warwick) and “Mighty Love.” Other songs by the group that got significant radio airplay include “That’s What Girls Are Made For,” “Just as Long as We Have Love” (also recorded with Dionne Warwick), “Right or Wrong,” “How Could I Let You Get Away,” “I’m Coming Home,” “Ghetto Child,” “Love Don’t Love Nobody,” “Living a Little,” “Laughing a Little,” “Body Language” and “Love or Leave.” Their show takes place at Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
