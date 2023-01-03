Headliner Spotlight

MICHAEL ROSS,
RUS GUTIN and LaTICE
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Where: Claridge Hotel
What to expect: There will be plenty of yuks and guffaws at the Claridge Hotel on Friday night when three of the top touring comedians on the East Coast take the Celebrity Theater stage. South Jersey product LaTice has brought a unique brand of comedy to audiences since 2009, including performing on a segment of the popular daytime TV talk show “The View” called Hilarious Housewives. According to her bio, “Her conversational style makes you feel like you’re in her living room, laughing about interracial marriage, being a parent, and her day-to-day encounters.” Rus Gutin, who goes by the moniker Poppa Rus, started his stand-up career at age 19 in 1999. His stage persona has been described as “a compelling mixture of Woody Allen and Sam Kinison: something akin to Jewish angst on meth.” Gutin recently released an hour-long comedy called “Legal Guardian” that was taped live at the New York Comedy Club. As a comic actor, Gutin has had roles in such films as “Surf School,” “The Last Stand,” “Something Like a Business” and “Hold On Loosely.” Michael Ross started his professional comedy career at Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, going on to host a regular show called “Mike on the Mic” at the Hyatt Regency in that central New Jersey town. He bills himself as a “hometown boy who has lived through his share of relationships, tragedies, lessons and embarrassing moments, channeling all of that energy into hilarious sets with an exceptional blend of outlandish and raw-edge humor.” The show takes place at the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
SEAN KANAN’S COMEDY DOJO
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Sean Kanan is an actor probably best known for his portrayals of “karate’s bad-boy” Mike Barnes in “The Karate Kid Part III” movie and its “Cobra Kai” comedy-drama spinoff series that began in 2018 and recently completed its fifth season. Kanan is also well known for having played the recurring characters A.J. Quartermaine on “General Hospital” and Deacon Sharpe on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” daytime soap operas. In his Comedy Dojo show in Atlantic City, Kanan will tell hilarious stories and behind-the-scenes tales of beating up Daniel Larusso, the character Ralph Macchio made famous in “Cobra Kai” and all three “Karate Kid” films. Kanan’s Comedy Dojo has been a huge success as such vaunted comedy venues as the Laugh Factory, the Hollywood Improv and the Comedy Store. His show takes place at the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater on the third level of the Claridge Hotel, located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
SeanKanan.actor,
DEAF LEOPARD: THE ULTIMATE
DEF LEPPARD EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Deaf Leopard is a quintet that takes exacting care in recreating the look and sound of the famed British hard-rockers Def Leppard. Hailed as the “Ultimate Def Leppard Experience,” a Deaf Leopard show is a “family-friendly, multi-media spectacle of sight and sound that is a true tribute to the music and majesty of the originals,” according to the tribute band’s website. Fans of Def Leppard will hear their megahits such as “Animal,” “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak,” “Hysteria,” “Foolin’,” “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Wasted,” as well as deeper cuts such as “High ‘N’ Dry,” “Lady Strange,” “Let It Go,” “Love Bites,” “Switch 625,” “Two Steps Behind” and others. The tribute band closes each show with the song “Photograph” just like the real Def Leppard is famous for. The tribute band includes lead vocalist Alex Barbieri, guitarists Damiano Christian and Derrek Hawkins, bassist Lenny Lee and drummer Lee Nelson. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
THE BELL BOTTOM BLUES:
ERIC CLAPTON TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Bell Bottom Blues Band was formed in 2007 as a tribute to one of the greatest guitar players and rock icons of all time, Eric Clapton. The band recreates Clapton’s incredible stage presence and awe-inspiring performances from his days with the Yardbirds, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos and an incredible solo career that spanned decades. Performing some deep cuts as well as all of Clapton’s hits, showgoers can expect to hear such songs as “Layla, “Wonderful Tonight,” “Tears In Heaven,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “I Shot The Sheriff,” “Tulsa Time,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Let It Rain,” “After Midnight,” “White Room,” “Pretending” and “Cocaine.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $30, are available at Etix.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
VAN HAGAR:
VAN HALEN TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Van Hagar bills itself as the only Van Halen tribute band to focus exclusively on the Sammy Hagar years of the heavy-metal Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. Hagar replaced original lead singer David Lee Roth in 1985 and remained with Van Halen until 1996. During Hagar’s 11-year tenure, Van Halen released four U.S. Billboard No. 1, multi-platinum-selling albums. The band’s biggest hits during the Hagar years included “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Right Now,” “Dreams,” “Love Walks In,” “Finish What Ya Started,” “Poundcake” and “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You.” Hagar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen in 2007, as was Roth. The tribute band is comprised of lead vocalist Mike “Sammy” Oliva, guitarist William Kelly, bassist Kevin Rios and drummer Greg Cea. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
