Headliner Spotlight

NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19
Where: The Garden Pier at Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Singer/guitarist/songwriter Nick Perri fronts the six-member, Philadelphia-based band Underground Thieves, which headlines the penultimate AC Jams concert of the summer at the Garden Pier. The band is touring behind its well-received debut album “Sun Via,” which includes the songs “Feeling Good,” “I Want You,” “Fall,” “Excess,” “Everybody Wants One,” “Daughters & Sons,” “Let You Know” and “White Noise.” Also performing as part of the show is a pair of power trios: the Boston-based GA-20; and the Asbury Park-based Fungkshui.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: ACJAMS.com, NickPerriMusic.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
BOBBY COLLINS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: Levoy Theater in Millville
What to expect: Comedian Bobby Collins takes pride in his talent of truthfully translating the human condition. Audiences can relate to his comedic ability of exposing the humor of day-to-day situations, resplendent with rants on national and world events. A native New Yorker, Collins finds the humor in working everyday jobs while pursuing a dream, having flipped his share of burgers, working in sales and serving as a substitute high school history teacher before setting out as a professional comic. Each of his prior paths in life served as prime ground for harvesting humor. Collins masterfully reflects the hilarious truth that “we’re all in this together.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $31 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: Levoy.net
ANN WILSON OF HEART
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Ann Wilson is best known as the lead singer and songwriter for Heart, the first internationally renowned hard-rock band fronted by women. Wilson, accompanied by her younger sister and bandmate Nancy, are the backbone of Heart and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Their albums “Dreamboat Annie” in 1975 and “Little Queen” in 1977 generated such hit singles as “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Little Queen” and “Barracuda.” In the mid-1980s, the band produced the hit singles “What About Love” and “Nothin’ At All.” Famous for her high-pitched soprano voice, Ann Wilson started a solo career in 2015. Her Atlantic City show is at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, where she is expected to deliver songs from Heart, her solo career and even covers. Let’s hope we hear her do her amazing rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” which brought tears to Zep frontman Robert Plant’s eyes when his band was honored at the Kennedy Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $69 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: AnnWilson.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticcity.com
JOURNEY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Journey is a San Francisco band that formed in 1973 and became one of the most commercially successful bands in rock ’n; roll history. Journey’s popularity peaked between 1978 and 1987 when a series of hit songs dominated the radio airwaves including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Who’s Crying Now?,” “Only the Young,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” and “Open Arms.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, with original members Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar and Steve Smith. Perry was the lead vocalist on most of Journey’s hits during the ’70s and ’80s, but Arnel Pineda has been the band’s lead vocalist since 2007, and his voice is amazingly spot-on to Perry’s. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced from $99 to $269, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JourneyMusic.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticcity.com
EAGLES COUNTRY
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: William Morrow Beach, Somers Point
What to expect: The Tony Mart’s Presents All-Star Band — as Eagles Country — will perform a tribute to the Eagles as part of the Somers Point Beach Concert Series. Fans can expect to hear such Eagles’ hits as “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” “Desperado,” “Already Gone,” “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” The William Morrow Municipal Park Beach is between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
GLEN BURTNIK’S SUMMER OF LOVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Summer of Love concert is a unique concept created by former Styx band member Glen Burtnik that celebrates the music of the Woodstock era — a pivotal moment in music history that defined what became known as the counterculture generation. The show features tribute acts replicating the looks and sounds of artists such as Janis Joplin, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and others. The show runs every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com, SummerOfLoveConcert.com
AGENDA FESTIVAL
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: The Agenda Festival is a party that caps each day of a weekend-long lifestyle fashion trade show with live music, food trucks, vendors and more at Bourré. Performing at Bourre’s High Noon Stage on Friday is Ghostface Killah, a rapper best known as a leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. MTV listed him among the greatest MCs of all time. He has been called “the most colorful storyteller rap has ever seen.” Backing him up Friday night will be Mir Fontane, Lill Twinn & Mizzy Coke, and M11SON. Saturday night’s party is highlighted by Waka Flocka, a Queens-born rapper who had hits with the songs “O Let’s Do It,” “Hard in da Paint,” “No Hands” and “Round of Applause.” Also performing Saturday are DJ Afterthought, Wes Walker & DYL, and Just Add Water. Bourré is at 201 S. New York Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $33 and $55, are available at AgendaFest.co
More info: GhostFaceMusic.com, WakaFlocka.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
VANESSA WILLIAMS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Singer and actress Vanessa Williams scored several hits on Billboard pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary, gospel and jazz charts. As an actress appearing in many TV shows and films, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. Williams’ albums The Right Stuff, The Comfort Zone and The Sweetest Days earned multiple Grammy nominations and have yielded such hits as “Save the Best For Last,” “Dreamin,” “Work To Do,” “Love Is” and others. Her recordings also include two holiday albums — “Star Bright” and “Silver & Gold” — and a romantic collection of love songs from the 1970s called Everlasting Love. Her autobiography “You Have No Idea,” co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a New York Times best seller in 2012. Williams’ show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60 to $90, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: VanessaWilliams.com, Tropicana.net
PACQUIAO VS. SPENCE JR. FIGHT
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
Where: Bally’s FanDuel Sportsbook
What to expect: Manny Pacquiao, the only professional boxer in history to have won eight world championships, will take on undefeated WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas. The fight will be broadcast live at Bally’s FanDuel Sportsbook in Atlantic City. This is a much-anticipated bout between two southpaws, including the 42-year-old legend Pacquiao, who is 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts, and the unbeaten 31-year-old Spence, who is 27-0 with 21 knockouts.
How much: Priced at $50, seats can be reserved by calling 609-289-5441 or 609-340-2000
More info: BallysAC.com/Sportsbook
JEFF DUNHAM
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is well known for introducing audience members to characters that can be politically incorrect, insulting and ill tempered. He began ventriloquism as an 8-year-old in Dallas in 1970. His parents bought him a Mortimer Snerd dummy — a character created by one of the most famous ventriloquists of all time, Edgar Bergen. While still a child, Dunham decided he not only wanted to be a professional ventriloquist, but the best ever. Among Dunham’s many character creations are a talking jalapeno pepper named José, Bubba J the beer-drinking redneck, Melvin the Superhero Guy, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and a miniature version of Dunham himself named Little Jeff. The show takes place in Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 to $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JeffDunham.com, TheOceanAC.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show is scheduled to run 4 and 8 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
VEGAS BOARDWALK LIVE: ANTHONY COOLS
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, and 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: While new to Atlantic City, the Anthony Cools Show holds the record for longest running hypnosis show in Las Vegas. The Canadian-born Cools hypnotizes audience members, persuading volunteers to do certain things on stage in what is described on his website as “a night of good, dirty fun.” Renowned for a razor-sharp wit and the ability to lull people into complete submission of hypnosis, the show is “gut-busting, jaw-dropping R-rated entertainment.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50, 34.50 and $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Caesars-AC, AnthonyCools.com
ATLANTIC CITY FREE CONCERT
When: 1 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
Where: Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., A.C.
What to expect: This summer’s Atlantic City Free Summer Concert is headlined by the Manhattans, a Jersey City-based R&B vocal group that produced the megahits “Kiss and Say Goodbye” in 1976, and “Shining Star” in 1980. The free show also includes the musical acts Joe Bataan, the System, Meli’sa Morgan, Double Exposure, Jean Carn, First Choice, Angela Burton & Passion, the Off the Wall band, and Judah Dorrington & Paradise. The show is produced by the National R&B Music Society Inc. and sponsored by CRDA and the city of Atlantic City.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: TheManhattans.net
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Famous for incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound since the early 1970s, the Marshall Tucker Band helped launch what became known as the Southern rock genre. Lead vocalist Doug Gray remains the band’s only original member. The Marshall Tucker Band released the hit songs “Can’t You See,” “Take the Highway,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” The band will be joined in Ocean City by special guest Pure Prairie League, an Ohio-based band that had a huge hit with the single “Amie” in 1972. The Ocean City Music Pier is at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MarshallTucker.com, PurePrairieLeague.com, OCNJ.us/Music-Pier
THE MODERN GENTLEMEN
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
Where: Cape May Convention Hall
What to expect: The Modern Gentlemen are Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham — a quartet assembled by the legendary Frankie Valli. The group toured with the rock ’n’ roll icon as the Four Seasons, then gradually developed their own identity. They finely tuned their signature sound by blending the classics of yesterday with a modern style, putting their own take on popular hits from the Great American Songbook with what has been described as “charm, high energy, and four-part harmony without limits.” Cape May Convention Hall is at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48, are available at CapeMayCity.VBOTickets.com
More info: TheModernGentlemen.net, CapeMayCity.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 5, with a 1:30 p.m. show added most Saturdays. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmericanCircus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who perform a convincing likeness in style and sound of the stars they portray. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Show-goers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com