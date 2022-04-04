Headliner Spotlight

BEAUTIFUL ONES:
PRINCE TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 8
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Hailing from the New England region, Dean Ford embodies the late singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist pop star Prince from his looks, moves, and voice, including the far-reaching falsetto and high-pitched screams Prince was famous for. Prince’s music incorporated a wide variety of styles, including funk, R&B, rock, new wave, soul, synth-pop, jazz and hip-hop. He was widely regarded as one of the most popular pop stars of all time. Beautiful Ones began as a tribute band in 2011, taking its name from a song on the album “Purple Rain,” which was also made into a rock-musical-drama film of the same name in 1984. Fans of Prince will hear such hit songs “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “U Got the Look,” “Darling Nikki” and others. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
FLYING CIRCUS: TRIBUTE
TO LED ZEPPELIN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Flying Circus a tribute to Led Zeppelin, taking its name from a 1975 concert by the British rockers in Madison Square Garden that is considered one of the best-recorded live rock ‘n’ roll performances of all time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band existed from its 1968 founding in London until the death of drummer and founding member John Bonham in 1980. Flying Circus members mimic the originals in exceptional fashion, including Mutt Naughton as Zeppelin lead vocalist Robert Plant, Mike Margiotta as guitarist Jimmy Page, Donny Rockett as bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and Scott Fredericks as Bonham. A review of a Flying Circus performance on the band’s Facebook page stated, “This band is the real thing. If you haven’t seen a show yet, make it a priority. I promise you will not be disappointed.” Fans of Led Zeppelin can expect to hear such songs as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Ramble On,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,” “Since I’ve Been Loving You,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Fool in the Rain,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Heartbreaker,” “Gallows Pole” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info:
A BROTHER’S REVIVAL
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: As a tribute to Duane Allman, a founding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Allman Brothers Band who died in 1971, “A Brother’s Revival” will honor the 50th anniversary of his passing with several ABB musicians who go back to where it all began. Duane Allman, a singer/songwriter and guitar virtuoso, his singer/songwriter/keyboardist/guitarist brother Gregg Allman, bassist Berry Oakley and drummer Butch Trucks co-founded ABB in 1969 along with surviving members Jaimoe Johanson (drums) and principal songwriter Dickey Betts (slide and lead guitar/vocals). Former members of Betts’ Great Southern band along with past members of the Allman Brothers will perform the tribute show at the Levoy. Others with early roots to ABB’s founding in Jacksonville, Fla., who will be performing include bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, and keyboardist/vocalist Mike Kach, who will sing many of the songs that Gregg Allman sang in concert. A Brother’s Revival will perform all of the ABB fan favorites, including “Ramblin’ Man,” “Melissa,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” “Whipping Post,” “Statesboro Blues,” “Blue Sky,” “One Way Out,” “Soulshine,” “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More,” “It’s Not My Cross to Bear,” “Revival,” “Southbound” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, $32 and $37, are available at Etix.com
More info:
THE HIT MEN:
CLASSIC ROCK SUPERGROUP
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 8
Where: Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: The Hit Men is a five-man supergroup comprised of renowned musicians who recorded or toured with such luminaries as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Foreigner, Journey, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, Cream, The Who and others. The group will not only perform many classic hits but also share stories and first-hand experiences about what life with rock royalty was like in a multi-media-style show. Classic rock fans will hear such hits as “Layla,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Eye in the Sky.” The band was founded by former member and musical director of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Lee Shapiro, who states on the group’s website, “In 2010, after seeing the ascension of the smash hit Broadway show ‘Jersey Boys,’ I figured, that as a former member of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, it was the perfect time to start a new group featuring the music I helped perform and create. With the blessing and good wishes of my old friend Frankie Valli, the Hit Men was born.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $65 are available at GruninCenter.org
More info:
AN EVENING
WITH CHRIS STAPLETON
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Chris Stapleton is a country singer-songwriter and guitarist who grew up in Kentucky before moving to Nashville to pursue an engineering degree at Vanderbilt University, but dropped out to instead start a professional music career. He has co-written six songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, four of which were for other artists, including Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” Josh Turner’s “Your Man,” George Strait’s “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright” and Luke Bryan’s “Drink a Beer.” His songs have appeared on many other artists’ albums, among them Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley and Taylor Swift. Stapleton has also co-written songs with other artists, including Vince Gill, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran. Stapleton has won five Grammy Awards, including one for Best Country Album for his second studio album “From A Room: Volume 1,” which also earned him the Country Music Association award for Album of the Year in 2017. Stapleton released his fourth studio album “Starting Over” in November 2020. He lists his style influences as outlaw country, bluegrass, rock and roll, and blues. His two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $149, $199 and $249, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ChrisStapleton,com,
TIMELESS SEASONS
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 9
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Produced by Amore Entertainment of Southeast Asia, “Timeless Seasons” is heralded as a heartwarming concert of popular international hits by Lani Misalucha and Nonoy Zuniga. Misalucha is a Filipino singer who performs pop, rock, jazz, soul, R&B and operatic arias. Due to her ability to sing across several genres, she was dubbed “Asia’s Nightingale” by MTV Southeast Asia. Also hailing from the Philippines, Zuniga is an internationally known crooner whose singing career spans more than four decades and includes the release of 12 studio albums since 1981. Misalucha and Nonoy will be joined by special guests and fellow Filipino singing sensations Jed Madela and Louie Reyes. Their show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $78, $98 and $128, are available at Ticketweb.com
More info:
LANCO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: With a style described as “slick, feel-good country anthems tinged with a classic rock and blues edge,” the multi-platinum-selling, five-member band Lanco will perform at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s on Saturday night. The band includes lead vocalist Brandon Lancaster, guitarist Eric Steedly, bassist Chandler Baldwin, keyboardist Jared Hampton and drummer Tripp Howell. The band, whose name is an abbreviation of Lancaster and Company, had a hit single, “Greatest Love Story,” that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart in 2017. Their 2018 debut album “Hallelujah Nights” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Among the band’s other popular songs are “Long Live Tonight,” “Born to Love You,” “Rival” and “What I See.” They were nominated for Favorite Country Duo or Group in the 2018 American Music Awards.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE FEATURING
THE ZMED BROTHERS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Brothers Zach and Dylan Zmed have celebrated the music and history of the Everly Brothers since 2016. Their five-piece band consists of both brothers performing up front with replicas of the Everly Brothers’ matching steel-string acoustic guitars, as well as a drummer, bass player and electric guitarist. Late brothers Phil and Don Everly began writing and recording their own music in 1956. Their first hit song “Bye Bye Love” in 1957 was followed by the hits “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Problems,” “Cathy’s Clown” and “That’s Old Fashioned (That’s the Way Love Should Be).” The Everlys released 21 studio albums and sold more than 60 million records in a career spanning nearly five decades. The Zmed brothers say on their website, “The music of the ’50s and ’60s are nostalgic for us. Our parents raised us on it, and we feel that the Everlys’ contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate, but to do our best to honor the aesthetics of their iconic sound.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, $29 and $34, are available at Etix.com
More info:
TheEverlyBrothersExperience.com,
JOAN JETT
& THE BLACKHEARTS
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 9
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Born in suburban Philadelphia, Joan Jett has been described as “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” She and her band the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Having started out in the late 1970s as an opening act for such superstars as Cheap Trick, the Ramones, Van Halen and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Blackhearts shot to superstardom in their own right when their hit “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained there for seven weeks in 1982. Other hits by the band include “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah),” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Light of Day,” “Dirty Deeds,” “You Don’t Know What You Got,” “Cherry Bomb,” “Victim of Circumstance,” “Real Wild Child” and others. The band released 11 studio albums since their 1981 debut, most recently “Changeup” earlier this year, which was the Blackhearts’ first non-compilation album in 13 years. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
E5C4P3:
THE JOURNEY TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Fronted by the band’s Cleveland -born founder Jason Kelty, E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute has been celebrating the music of the San Francisco-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey since 1993. A multi-instrumentalist, Kelty has become renowned for replicating the appearance and vocal talents of one of rock music’s most critically acclaimed singers, Steve Perry. His E5C4P3 bandmates include guitarist George McGrew, keyboardist Erney Chaney, bassist Paul Soos and drummer Billy Jones. Journey fans can expect to hear the hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Open Arms,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” “Stone In Love,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully” and others, including the occasional deeper album cuts for the diehard Journey fans, according to the band’s website. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, April 10
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through April 24 at Sound Waves.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: