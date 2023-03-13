Headliner Spotlight

THE KILLERS
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Killers are a rock band that was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2001 by bassist, keyboardist and lead vocalist Brandon Flowers, and lead guitarist and backing vocalist Dave Keuning. Ronald Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermerin replaced the original drummer and bass player, respectively, in 2002. The band also tours with guitarists Taylor Milne and Ted Sablay, keyboardist Robbie Connolly, and backing vocalists Jake Blanton, Amanda Brown, Erica Canales and Danielle Withers. The Killers have released seven studio albums, have sold more than 28 million records worldwide, and are considered one of the most popular rock bands of the 21st century. The Killers’ sound has been described as a mix of alternative and indie rock, new wave, pop and dance music. Their biggest hits include “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “When You Were Young,” “All These Things That I’ve Done,” “Read My Mind,” “Caution,” “The Man,” “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” and “Smile Like You Mean It.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $175, $205 and $215, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JOURNEY FREEDOM TOUR
WITH TOTO
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Journey is a San Francisco, California-based band that formed in 1973 and became one of the most commercially successful bands in rock-and-roll history. Journey’s popularity peaked between 1978 and 1987 when a series of hit songs dominated the radio airwaves including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Who’s Crying Now?,” “Only the Young,” “Faithfully,” “Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’” and “Open Arms.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, with original members Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar and Steve Smith. Perry was the lead vocalist on most of Journey’s hits during the ’70s and ’80s, but Arnel Pineda has been the band’s lead vocalist since 2007. Pineda was the lead singer for various cover bands in the Philippines when, in 2007, Schon saw an online video of him and contacted Pineda as a potential replacement for the departed Perry. Pineda quickly gained popularity within the public and has been touring with Journey ever since. Toto is a band that formed in 1977 in Los Angeles, California, and is renowned for a style combining elements of pop, rock, soul, funk, R&B, blues and jazz. Toto has released 14 studio albums and sold more than 40 million records worldwide. The band includes guitarist and founding member Steven Lukather, keyboardist and founding member David Paich, and lead singer Joe Williams, who joined Toto in 1986. The band has major hits with the songs “Hold the Line,” “Africa” and “Rosanna.” Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, $80, $100, $150, $175 and $199.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LITTLE RIVER BAND
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Little River Band is a group that originally formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1975 and achieved major success in both Australia and the United States, having sold more than 30 million records. LRB has undergone numerous personnel changes over the years. None of its current ensemble are original members, but bassist and lead vocalist Wayne Nelson joined LRB in 1980 and has performed on 10 of the band’s 15 studio albums, the most recent being “Cuts Like a Diamond,” released in 2013. Keyboardist and backing vocalist Chris Marion joined LRB in 2004. The band’s current ensemble also includes rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Bruce Wallace, rhythm guitarist and occasional lead vocalist Colin Whinnery, and drummer Ryan Ricks. In 1982, LRB became the first band to have songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive years. During the 1970s and ’80s, LRB produced such hits as “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s A Long Way There.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ALWAYS ABBA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Always ABBA is a Canadian quartet that pays tribute to the music of the Swedish supergroup ABBA, whose original members’ first names – Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni – form the palindrome ABBA. The original quartet was a perpetual presence on the radio airwaves during their 1972 to ’82 heyday, and one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music. Always ABBA has been touted as a close equivalent to the live music of the originals, who produced 48 hit singles throughout their career, the most popular including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Super Trouper,” plus many others that continue to be heard on classic radio and in dance clubs worldwide. The tribute group includes Michelle Truman, Karen Coughlin, Chris Julke and Mike Walmsley. Julke also plays guitar and Walmsley piano in the band. They are backed by keyboardist Joel Lightman and drummer Ed Mortenson. All six bring excellent musical credentials to the performance. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
GOLD DUST WOMAN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Gold Dust Woman is a seven-member tribute to Fleetwood Mac that is fronted by singer Janet Soluri, who bears both a visual and vocal likeness to the original band’s lead vocalist Stevie Nicks. According to the tribute band’s website: “When Janet steps onto the stage, she transforms the true, magical essence of the Gypsy Queen that is Stevie. Her likeness both visually and vocally are captivating.” The original Fleetwood Mac formed in 1967 in London, England, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Its best-known lineup is a British-American mix including Nicks and guitarist-vocalist Lindsay Buckingham from America, drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie and vocalist-keyboardist Christine McVie from England. The band’s second album, “Rumours,” included four Billboard Top 10 singles and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits include “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Tell Me Lies,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Sara,” “Don’t Stop,” “Hold Me,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Say You Love Me,” “Landslide,” “Go Your Own Way” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $25, $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info:
GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Starlight Room, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance. The show is also scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Resorts’ Starlight Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE SIXTIES SHOW
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: The Sixties Show is described on its website as a high-energy trip back in time that reminds the audience of how uniquely inspirational, entertaining and historically significant the music and events of the 1960s was and continues to be. All of the music is performed live by a six-piece band of veteran musicians, with no backing tracks or prerecorded music of any kind. The band uses a state-of-the-art sound system but only plays authentic 1960s-era vintage gear and instrumentation, just like the original artists and original recordings. The band is also adorned in 1960s-era mod attire. The band’s past collective history includes performing with such music legends as Paul McCartney, Roger Daltrey, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, Steely Dan, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees and others. The members include bassist and co-founder Craig O’Keefe, guitarist and co-founder Tom Licameli, guitarist-vocalists Peter Chiusano and Jim Boggia, keyboardist-vocalist Kevin Bents and drummer Scott DeVours. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info:
NEW EDITION LEGACY TOUR
with KEITH SWEAT, GUY AND TANK
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition visits Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall as part of its Legacy Tour, which also features R&B standout Keith Sweat, the original members of the R&B group Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall) and special guest R&B singer Tank. New Edition formed in the Roxbury section of Boston, Massachusetts, in 1978 by Bobby Brown, reaching the peak of its popularity in the 1980s. Its original lineup included Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant. Brown left the group in late 1985 to start a successful solo career, and New Edition continued as a quartet before adding singer Johnny Gill to the lineup in 1987. The group’s hits include “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” Keith Sweat is hailed as a pioneer of an R&B-like genre called “new jack swing.” His hits include “I Want Her,” “Make It Last Forever,” “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” “Make You Sweat,” “Get Up on It,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Guy is a hip hop/R&B/soul group founded in 1987 by Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Timmy Gatling. Damion Hall later replaced his older brother Aaron in the group. Two of the three studio albums Guy released reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and the song “My Fantasy” reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Singles chart in 1989. Tank – real named Durrell Artaze Babbs – grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and is best known for his singles “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go” and “When We.” Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $109, $139, $169 and $189, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BACK TO THE ’80s
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music every Sunday through March and April. The show features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.” The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Music Box.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS PRESENT
FIVE ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21
Where: Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor
What to expect: The South Jersey Players, a touring theater company that has produced original and interpreted works since 2017 throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia, will present a dinner theater production featuring five original one-act plays. The five featured plays are 10-minute comedies written by local and emerging playwrights Tom Chin, Edward Shakespeare, Jim O’Hara and Peter Dukatis. Local actors from the South Jersey Players troupe will bring these new works to life. Ventnor resident and classical guitarist Reid Alburger will perform during dinner, and comedian Scott Friedman of Egg Harbor Township will emcee the event. The short plays include “Hello Again” by Chin, “Wedding Reception Rewards Program” by Dukatis, “Like Fish After Three Days” by O’Hara, and “Confucius Say Oy Vey!” and “Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and I Hate Your Guts,” both by Shakespeare. Dinner includes a three-course meal with choice between two entrees. The five-act dinner theater show is also being performed 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Aroma, which is located at 5206 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, are available at the door or by calling 347-920-6399.
More info: