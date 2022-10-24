Headliner Spotlight

BILL ENGVALL
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Originally from Galveston, Texas, Bill Engvall is a stand-up comedian best known as a charter member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which included fellow comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. Together, the Blue Collar foursome sold out shows in 90 U.S. cities from January 2000 through March 2003, and grossed more than $15 million during its three-year run. Engvall initially came on the comedy scene in the late 1980s and early ’90s with roles on the sitcoms “Designing Women” and “Delta,” but it wasn’t until his signature stand-up line “Here’s your sign” was incorporated into a hit song by country star Travis Tritt that his career as a comedian really began taking off. “Here’s Your Sign” was also the name of his debut, platinum-selling comedy album in 1995, and he would go on to release 10 more comedy albums since, three of which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Comedy Albums chart. In 2007 he began starring in his own TBS sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show.” A top draw due to his down-home, self-deprecating sense of humor, Engvall’s show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44.50, $54.50 and $74.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ADAM SANDLER
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: One of the most popular albeit quirky and unorthodox comedians ever to emerge from “Saturday Night Live” fame, the Brooklyn, New York-born Adam Sandler went on to star in several major Hollywood hits after his SNL days. Among them were the comedy-driven “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy” and “The Wedding Singer” in the 1990s, before proving himself a more complete actor in such highly acclaimed films as “The Meyerowitz Stories,” “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle.” In 1999, Sandler formed his own TV and film production company, Happy Madison Productions, which first produced fellow SNL alumnus Rob Schneider’s comedy cult classic “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” as well as many of the films Sandler starred in himself to date. Sandler began as a comedy writer on SNL, later making a name for himself in front of the camera by singing and strumming guitar on such self-penned holiday song parodies as “The Thanksgiving Song,” “The Chanukah Song,” “The Mother’s Day Song,” “Red Hooded Sweatshirt (aka the Valentine’s Day Song),” “The Severe Beating of Santa Claus” and others that would stray outside the realm of holiday lampooning. Sandler has released five comedy albums since the mid-1990s, two of which went double platinum. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $142, $232, $244.25 and $319.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RUBEN STUDDARD
SINGS LUTHER VANDROSS
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Ruben Studdard is a singer who rose to fame as the winner of the second season of “American Idol” in 2003, and was nominated for a Grammy award that same year for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his recording of the song “Superstar.” In the years since his “Idol” victory, Studdard released seven studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut album “Soulful” and the top-selling gospel follow-up “I Need an Angel.” He is best known for his hits “Flying Without Wings,” “Sorry 2004” and “Change Me.” Studdard also starred as main character Fats Waller in the national tour revival of the Broadway hit musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which spawned a Grammy-nominated soundtrack. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1978 while his father was stationed there as a U.S. Army officer, Studdard began singing as a child in the choir of the Baptist church his family attended in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. He continued singing gospel in church before branching out into popular music. Often compared to famed R&B singer Luther Vandross, Studdard released a cover album called “Ruben Sings Luther” in 2018, which includes the Vandross hits “Always and Forever,” “Never Too Much,” “So Amazing,” “Here and Now,” “Love Won’t Let Me Wait” and several others that he will be performing in A.C. His two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE: A TRIBUTE
WITH TODD RUNDGREN AND OTHERS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Headlined by Philadelphia-area born singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren, plus an all-star cast of some of America’s most accomplished musicians, the “Celebrating David Bowie” show pays tribute to the British singer-songwriter who was among the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Rundgren is backed up by virtuoso bassist Angeline Saris, saxophone great Ron Dziubla, former Sugarland and Better Than Ezra drummer Travis McNabb, multi-instrumentalist Adrian Belew (a longtime former member of the prog band King Crimson), and several others. The performance will also include special guests representing the Spirit of Harmony Foundation, a philanthropic group dedicated to music education created by Rundgren, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. Among the biggest hits by David Bowie, who died in 2016, were “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Starman,” “The Jean Genie,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Young Americans,” “Fame,” “Golden Years,” “Suffragette City,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Under Pressure,” “Let’s Dance,” “China Girl,” “Modern Love” and others. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MARY J. BLIGE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Born in the Bronx, New York, Mary J. Blige is a singer/songwriter and actress who is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” She has won nine Grammy awards, a Primetime Emmy, and was nominated for two Oscars, including one for her supporting role in the 2017 film “Mudbound” and another for its original song “Mighty River,” making her the first person nominated for Academy Awards in acting and songwriting in the same year. Her 1992 debut album “What’s the 411?” is credited with melding R&B and hip hop into mainstream pop culture. She has released 14 studio albums to date, all of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, including four that reached No. 1. Her most recent album, the 13-track “Good Morning Gorgeous,” released this year, debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her biggest hits include “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” “Be Without You,” “Just Fine,” “I’m Goin’ Down,” “Everything,” “Enough Cryin’,” “Take Me as I Am,” “It’s All Love” and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Family Affair.” Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $159, $244 and $249.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance. The show also takes place 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: What began in 1975 as a musical-comedy-horror film that parodied the low-budget horror flicks of early Hollywood quickly became a cult classic. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is an immensely popular attraction around Halloween. Its story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a spooky castle, where they go to call for help. The castle is occupied by odd strangers in elaborate costumes who are celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, is a mad scientist and an alien transvestite who creates a muscular man named Rocky in his laboratory. After getting seduced separately by the mad scientist, the couple is eventually released by the servants, who take control of the castle. The film has developed a cult-like following that involves audience participation in some of the scenes. A $100 ticket at Hard Rock will get audience members a meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick, who played main character Brad Majors in the film. Majors’ fiancée, Janet Weiss, was played by actress Susan Sarandon. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves Theater. The “Rock Horror Picture Show” is also being shown 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Borgata’s Music Box theater. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12 and $15, are available at Etix.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
