Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticket master.com
‘MASTERS OF
ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;
7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
EDDIE GRIFFIN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The Kansas City, Missouri-born Eddie Griffin is a comedian and actor who has had dozens of roles in film and television since breaking into the bigtime in the early 1990s. His first foray into the limelight was when he portrayed Eddie Sherman in the sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie” – alongside co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner of “The Cosby Show” fame – and had key roles in the films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo,” among others. Griffin played the Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s Academy Award-winning film “A Star is Born.” Having been voted class clown at his high school three years in a row, according to his website, Griffin’s comedy career officially started when, as a teenager who relocated to Los Angeles, Cal., in 1989, he took the comedy-club stage during an open-mic night on a dare by a cousin. He earned a standing ovation by telling funny family stories, and began doing stand-up routines in and around comedy clubs in the L.A. area ever since. One of his most popular bits was his gay version of tough-guy comic Andrew Dice Clay, who later hired Griffin to open for him. Griffin has performed five comedy specials since his 1997 debut “Voodoo Child,” most recently “E-Niggma” in 2019. He tends to poke fun at such subjects as African-American culture, recreational drug use, human sexuality, race relations, politics, racism, religion and everyday life. His show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34.50, $44.50 and $54.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
KALEO –
FIGHT OR FLIGHT TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The five-man Grammy-nominated Icelandic rock band Kaleo formed in 2012 and consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jokull Juliusson, drummer David Antonsson, bassist Daniel Kristjansson, lead guitarist Rubin Pollock and harmonica player Porleifur Davidsson. Kaleo – which is a Hawaiian word that translates to “the sound” – has released three studio albums since their 2013 self-titled debut, and have sold more than a million records worldwide. Their sound has been described as a blend of blues, folk, country, rock and R&B. The band’s biggest hit in the United States, “Way Down We Go,” was certified double platinum, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Rock and Roll chart. The band’s Grammy nomination came in 2017 in the Best Rock Performance category for their song “No Good.” Other songs that have cracked the mainstream U.S. charts include “Break My Baby,” “Alter Ego,” “All the Pretty Girls,” “I Can’t Go on Without You,” “Backbone,” “Skinny,” “Hey Gringo” and “I Want More,” which Kaleo played live on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Kaleo will be backed up by singer-songwriter Allan Rayman. The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32, $67.75 and $127.66, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘JUST KIDDING’
WITH VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show-business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. Following in the insult-comic footsteps of Don Rickles, Favorito’s routine typically begins with a monologue, then focuses on the audience and many of its members. Like Rickles, audiences know that everything is in good fun and that he means no disrespect. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. In 1998, Favorito won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and received an invite to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O’Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during throughout show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. Favorito also performs at Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SOUTHERN ACCENTS:
TOM PETTY TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, Southern Accents is a five-man band that pays tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, consisting of singer Ronnie Gregg, guitarist Bob Ocker, bassist Paul Jones, drummer Tony Mac and keyboardist Jeff Hollandsworth. The band takes its name from the title track of the Heartbreakers’ 1985 album. According to a review on the band’s website by Keith Eveland, the president of Tom Petty Nation fan club, “The depth of the care and effort that Southern Accents put into their stage presence, and matching Petty’s moves and music, separates them far from any other tribute band out there. They play it like it was their very own, while showing respect to its original creator through their bold and perfect impression.” Heartbreakers fans can expect to hear such hits as “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Breakdown,” “Even the Losers,” “Refugee,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “You Wreck Me,” “Listen To Her Heart,” “A Woman In Love,” “I Need to Know,” “You Got Lucky,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $30, are available at Etix.com
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
’80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GIRL NAMED TOM
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Girl Named Tom is the folk-rock trio of siblings Bekah Grace, Caleb and Joshua Liechty from Pettisville, Ohio. The band’s name is derived from a childhood nickname that Joshua used to call Bekah, the youngest of the three, when she was still a toddler. The trio is best known for winning season 21 of the television talent competition “The Voice,” and earning the distinction of being the first trio to ever win the competition. They also earned their coach, Kelly Clarkson, her fourth victory as a vocal coach on the show. Among the songs that the trio sang on the show were “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Seven Bridges Road” by The Eagles, “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell, “Creep” by Radiohead, “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay, “River” by Joni Mitchell, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. They recently released their first EP of original material, “Another World,” and last year released an album of covers called “Hits from the Road.” The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at OCNJ.us/SummerConcertSeries or through Ticketmaster.com.
RUSSELL THOMPKINS JR. & THE NEW STYLISTICS
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16
Where: Cape May Convention Hall
What to expect: Hailing from Philadelphia, Russell Thompkins Jr. was introduced to music by his father and started singing formally in school. He became a member of a high-school vocal group called the Monarchs, who won a talent show at Benjamin Franklin High School in Philly in the late 1960s, defeating another talented vocal group called the Parliaments. The groups disbanded but members of each joined forces to form a new group called the Stylistics in 1968. The Grammy-nominated Stylistics would go on to make numerous gold and platinum albums, and earn induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004. Ten years earlier, in 1994, the original Stylistics were given a plaque on the Philadelphia Walk of Fame. Thompson is famous for his high falsetto lead-singing voice and had a number of chart-topping hits during the 1970s, including “You Are Everything,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “I’m Stone in Love with You,” “Stop, Look, Listen,” “Break Up to Make Up” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New.” Fellow Philly products Raymond Johnson, James Ranton and Jonathan Buckson are all seasoned singers and musicians who are part of the New Stylistics. Their show takes place at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May,
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, are available at CapeMayCity.VBOTickets.com/events
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
BEYOND VAN GOGH:
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago in Montreal, Canada, the show has been seen live by more than three million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.The show takes place insideHard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sun.-Thurs., and $49.99 Fri.-Sat. for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
