Headliner Spotlight

MARGARET CHO
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 14
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The San Francisco, California-born Margaret Cho is a comedian, actress, and LGBT advocate who began performing stand-up comedy at age of 14, when she won a comedy contest to open for Jerry Seinfeld. Of Korean heritage, Cho’s father wrote joke books and a newspaper column in Seoul, South Korea. She started in comedy professionally on the West Coast college circuit, earning a nomination for “Campus Comedian of The Year” before graduating to the major comedy clubs — after being introduced to a nationwide audience on the “Arsenio Hall Show” in the mid-1990s — and then into films, TV sitcoms and Off-Broadway productions. Cho’s “Live and Livid” tour that stops at Borgata’s Music Box theater celebrates her 40 years in show business. The tour is one in which, according to her website, she will “be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily.” Over the years, Cho became what has been described as the “Patron Saint of Outsiders,” speaking for those who are not able to speak for themselves, and encouraging people to use their voice to promote change. Her groundbreaking Off-Broadway, one-woman show “I’m The One That I Want” toured to national acclaim and was made into both a best-selling book and feature film of the same name.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48 and $58, are available at Ticketmaster.com
EDDIE TRUNK
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: The New Jersey-born Eddie Trunk is a music-industry veteran with experience as a record executive, artist manager, broadcaster and longtime radio and television show host. Trunk has built a reputation for being one of the most respected personalities in the world of rock-and-roll, and specifically hard rock and heavy metal. Trunk began his broadcasting career in 1983, after convincing executives at his favorite local radio station, WDHA in Morristown, to allow him to produce a hard rock/heavy metal specialty show, which became one of the first of its kind in the nation. That three-hour show, “Eddie Trunk Rocks,” continues today, originating out of New York City. He also hosts “Eddie Trunk Live,” a weekly music and talk and show every Monday night on SiriusXM satellite radio in which he conducts in-depth interviews with wide-ranging guests. Guests have included past or present members of such legendary bands as Led Zeppelin, KISS, Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Rush, Alice Cooper and others. He also fields audience calls during that radio show, and the live show at Lizzie Rose will be structured similarly, with Trunk answering questions from the audience and conducting an audience Q&A section called “Stump the Trunk.” Afterward, there will be a meet-and-greet with photos. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50 and $60, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
CHICAGO
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The band Chicago formed in the Illinois city of same name in 1967, changing its name from the Chicago Transit Authority to just Chicago in 1969. The self-described “rock and roll band with horns” blends elements of classical music, jazz, R&B and pop, and produced numerous Top 40 hits in its 50-plus years of existence, particularly during the 1970s and ’80s. The 11-person group includes four of the original founding members, including guitarist-vocalist Robert Lamm, trumpetist-vocalist Lee Loughnane, trombonist James Pankow and saxophonist Walter Parazaider. Chicago is one of the longest running and most successful rock groups of all time, having sold more than 100 million records and producing five consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, and 20 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers received 10 Grammy nominations, winning one for the song “If You Leave Me Now.” In 2017, Chicago founding members Lamm, Pankow and Peter Cetera were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the group received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Fans of Chicago can expect to hear such hits as “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Just You and Me,” “Make Me Smile,” “Color My World,” “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $90 and $100, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE E STREET SHUFFLE
PRESENTS ‘NEBRASKA LIVE’
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: The E Street Shuffle, an Asbury Park-based tribute to Bruce Springsteen, will perform the highly regarded “Nebraska” album in its entirety. This was the first album by Springsteen that did not include The E Street Band, and the first of three that were all-acoustic, followed later by “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “Devils & Dust.” The album was initially created by Springsteen as a series of acoustic demo tapes, recorded at his home studio as a rehearsal tool for the E Street Band. The tracks sounded so exceptional that they were made into an album on their own, with Springsteen not only singing but performing all of the instrumentation. As an unintended concept album of sorts, it was never backed up by a tour and rarely performed anywhere in its entirety, as The E Street Shuffle will do Saturday night with a four-piece acoustic version of its usual lineup. Along with the title track, popular songs from the “Nebraska” album include “Atlantic City,” “Highway Patrolman,” “My Father’s House,” “Johnny 99” and “Open All Night.” The band will also present additional songs spanning the rest of Springsteen’s career. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $40, are available at LizzieRosemusic.com
MY BIG GAY
ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Based on a series of books written by Anthony J. Wilkinson, all of which were made into stage productions, “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis” is a hilarious spoof centering on the main character in the series, Anthony Pinnunziato, who is approaching his 40s and is faced with “the challenges of balancing his successful company with past and present gay relationships.” Most of the same characters that appear in this version of the series also appear in the others, which include “My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” “My Big Gay Italian Christmas” and “My Big Gay Italian Funeral.” The series has become renowned for lampooning the controversies surrounding same-sex marriage, gay and Italian stereotypes. Along with Anthony and his brother Peter, the cast includes their overbearing and eccentric mother, Angela, and their Aunt Toniann, who is described as “everybody’s favorite aunt, with big hair, a big heart and a big mouth – lots of attitude and absolutely no filter.” The show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance. the show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BEGINNINGS: A CELEBRATION
OF THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Levoy Theatre
What to expect: For more than 20 years, the New York City-based Beginnings pays a musical tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame supergroup Chicago. Beginnings employs the original band’s classic-era, seven-piece configuration, delivering what it describes on its website as “the world’s most authentic live Chicago concert experience, bringing the legendary band’s extensive catalog to life, with stunning detail, accuracy, and intensity.” The band includes keyboardist Scott Chasolen, guitarist Ryan Ball, saxophonist Lenny LaPinta, trombonist and percussionist Dan Hendrix, trumpetist Doug Woolverton and drummer Chris Milillo. Fans of the originals can expect to hear such hits as “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Just You and Me,” “Make Me Smile,” “Color My World,” “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45, $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BACK TO THE ’80s
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. It promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.” The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through April at the Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JIM MESSINA
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16
Where: Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Singer-songwriter-guitarist Jim Messina’s career spans five decades, three super groups, a thriving solo career, and scores of production and engineering credits. As a past sound engineer for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Buffalo Springfield, Messina later joined the band as its bass player. When that group dissolved in 1968, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco, which helped define a new musical genre called country rock. In November 1970, Messina joined forces with a then relatively unknown artist named Kenny Loggins, and the duo, which became known as Loggins & Messina, released eight albums, had scores of hit songs and sold more than 16 million records. Loggins & Messina became one of rock’s most successful recording duos ever before going their separate ways. Messina’s latest solo album release, “In the Groove,” includes selected hits from all three of his previous bands, as well as several of his solo works. Songs include “Angry Eyes,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Danny’s Song,” “Mojito Moon,” “Jasper’s Ride,” “Kind Woman” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $59, are available at Etix.com
SELWYN BIRCHWOOD
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Touted as “a remarkable contemporary bluesman, powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist” by Rolling Stone magazine, the Tampa, Florida-born Selwyn Birchwood recently released his third album called “Living In A Burning House.” A past winner of the prestigious Albert King Guitarist of the Year award, the 37-year-old Birchwood took up the guitar at age 13. He became a student of the blues after idolizing such artists as Freddie King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Albert Collins, Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy. To produce his latest album, Birchwood brought in famed Grammy award-winning record producer Tom Hambridge, who is also the drummer for Buddy Guy’s band. Birchwood labels his original songs as “electric swamp funkin’ blues that tell tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure,” according to his website. Birchwood, who earned an MBA from the University of Tampa, will be backed up by band members Regi Oliver on baritone, tenor and alto saxophone, Donald Wright on bass, Courtney Girlie on drums and Michael Hensley on keyboards. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
