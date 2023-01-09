Headliner Spotlight

AMISH OUTLAWS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The six-man Amish Outlaws band formed in 2002 and is comprised mostly of members raised among the strict code of Amish conduct in Lancaster County, Pa. It is a little-known fact that most Amish practice a tradition called Rumspringa, in which children at age 16 have an opportunity to live free of the strict Amish ways before deciding if they want to return. Surprisingly, most return – but not all. For the Amish Outlaws, according to the band’s website, “Once they trampled in the Devil’s Playground, there was no turning back. The Outlaws have become very well acclimated to the pleasures and vices of the modern world, and to music most of all.” The Amish Outlaws’ repertoire is far reaching, covering pop, rock, R&B, rap, reggae, dance, country and heavy metal. The band, donned in traditional Amish garb such as suspenders and straw hats, includes lead vocalists Brother Hezekiah X and Brother Big Daddy Abel, keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Brother Amos Def, drummer Brother Jakob the Pipe Layer, guitarist/vocalist Brother Snoop Job and bassist Brother Ezy Ezekiel. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $20, are available at Etix.com
WAYNE NEWTON
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Wayne Newton is a singer and actor who was one of the most popular entertainers in the nation from the mid-to-late 20th century. He remains one of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he first performed as a teenager and is well known by the monikers “Mr. Entertainment” and “Mr. Las Vegas.” He learned to play the piano and guitar at a very early age, and his first taste of show business included duets with his brother Jerry near Columbus, Ohio, where his family relocated to from their native Virginia. In the 1950s, Newton was mentored by some of the nation's biggest artists, including Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Elvis Presley, and by the early 1960s was being hailed as “America's number-one nightclub act.” Throughout his career, Newton also appeared in a number of movies and television shows, often as himself. Newton’s best-known hit, “Danke Schoen,” is considered his signature song. He also had major hits with the songs “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast,” “I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time,” “Games That Lovers Play” and “Years.” His latest show, entitled “Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal,” will include some behind-the-scenes stories of his career, and takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99 and $109, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popularity of the television dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” which first premiered on ABC-TV in 2005, will be held in live-show form at Borgata’s Event Center on Friday night. The touring show will feature professional dancers performing classic routines such as the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Quick Step and popular Latin-dance numbers such as the Salsa and Tango. Among the celebrities scheduled to appear in Atlantic City are Gabby Windey of “The Bachelorette” and Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore.” Professional dancers scheduled to perform in A.C. include Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart or Alan Bersten. Farber has been a pro dancer since 2014, Stewart since 2017 and Bersten since 2020. Bersten took home the Mirror Ball Trophy – designating the winner of each season of the show -- with partner Hannah Brown in 2019. Following a recent tour stop of the Live! show in Boston, a reviewer posted: “I have seen many, many shows, including a variety of dance performances and all of the Broadway shows. But nothing prepared me for DWTS. The cast was supremely talented and very personable.” The show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32, $77.19 and $96.06, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ROB THOMAS
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Robert Thomas is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist best known as the lead singer of the alternative rock band Matchbox Twenty, which he co-founded in his home state of Florida in 1995. Thomas also records and performs as a solo artist, with his 2005 hit “Lonely No More” becoming his biggest chart success, peaking at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thomas won three Grammy awards for co-writing and singing on the 1999 hit “Smooth” by Santana, and has also been a songwriter for such famed musicians as Willie Nelson, Mick Jagger, Marc Anthony, Travis Tritt, Daughtry and others. As the frontman for Matchbox Twenty, Thomas and his bandmates rose to international fame with their debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You” in 1996, which was certified 12 times platinum. MB20 had a string of Thomas-penned or co-penned hit singles over the years, among them “Push,” “3AM,” “Real World,” “Back 2 Good,” “Bent,” “If You're Gone,” “Mad Season,” “Disease,” “Unwell,” “Bright Lights,” “How Far We've Come” and “She's So Mean.” Thomas and his wife Marisol created the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, which provides critically needed funds and support to no-kill animal shelters across the country. His current tour supports this foundation and celebrates its 20th anniversary. The show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $150, $163, $225 and $310, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALL-STARS OF HIP HOP
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Pioneers of classic hip hop will be laying down the beats at Boardwalk Hall on Sunday, among them KRS-One, Redman, Method Man, The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Mase. KRS-One is a founding member of the hardcore rap group Boogie Down Production, and is best known for his songs “Sound of da Police,” “Love's Gonna Get'cha” and “My Philosophy.” Redman is well known for his collaborations with close friend Method Man, and the rap duo Method Man & Redman, which was twice nominated for Grammy awards. Method Man – the New York City-born Clifford Smith – is also a member of the band Wu-Tang Clan that formed in NYC in 1992, and is considered one of the most influential rap groups ever. Mase is the stage name of hip-hop/rapper Mason Betha of Jacksonville, Florida, who has had six Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” “Mo Money Mo Problems” that both reached No. 1 on that chart. The Lox is a duo from Yonkers, New York, comprised of Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch, who are bests known for their hit song “We’ll Always Love Poppa.” Hailing from Philly, Beanie Sigel is the rap name of Dwight E. Grant, who rose to prominence in the ‘90s through his ties with rap legends Jay-Z and Damon Dash. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $75, $85, $95 and $145, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Pickett and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
