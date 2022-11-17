Headliner Spotlight

JIM GAFFIGAN: THE FUN TOUR
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Jim Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian whose material often focuses on fatherhood, laziness, food, religion and general observations. He is famous for his Hot Pockets routine, which was inspired by a commercial he saw that he mistook for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch. He is regarded as a “clean comic, using little profanity in his routines, and in 2013 was named the “King of Clean” by the Wall Street Journal. He has released several successful comedy specials, including “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco” and “Quality Time,” all of which received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album. Hailing from suburban Chicago, Gaffigan's 2013 memoir “Dad Is Fat” and his follow-up book “Food: A Love Story” both spent weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, the latter including such hilarious comparisons as “choking to death on bacon is like getting murdered by your lover.” He co-created and starred in the TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” based on his life. He often collaborates extensively with his wife, actress Jeannie Gaffigan. The couple has five children and are Catholic, which are topics that often work their way into his comedy shows. He often jokes about growing up in a large family, and counts fellow funnymen David Letterman, Bill Murray, Richard Pryor, Dave Attell and Jerry Seinfeld among his biggest influences. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68, $48.89, $63.98 and $117.66 are available at Ticketmaster.com
FLO RIDA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, is a rapper and singer from Miami Gardens, Florida, whose 2007 breakout single “Low” was No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks. The song broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release, and was Grammy nominated for Best Rap Song in 2009. The song was featured on Flo Rida's debut studio album, “Mail on Sunday,” which also included the hit singles “Elevator” and “In the Ayehicr.” Flo Rida would go on to release three other successful albums – “R.O.O.T.S.,” “Only One Flo” and “Wild Ones.” Flo Rida has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists, and his catalog also includes the hit singles “Right Round,” “Club Can't Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry,” “G.D.F.R.,” “My House,” “I Don’t Like It, I Love It,” “Who Dat Girl” and others. His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: A talented musician and songwriter in his own right, Jason Bonham is probably best known as the son of the late John Bonham, the drummer for the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin. Jason Bonham first picked up the sticks himself at the age of 5, and by age 17 was a member of the band Air Race that routinely opened for such acts as Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent and AC/DC. In 1988, Jason Bonham took his father’s spot in the televised Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary concert that included surviving Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. He also joined Plant, Page and Jones in Led Zeppelin’s famed reunion at London’s O2 arena in 2007. His Atlantic City show will encompass hits through Led Zeppelin’s entire career, from 1968 through 1980, disbanding the year John Bonham died. Songs Led Zeppelin fans will likely hear include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Ramble On,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Fool In the Rain,” “Hey Hey What Can I Do,” “Heartbreaker” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99 are available at Ticketmaster.com
ATLANTIC CITY BALLET’S
‘IT’S A SHORE HOLIDAY’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: A favorite annual production by the Atlantic City Ballet since 2013, “It’s a Shore Holiday” is a dance revue featuring a blend of contemporary and classical dance numbers all set to several beloved holiday tunes. Billed as “a one-of-a-kind celebration for sharing with family, friends and loved ones, show-goers will be transported to a holiday winter wonderland that will capture your inner child’s imagination and bring out the holiday spirit in everyone.” Under the direction of AC Ballet’s founder and director Phyllis Papa, the show features “snowmen swirling, soldiers sauntering and chipmunks charming, making holiday magic on stage. A six-piece band and live singers perform musical favorites as the troupe celebrates the season with an exuberant production that will put a smile on everyone’s face. Ballet, tap, contemporary dance and swing showcase the troupe’s versatility, and are sure to dazzle even those who know little about dance, or have never seen a dance troupe perform.” The show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $23, $48 and $53 are available at Ticketmaster.com
DAVE ORBAN AND
THE MOJO GYPSIES
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: Dave Orban and the Mojo Gypsies is a group that been performing since 1998, bringing “a unique blend of up-tempo blues and old-school R&B to appreciative audiences at clubs, festivals and private events.” Gypsies founder Dave Orban is the principal songwriter and fronts the band on guitar and vocals. He is joined by tenor saxophonist Mike Scott and drummer/singer Mike DeMonte. Others in a rotating Gypsies’ cast include keyboardist Rich Budesa; sax players Brian Morris, Jack St Clair and David Scott; drummers Art Thompson, Al Panebianco, and Joe Biase; and bassists Jordan Berger, Steve Beskrone, Josh Machiz, Chris Pistorino, Mike Cruse and Dave Deratzian. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $23 are available at LizzeRoseMusic.com
THE ARTIMUS PYLE BAND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Thomas “Artimus” Pyle is a musician from Louisville, Kentucky, who played drums with the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977, and from 1987 to 1991. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the surviving members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in 2006. Pyle survived the 1977 plane crash that killed Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant and five others, stumbling several hundred yards through a creek and a field to a farmhouse to get help. He is backed up in the Artimus Pyle Band by keyboardist/vocalist Brad Durden, bassist Dave Fowler, and guitarists Jerry Lyda and Scott Raines. The band honors the music of Van Zant and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but asserts on its website that it is “More than just a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, it is a tribute to the man who defined it.” Pyle says on his website: “If it wasn’t for Ronnie Van Zant, nobody would know my name.” The Artimus Pyle Band is a high energy, true-to-the-music, and true-to-the-era rock group. Fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd can expect to hear such hits as “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday's Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “Saturday Night Special,” “I Know A Little,” “You Got That Right,” “What's Your Name” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $49, are available at Etix,com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
