Headliner Spotlight

WYNONNA JUDD
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Wynonna Judd is among the most widely recognizable female country singers ever. With a rich, commanding voice, she has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide over a 34-year career. Having started as half of the legendary mother-daughter duo The Judds, Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline. She has received more than 60 industry awards and charted 20 No.1 hits on the U.S. Country singles chart, among them “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days),” “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth.” Wynonna’s band the Big Noise is led by her husband/drummer/producer Cactus Moser.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com, Wynonna.com
BILLY GILMAN When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Runner-up on the NBC-TV singing competition “The Voice” in 2016, Billy Gilman has since been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for his debut single “One Voice.” Gilman became a fan favorite on “The Voice” due to his popular song selections and exceptional singing talent. Among the songs he covered on the show were Adele’s “When We Were Young,” Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” Celine Dion’s “I Surrender,” and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Friday’s show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines Summer Concert series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room at the Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $43, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: BillyGilman.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
TERRAPIN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 16
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Terrapin brings the music and vibe of the Grateful Dead to Vineland with an authentic mix of vintage songs that have been cherished and listened to for decades. The Grateful Dead is widely considered the greatest American jam band in history, and Terrapin consists of players who have loved and played this music through much of the original group’s 1965 to 1995 existence. Terrapin has invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment that produces a true-to-form rendition of a live Grateful Dead concert experience. Deadheads can expect to hear “Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad,” “Must Have Been the Roses,” “Not Fade Away,” “The Other One,” “Peggy O,” “Bertha,” “Truckin’” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com, TerrapinBand.com
BERT KREISHER
When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Funnyman Bert Kreischer is renowned for his storytelling style, much of which was born out of having spent six years as an undergraduate at Florida State University. In 1997, as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the Tampa-born Kreischer was featured in a Rolling Stone magazine article as “the top partier at the top party school in the United States,” which reportedly served as inspiration for the 2002 film Van Wilder. Known for doing standup shirtless, Kreischer hosts three comedy podcasts, among them Bill and Bert which he co-hosts with actor and comedian Bill Burr. Nicknamed The Machine largely due to his past partying and frat-house antics, Kreischer has appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and made regular appearances on the Rachael Ray Show. Kreischer performs two shows each on Saturday and Sunday at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 to $79, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: BertBertBert.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
GLEN BURTNIK’S
SUMMER OF LOVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Summer of Love concert is a unique concept created by former Styx band member Glen Burtnik that celebrates the music of the Woodstock era — a pivotal moment in music history that defined what became known as the counterculture generation. The show features tribute acts replicating the looks and sounds of artists such as Janis Joplin, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and others. The show runs every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show runs 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays throughout the summer at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “That’s Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show is scheduled to run 4 and 8 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
MASTERS OF ILLUSION — LIVE!
When: Various times through Aug. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most astounding magicians, Masters of Illusion combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception most days through Aug. 4 at Harrah’s Concert Venue. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network. The show features extreme crossbow expert and death-defying escape artist Ben Blaque; illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; popular comedy magician Farrell Dillon; and the French-born sleight-of-hand artist Titou.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Harrahs- AC, MastersOfIllusionLive.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 5, with a 1:30 p.m. show added most Saturdays. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmericanCircus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who not only look and sound like the stars they portray, they seemingly transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Showgoers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com
LOUNGE FLY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Philadelphia-based Lounge Fly is considered the premier tribute to the classic band Stone Temple Pilots, providing STP fans with an authentic musical and visual experience that will transport them back to the ’90s. The band is fronted by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Brian Rosner, who seemingly channels the energy of the late STP frontman Scott Weiland. Others include bassist/vocalist Richard Dean Wilson, guitarist/vocalist Scott Eller, and drummer Ira Fleisher. Lounge Fly plays all of the hits and the deep cuts that made STP one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Fans can expect to hear such hits as “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush,” “Still Remains,” “Piece of Pie,” “Down,” “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com, LoungeFlySTPTribute.com
JIM BREUER
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Stand-up comedian Jim Breuer first hit the national spotlight during his 1995 to 1998 tenure on Saturday Night Live. He has since been named to Comedy Central’s list of 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time, and appears regularly on radio, television and in film. The New Jersey native is a family man and father of three daughters, focusing his comedic topics on everyday life, marriage and parenting. He also does some excellent impersonations, particularly that of actor Joe Pesci. Saturday’s show is part of Breuer’s Live and Let Laugh tour, and takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: JimBreuer.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
JOHN CAFFERTY & THE BEAVER BROWN BAND
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17
Where: Bourre High Noon Beach Stage, Atlantic City
What to expect: Now in its 50th year, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown began in 1972 in Rhode Island and soon adopted New Jersey as its home turf. The band achieved mainstream success with the 1983 single “On the Dark Side.” The song became part of the soundtrack of the film “Eddie and the Cruisers,” which helped shoot it into the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Rock chart, a position it maintained for five consecutive weeks. The band’s song “Tough All Over” became their second hit single, and over the years Cafferty wrote 35 songs that were used in major motion picture soundtracks. Much of the filming of “Eddie and the Cruisers” was done at the bygone Tony Mart’s nightclub in Somers Point and other Somers Point locations. Saturday’s show will have several special guests, and is part of the Tony Mart’s Presents concert series. Bourre is located at 201 South New York Ave. in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $75, are available at FreshTix.com
More info: JohnCafferty.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
SINATRA & THE POPS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Jersey Shore Pops orchestra teams up with Chicago-based entertainer Peter Oprisko, a versatile baritone who specializes in rendering the songs and style that made Frank Sinatra famous. Oprisko evokes memories of a period when sensuous ballads and swing-era hits filled concert halls, particularly when Ol’ Blue Eyes was in the house. The Jersey Pops are in based in Cape May and under the direction of Linda Gentille. An international piano virtuoso, Gentille has performed in more than 30 states and 20 countries. The Levoy Theatre is at 126-130 N. High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Etix.com
More info: Levoy.net
DAVE BROMBERG QUINTET
When: 7 p.m. Monday, July 19
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: The Philadelphia-born David Bromberg is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. He is proficient on fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar, pedal steel guitar and dobro and is renowned for his fingerpicking style of play. His band’s musical style is an eclectic blend of bluegrass, blues, folk, jazz, country, and rock and roll, and many of Bromberg’s songs are known for their quirky, humorous lyrics. A professional musician for more than 50 years, Bromberg has performed alongside such music luminaries as Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan and George Harrison. His band incorporates a wide variety of instruments during its sets, among them mandolin, pedal steel guitar, violin, trumpet, French horn, clarinet and saxophone.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $59 and $69 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DavidBromberg.net, OCNJ.us/BoxOffice
ACES AUTO SHOW
When: 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, July 17-18
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Many of the nation’s most passionate motorsports enthusiasts will bring their prized possessions to Showboat Hotel for the Atlantic City Enthusiast Summit, or ACES, auto show. The show embraces many different styles and genres of vehicles, including custom-built hot rods, sports cars, classic cars, trucks, SUVs, imports and domestics. The year’s show is dedicated to event creator Shawn Baker, who died in 2019. There is a Lucky 7 Best of Show announcement at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, in which the top vehicles in the show in several categories will be awarded prizes. The show has both indoor and outdoor components, and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Showboat.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15 and $20, are available at ACES-AC.com/tickets
More info: ACES-AC.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
KICK — THE INXS EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Those with a passion for the music of Australian rockers INXS will be reintroduced to their new wave-ish, funky sound through the tribute band Kick — the INXS Experience. Formed two years after the original band broke up in 2012, Kick covers such hits as “Original Sin,” “Elegantly Wasted,” “Need You Tonight,” “New Sensation,” “What You Need,” “Don’t Change,” “Listen Like Thieves,” “The One Thing,” “Bitter Tears,” “Suicide Blonde,” “Not Enough Time,” “Beautiful Girl” and “Devil Inside.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com, Get-Kicked.com