Headliner Spotlight

WINSLOW: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The six-man tribute band Winslow celebrates the music of one of the most beloved bands in American history, the Eagles. Depending on the song, three members of the group alternate singing lead, just as the Eagles often did with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh. The tribute band takes its name from an iconic line in one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ best-known songs, “Take It Easy,” which states: “Well, I’m a-standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, and such a fine sight to see. It’s a girl, my Lord, in a flatbed Ford slowin’ down to take a look at me.” With a passion for detail, Winslow recreates all aspects of a live performance by the Eagles, including their five-part harmonies, precise instrumentation, stage showmanship, and the signature sound that made them one of the most successful bands of the ’70s. Winslow covers the Eagles’ music catalog of greatest hits, deep cuts, as well as some of the solo work of Henley and Walsh. From their outstanding emulation of the a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” to the precision of dueling guitars in “Hotel California,” Winslow impressively mimics the originals. Other songs Eagles’ fans can expect to hear include “One of These Nights,” “Best of My Love,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “New Kid in Town,” “Witchy Woman,” “In the City,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Heartache Tonight,” “In the Long Run,” “Already Gone,” “Life In the Fast Lane,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7 WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: WinslowEagles.net, Golden Nugget.com/Atlantic-City
J.C. COLE & FOLSOM ’68:
A JOHNNY CASH TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: J.C. Cole has been hailed as the premier impersonator of the late, legendary country music singer/songwriter Johnny Cash. Cole and his five-man backing band, Folsom ’68, pay particular attention to recreating the Man in Black’s early material, with a major focus on Cash’s career-defining prison concerts at Folsom Prison and San Quentin, held in 1968 and ’69, respectively. Dave Roe, former bassist for Johnny Cash’s band, states on the tribute band’s website: “Anyone can instantly see and hear the love (Cole) has for Johnny Cash’s music, and the influence it’s had on his Folsom ’68 show.” During the 90-minute show, fans will hear such Cash classics as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Give My Love To Rose,” “25 Minutes To Go,” “I Walk the Line,” “The Ballad of San Quentin,” “Starkville City Jail,” “Wanted Man,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Ring of Fire” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
More info: Folsom68.com, TheLandis Theater.com
ATLANTIC CITY INDOOR MIDGET AUTO RACING
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Nowhere in the nation is indoor auto racing held in higher regard than Atlantic City, which can trace its roots in the sport back to the 1930s. The NAPA Know How Atlantic City Classic features more than 120 cars competing in several heats and three mini-car classes – Champ Karts, Slingshots and the premier class, Three Quarter Midgets, which are powered by modified 750cc motorcycle engines. “This is the granddaddy of them all,” Danny Sammons, president of event producer Len Sammons Motorsports, said prior to the 2020 event. “This is the one that got it all started and is, by far, the most prestigious event on the circuit.” Racing starts 7:30 p.m. Friday and resumes 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gamblers Classic final on Saturday night features the Top 26 TQ Midgets heat qualifiers racing 40 laps around Boardwalk Hall, with the winner claiming the vaunted Gamblers Cup trophy. Racers garner points based on their finishes at each of four stops on the tour to determine the overall series champion, but Sammons says that many racers consider hoisting the Gamblers Cup in Atlantic City to be even more glorious than taking the series title. In the first event of the year, on Jan. 8 in Allentown, Pa., Ryan Flores of North Carolina edged Andy Jankowiak of New York to win the TW Midgets division. In A.C., those two will have to contend with Erick Rudolph, who did not race in Allentown this year but is a three-time Gamblers Classic winner at Boardwalk Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, $17, $20, $25, $27 and $30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: IndoorAutoRacing.com, BoardwalkHall.com
SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE
DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Levoy Theatre
What to expect: David Brighton has been hailed by many credible sources as one of the best-ever impersonators of David Bowie, the late British rock ’n’ roller who was among the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Harry Maslin, the producer of two of Bowie’s most successful albums, “Young Americans” and “Station to Station,” states on the tribute band’s website: “(Brighton) has the voice, moves and look of David Bowie that few would ever know. Experiencing ‘Space Oddity’ made for a truly remarkable evening.” Earl Slick, Bowie’s guitarist for more than 40 years, is quoted as saying: “David Brighton has studied Bowie like Bowie studied Elvis.” The L.A. Review states, “His likeness to Bowie is eerie. The crowd actually gasped in amazement as he took the stage.” Brighton launched the Space Oddity band more than 20 years ago. He performs multiple costume changes during any given show, as Bowie was famous for, and performed as Bowie in the renowned “Legends In Concert” revue show in Las Vegas. Bowie fans can expect to hear such hits as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Starman,” “The Jean Genie,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Young Americans,” “Fame,” “Golden Years,” “Suffragette City,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Under Pressure,” “Let’s Dance,” “China Girl,” “Modern Love” and many others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info: DavidBowieTribute.com, Levoy.net
THE ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE
ARTIST EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Hard Rock Hotel Casino
What to expect: In celebration of what would have been the 87th birthday of the late “King of Rock and Roll” in January, two of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world, Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter, will honor Elvis Presley at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Klush won the Worldwide Elvis Competition in Montreal before starring for years in the award-winning “Legends in Concert” revue show, performing in Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City. He also portrayed Elvis in the hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” which aired on CBS and VH1. Slaughter has performed as “The King” throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. Slaughter won the People’s Choice Award during Elvis Tribute Week, and the Horizon Award for best new Elvis Tribute Artist at the Las Vegas Elvis Fest. He also portrayed a young Elvis in the national tour of the Tony award-winning hit theatrical production “Million Dollar Quartet.” Slaughter was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Touring Musical for his portrayal of Presley, who was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. Presley was famous for a mix of musical influences that crossed many cultural lines. He was a pioneer of the rockabilly genre — an up-tempo, backbeat-driven fusion of country music and rhythm and blues. Presley was also successful in pop and gospel music, and is recognized as the best-selling solo music artist of all time. Presley fans can expect to hear such hits as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Teddy Bear,” “All Shook Up,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” “It’s Now Or Never,” “In the Ghetto,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Return to Sender,” “Always on My Mind” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GoToFirstClass.com, ShawnKlush.com, CodyRaySlaughter.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
RAY TABANO PRESENTS
BRITISH INVASION MUSIC
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: Presented by Aerosmith founding member and former guitarist Ray Tabano and backed up by the group he currently fronts, Crazy Raymond & the Third Step Band, Landis audience members will hear many of the top British hit songs of the 1960s. The show is a multi-media presentation complete with footage from early BBC and American TV shows that introduced such “British Invasion” bands to America as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, the Moody Blues, the Who and others. The show also features a narrated video segment of storytelling, plus rare photos from Tabano’s tenure with Aerosmith in the 1970s. Along with many of the hits by the aforementioned bands, show-goers are also likely to hear such songs by early-British rockers as “Glad All Over” by the Dave Clark Five, “A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum, “We Gotta Get Out of this Place” by the Animals, “She’s Not There” by the Zombies and “To Sir With Love” by Lulu. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
More info: CrazyRaymond.net, TheLandisTheater.com
CHRIS DISTEFANO
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Comedian Chris Distefano caught the bug to perform stand-up comedy while growing up as an only child in Brooklyn, N.Y., mentioning in an interview that he had to depend on his imagination to keep himself entertained. After graduating college, he earned a doctorate in physical therapy and worked in that field before enrolling in a stand-up comedy class at Gotham Comedy Club in 2008. Seeking out gigs wherever he could get them, he became a full-time touring comedian and was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2012. He later landed a gig hosting the MTV comedy series “Guy Code” and sharpened his acting chops when he was hired as a cast member of the hockey-themed sports comedy series “Benders.” His hilarious, hour-long special on Comedy Central called “Size 38 Waist” premiered in 2019, following the success of his first half-hour special on the network. Distefano co-hosts a weekly history podcast called “History Hyenas” with fellow comic Yannis Pappas. He also co-hosts the “Hey Babe” podcast with comedian Sal Vulcano and recently started his own podcast called “Chrissy Chaos.” His Comedy Central series “Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano” was just extended for a new batch of episodes. His love for performing live never waned, and he is still a regular as such renowned New York venues as Caroline’s on Broadway, the Comedy Cellar, the Laugh Lounge, and the club that gave him his start, Gotham. His two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChrisDComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
DAVID BROMBERG’S BIG BAND
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: David Bromberg’s Big Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Philadelphia-born Bromberg is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter who is proficient on fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar, pedal steel guitar and dobro, and is renowned for his fingerpicking style of play. His band’s musical style is described as “an eclectic blend of bluegrass, blues, folk, jazz, country, and rock and roll.” Many of Bromberg’s songs are known for their quirky, humorous lyrics, such as “Send Me to the ’Lectric Chair,” “I Like To Sleep Late In The Morning” and “The Joke’s On Me.” A professional musician for more than 50 years, Bromberg has performed alongside such music luminaries as Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan and George Harrison. His band incorporates a wide variety of instruments during its sets, among them mandolin, pedal steel guitar, violin, trumpet, French horn, clarinet and saxophone. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $59, are available at Etix.com
More info: DavidBromberg.net, Levoy.net
A TRIBUTE TO ROCK AND ROLL HEARTTHROBS
When: 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: “A Tribute to Rock and Roll Heartthrobs” promises to take audience members on a journey through many different decades of the artists who made women around the world swoon. Along with exceptional recreations of the music itself, show-goers will witness such trademarks to greatness as Elvis shaking his hips, Nat King Cole’s smooth-as-silk stage presence, Frank Sinatra crooning his way into the hearts of many ladies, and the reason why Welsh singer Tom Jones was described by the New York Times as a “shape shifter.” Fans of these legends can expect to hear such hits as “What’s New Pussycat?,” “Delilah” and “She’s a Lady” by Jones; “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Love Me Tender” by Presley; “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa” and “When I Fall In Love” by Cole; and “Strangers in the Night,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “Fly Me to the Moon” by Sinatra. The show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Caesars-AC