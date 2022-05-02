Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, May 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, the popular “Burlesque Show” returns to Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, starting May 5 and running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on May 19. The “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers and hilarious comedy sketch-type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmas ter.com
More info:
M16: A TRIBUTE TO ’80s METAL
When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect:With roots going back to 1983 in the upstate New York area, M-16 plays the greatest heavy-metal and hard rock hits of yesterday by artists such as AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot and Van Halen. The band also released its own album of original material called “Locked and Loaded” in 1988. Hard rock fans can expect to hear such hits as “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “TNT” by AC/DC, “Breaking the Law” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” by Judas Priest, “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” by Van Halen, “Good Times Band Times” and “Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin, “Symphony of Destruction” by Megadeath, “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourn and others. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
YACHTLEY CREW
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Hailed as the “Titans of Soft Rock,” Yächtley Crëw is a six-man band from the Los Angeles area featuring talented and long-tenured musicians. They all perform with a common focus, according to their website: “To entertain music lovers with some of the greatest songs ever written back in the ’70s and ’80s, and to have as much fun as possible while performing those hits.” Most fans may label the genre as “soft rock,” but Yächtley Crëw identifies it as “yacht rock,” paying tribute to the more mellow songs of yesteryear by nailing the sounds as they were originally heard on the radio waves and blowing away the crowds with their group banter and interactive on-stage antics. Their past concert setlists have included such songs as “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” by Christopher Cross, “Rosanna” and “Africa” by Toto, “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes, “Reminiscing” by the Little River Band, “Easy” by the Commodores, “Still the One” by Orleans, “Saturday in the Park” by Chicago and others. The band goes by parodied nicknames during shows, such as lead vocalist Philly Ocean, bassist Baba Buoy, guitarist Tommy Buoy, drummer Sailor Hawkins, saxophonist Pauly Shores, and keyboardist Stoney Shores. Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JANIS IAN: CELEBRATING
OUR YEARS TOGETHER
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: The Monmouth County-born Janis Ian is a singer-songwriter who was popular in the 1960s and 1970s, appearing as the first musical guest on the premiere of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975 when she sang her songs “At Seventeen” and “In the Winter.” The song “At Seventeen” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. The song also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance Female in 1976, beating out superstars Linda Ronstadt, Olivia Newton-John and Helen Reddy. Ian’s 1975 album “Between the Lines” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. Ian had a prior hit with her 1967 song “Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking),” and in 2013 won her second Grammy for her autobiographical compilation “Society’s Child,” which won for Best Spoken Word album. Since first arriving on the music scene as a teenager in 1965, Ian has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards in eight different categories. She is currently touring behind her first album of new material in 15 years, the 12-song “The Light at the End of the Line.” She will be backed up in Atlantic City by Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin. The younger brother of singer-songwriter James Taylor, Livingston Taylor had Billboard-charting hits with the songs “I Will Be In Love With You,” “First Time Love” and “I’ll Come Running.” The younger brother of the late Grammy Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin won three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 2001, 2002 and 2004. Their show kicks off the 2022 Ocean City Music Pier Concert Series. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $59 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Best known from his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, Michael Carbonaro is an actor, magician and improv artist. His all-new “Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” show promises to “conjure up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages.” Carbonaro first gained a name in show business with his hidden-camera “Magic Clerk” segments on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” in which he performs magic tricks on strangers in a convenience store and films their reaction to each illusion. This led to “The Carbonaro Effect,” a television series with a similar premise. He has also appeared on “Chappelle’s Show” and as the character Andy Wilson in the comedy “Another Gay Movie.” Carbonaro has also appeared on the daytime soap operas “All My Children” and “The Guiding Light” and the primetime drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” A couple of reviews of his live shows on his website stated: “Michael is so fun and funny, charming and clever. We can’t wait for him to come back,” and “Was wowed several times during the show. He is truly a brilliant entertainer and was amazing to watch while interacting with the children that went onstage to volunteer. Go see him live. You will not be disappointed.” His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39. 45 and $45.11, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
CERAMIC ANIMAL
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Hailing from Doylestown, Pa., Ceramic Animal is a five-man band that, according to its website, “forged a new sound from glam, post-punk, psych rock, ’70s pop and more.” Singer and guitarist Chris Regan is joined by his brothers, vocalist and keyboardist Elliott Regan and drummer Erik Regan, and childhood friends Anthony Marchione on guitar and Dallas Hosey on bass. The band self-produced three full-length albums. Their fourth album, “Sweet Unknown,” was recorded and released through the legendary Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and features 10 songs that “grab you by the lapels on first listen, but tells you dark secrets with every subsequent spin.” Songs that have been well received since the album’s recent release include “Long Day,” “Private Dancer,” “Forever Song” and “Valerie.” Also performing at Anchor on Friday night will be the band Evolfo and The Customers. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at AnchorRock Club.com
More info:
DEAF LEOPARD: THE ULTIMATE DEF LEPPARD EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Deaf Leopard is a quintet that takes exacting care in recreating the look and sound of the famed British hard-rockers Def Leppard. Hailed as the “Ultimate Def Leppard Experience,” a Deaf Leopard show is a “family-friendly, multi-media spectacle of sight and sound that is a true tribute to the music and majesty of the originals,” according to the tribute band’s website. Fans of Def Leppard will hear their megahits such as “Animal,” “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak,” “Hysteria,” “Foolin’,” “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Wasted,” as well as deeper cuts such as “High ‘N’ Dry,” “Lady Strange,” “Let It Go,” “Love Bites,” “Switch 625,” “Two Steps Behind” and others. The tribute band closes each show with the song “Photograph” just like the real Def Leppard is famous for. The tribute band includes lead vocalist Alex Barbieri, guitarists Damiano Christian and Derrek Hawkins, bassist Lenny Lee and drummer Lee Nelson. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info:
LIMP BIZKIT:
STILL SUCKS TOUR
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Touring behind their sixth studio album “Still Sucks,” released in 2021, Limp Bizkit is a rap-rock band that formed in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1994. Before becoming more mainstream, the band was highly popular playing in the Jacksonville underground music scene through the late 1990s. The band developed a cult-like following, particularly at the Milk Bar, an underground punk club in Jacksonville. Its lineup consists of four original members: lead vocalist Fred Durst, bassist and backing vocalist Sam Rivers, guitarist and backing vocalist Wes Borland, drummer John Otto and turntablist DJ Lethal. The band’s music is highlighted by Durst’s angry vocal delivery and Borland’s elaborate visual appearance, which includes face and body paint, masks and uniforms that have always played a large role in Limp Bizkit’s live shows. The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards — twice for Best Rock Performance and once for Best Rock Album — and has sold more than 40 million records worldwide. The band’s best-known singles include “Nookie,” “Re-Arranged,” “Break Stuff,” “Take a Look Around,” “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle),” “My Generation,” “My Way,” “Eat You Alive,” and their cover of The Who’s 1971 single “Behind Blue Eyes,” all of which made the Top 20 of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
GREG HAWKES
WITH EDDIE JAPAN:
PERFORMING THE
MUSIC OF THE CARS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: As a founding member and keyboardist for the legendary Boston-based band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Cars, Greg Hawkes helped forge the sound of rock’s New Wave genre. Hawkes is famed for pushing the limits of technology in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, and also helped cement the synthesizer’s place as a popular instrument in rock and pop music. His contribution has influenced countless artists and bands since, and has been a sought-after session and touring musician who worked with many of the biggest names in the music industry. In 2016, Hawkes collaborated with Boston’s acclaimed Eddie Japan to produce the album “Golden Age.” This led to the two joining forces to create a night of music by the Cars featuring a setlist curated by Hawkes. The Cars had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Top 100 chart during their 1976 through 2018 history: “Shake It Up,” “You Might Think,” “Drive” and “Tonight She Comes.” Other songs that got significant radio airplay over the years, and hits that Cars fans can expect to hear Saturday night, include “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Good Times Roll,” “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Moving in Stereo,” “Candy-O,” “Let’s Go,” “It’s All I Can Do,” “Shake It Up,” “Touch and Go” and “Since You’re Gone.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com
MOTHER’S DAY
MUSIC FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Some of the best R&B and soul music will be performed at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday evening as a day-early treat for mom during the Mother’s Day Good Music Festival. This will be the fifth edition of the festival, which began in 2016 and last occurred in May 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Atlantic City version of the show is headlined by Keith Sweat, a singer, songwriter, record producer and pioneer of what became known as the “new jack swing” musical movement. Sweat has had several hit songs, including “I Want Her,” “Make It Last Forever,” “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” “Make You Sweat,” “Get Up on It,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Also performing is Canadian singer/songwriter Tamia, who earned Grammy nominations for the songs “You Put a Move on My Heart” and “Slow Jams,” and had several other hit singles on the pop and R&B record charts, including “So Into You,” “Stranger in My House,” “Imagination” and “Missing You.” The lineup also includes the R&B group After 7 that was founded in 1987 by brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, who are the older siblings of famed pop/R&B singer/songwriter/record producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Rounding out Saturday’s night’s showcase are the artists Brownstone, Tank and Destinee Marie. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s Adrian Phillips Ballroom is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $52, $67 and $77, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
GIANNIS PLOUTARHOS
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Returning to Atlantic City for the first time in a decade, Greek singing sensation Giannis Ploutarhos will present a night of singing and dancing that will make for a perfect precursor to Mother’s Day. Ploutarhos is considered one of the greatest Laiko singers of all time, which is a genre of music sung in the Greek language in accordance with the traditions of the Greek people. The 51-year-old has released 15 albums since 1998, many of which went multi-platinum including the albums “Krimmena Mistika (Hidden secrets),” “Stigmes (Moments),” “Ti Bike Anamesa Mas (What came between us?),” “O,ti Gennietai Stin Psihi (Whatever is born in the soul)” and others. Celebrating his 25th year as a professional singer, Ploutarhos’ greatest hits include the Greek songs “Ah Koritsi Mou,” “Anasa Mou,” “Ola Se Sena Ta Vrika,” “Siga Siga,” “Enas Theos” and others. Opening for Ploutarhos will be George Theofanous, a multi-instrumentalist and composer who won many music awards in both Greece and Cyprus. Their show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $65, $75, $85, $100 and $160, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
TWO DIVAS & A PIANO:
A TRIBUTE TO CHER
AND ELTON JOHN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Gene Sironen and Heidi Thompson are an award-winning, husband-and-wife team who have been performing together for more than 25 years in casino lounges, production shows, cruise ships, symphonies and corporate events. Thompson is best known for her portrayal of Cher for 18 years in the Las Vegas production of “Legends In Concert,” as well as on national TV shows such as “The View,” “The Nanny” and others. For more than 10 years Sironen was an Elton John performer in “Legends In Concert,” as well as part of a “Tribute To The Righteous Brothers,” and has earned the distinction of “Best Male Singer in a Las Vegas Production Show.” Together Thompson and Sironen bring a unique energy to the stage with their own brand of comedy, duets, audience participation, professionalism and dedication to their craft. Their show is loved by audiences of all ages and demographics. Their songs include such John hits as “Crocodile Rock” and “Saturday Night’s Alright,” Cher hits such as “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and duets in songs such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Rescue Me” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Their show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Ticketweb.com.
More info:
TUSK: THE WORLD’S No. 1 FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Taking its name from the original band’s 12th studio album, the five-person band Tusk describes itself on its website as, “No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac with note-for-note perfection that no other act has come close to duplicating.” The quintet comprising Tusk has been making music together, in various combinations and styles, for more than 25 years. The original Fleetwood Mac formed in 1967 in London and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Its best-known lineup is a British-American hybrid including Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie from England, and Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks from America. The band’s second album, “Rumours,” included four Billboard Top 10 singles and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits include “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Tell Me Lies,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Sara,” Don’t Stop,” Hold Me,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Say You Love Me,” “Landslide,” “Go Your Own Way” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Etix.com
More info:
FOR THE DREAM:
STARRING BEN GRAVY
When: 7 p.m.Saturday, May 7
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Ben Gravy is a 34-year-old New Jersey native and professional surfer who recently completed his mission of surfing a wave in all 50 states, proving that the feat was possible in the documentary film “For the Dream: Starring Ben Gravy” that will be shown at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. In a YouTube clip promoting the film, Gravy says, “I came up with the idea after a road trip to New England in May 2017. I realized that after river surfing in Vermont, I had surfed in 14 states. A bunch of my YouTube followers joked about surfing all 50, so I did.” The project took three years to complete. Gravy, who is originally from Reading, Pa., and spent much of his youth and young adulthood surfing in Ocean City, finished the project in the largest and 49th state to enter the union, Alaska, which became part of the U.S. a few months before Hawaii in 1959. Gravy surfed a wave on Alaska’s Turnagain Arm of Cook Inlet. Gravy posted clips of the adventure on his YouTube channel, Nub Nation, which has amassed 18 million views. One particular video, entitled “One Mile Miracle in New Jersey,” earned more than 600,000 views by itself.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
YA MOMMA THE COMEDY SHOW
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Some of the funniest local talent will be tickling funny bones at the Foundation Room of the Showboat Hotel on Saturday night. Among the comic headliners is South Jersey product LaTice, who has been bringing a unique brand of comedy to audiences since 2009, including a segment on the popular daytime TV talk show “The View” called Hilarious Housewives. According to her bio at LaTiceComedy.com, “Her conversational style makes you feel like you’re in her living room, laughing about interracial marriage, being a parent, and her day-to-day encounters. LaTice will pull you right into her world the minute she steps on stage, with her zest for life and positive energy.” Michelle Tomko is a stand-up comedian and actress who has received the Atlantic City Weekly Nightlife Award for Best Comedian for five straight years. She takes pride that, during the pandemic, she finally learned how to use Zoom. She describes her comedy as “a fervent blend of tomboy sensibilities, courtesy of the older brothers she grew up with in the Midwest and the barrage of perimenopausal chaos the East Coast world has heaped upon her.” Hosted by ImVontee, the show also features Michael Shawn, Che Che, Craig McLaren, and Ms. Star Hart, who will conduct a special poetry reading. The Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, May 8
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and a 4 p.m. every Sunday through June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
MOTHER’S DAY UP CLOSE & PERSONAL
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: “Mother’s Day Up Close & Personal” stars, among others, R&B singer Angela Burton, who is an Atlantic City institution renowned locally not just for her exceptional voice, but for her longtime charitable work for the U.S. military. Burton has done more than 30 overseas tours in 35 different countries for the U.S. Department of Defense, starting with U.S. Army bases in 1972, and then taking her act overseas in 1981. In 2016, she received the Atlantic City Hometown Hero award. First discovered by Harold Melvin, the late leader of the famed soul group Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Burton released a 15-track album called “Passion and Pain” in 2018 that features the songs “Love Me All Over,” “Woman Get Your Love,” “Next Life Time,” “Should Have Been You,” “Smiling on the Outside Crying on the Inside,” “The Thrill Is Gone,” “This Must Be Heaven,” “You Know How” and others. The show also features Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics. Thompkins is an original member of the Philadelphia-based Stylistics that formed in 1968 and had several big hits throughout the 1970s, including “You Are Everything,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “I’m Stone in Love with You,” “Stop, Look, Listen,” “Break Up to Make Up” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New.” Thompkins is famous for his high, falsetto voice. Also featured will be the Intruders, a major R&B force in the ’60s and ’70s, and one of the first groups to have hits under the direction of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who were major influences in developing the Philadelphia soul sound. The show takes place at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58, $70.50 and $107, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More info:
STRYPER WITH EMERALD RISING
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Stryper is a four-man band at the forefront of the Christian hard rock genre, renowned for what it describes as a “heavenly metal” sound. The Grammy-nominated group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits such as “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You.” Stryper has sold more than 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multi-platinum release “To Hell with the Devil.” Among Stryper’s most renowned hits are “Calling On You,” “Free,” “Honestly,” “Blood from Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” Divider” and the heart-stirring ballad “This I Pray.” More than 35 years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for a loyal fan base around the world. The show will also include the four-person, female-fronted band Emerald Rising from Long Island, NY. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: