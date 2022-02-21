Headliner Spotlight

MARGARITA MADNESS
When: 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The primary spirit in that classic Mexican cocktail called the margarita is tequila, and there is no greater knowledge base or selection of tequilas in South Jersey than the Gypsy Bar at Borgata. As part of the Savor Borgata Culinary Series, guests can sip and socialize through a guided tasting of brand-crafted recipes using the high-end Maestro Dobel tequila, served with a three-course, tapas-style menu. Maestro Dobel is touted as a well-crafted, premium portfolio of agave tequilas produced in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, since 2008. Some of their products are better suited for cocktails, such as the margarita, while others are best reserved for sipping. The event will include menu items such as grilled chipotle shrimp and roasted red pepper pizza; empanada butter lettuce wraps; beef picadillo; banh mi tacos and slow-roasted pork, along with a variety of toppings and garnishes. Guests must be at least age 21. The Gypsy Bar is located just across from the escalator leading up to Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
MARLON WAYANS
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Along with substantial success as a stand-up comedian, Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, writer and film director. He first gained fame from the sketch-comedy TV show “In Living Color,” which ran from 1990 to 1994, and also starred his siblings Keenan Ivory, Damon, Kim, Shawn and Dwayne Wayans. The show helped give rise to many previously unknown comedians and actors such as Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier. Wayans also co-starred in the WB sitcom “The Wayans Brothers” with older brother Shawn from 1995 to ’99. As a stand-up comedian, Wayans scored a huge hit with his debut stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish,” which premiered on Netflix in 2018. Throughout his more than 30 years in show business, he has had numerous big- and small-screen acting roles, including playing six different roles in the 2019 Netflix comedy special “Sextuplets.” In his latest stand-up comedy special, released in 2021 and called “You Know What It Is,” Wayans explores his personal fears, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son and the generational and cultural divides among parents. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MarlonWayansOfficial.com, Borgata.MGMResorts
SINCERELY YOURS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: Sincerely Yours is a tribute orchestra channeled into keeping alive the music from the Golden Era of swing and honoring the music of such swing legends as Benny Goodman, Glen Miller, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Dina Washington, Louis Armstrong and others. The band is led by saxophonist Frankie Addison, who has performed in the past alongside Branford and Ellis Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald and was part of the inaugural balls of two American presidents. Songs that swing-era enthusiasts can expect to hear from Sincerely Yours include “A Kiss to Build a Dream On” by Louis Armstrong, “A Train” by Duke Ellington, “Ain't Misbehavin’” by Fats Waller, “All of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald, “April in Paris” by Count Basie, “Autumn in New York” by Billie Holiday, “Autumn Leaves” by Cannonball Adderley, “Come Fly with Me” by Frank Sinatra and several others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: MusicGardenBands.com, TheLandisTheater.com
HELLO I MUST BE GOING
PHIL COLLINS TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Hello I Must Be Going is a tribute band that takes its name from the second solo studio album by the British drummer/singer/songwriter Phil Collins. The album earned Collins the British Male Artist of the Year award in 1983, and a song from the album, “I Don’t Care Anymore,” was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Rock Male Vocal Performance. It also featured Collins’ cover of the Supremes’ song “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Collins subsequently won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 1985, with his album “No Jacket Required.” Hello I Must Be Going focuses on the earlier music from Collins’ solo career, as well as his early connection to the British band Genesis. Collins joined Genesis in 1970 as its drummer and became the band’s lead singer in 1975 following the departure of former lead singer Peter Gabriel. Other hits by Collins during the early days of his career include “Follow You, Follow Me,” “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” “Sussudio,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “Turn It On Again,” “Misunderstanding” and “Paperlate.” The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: HelloIMustBeGoing.band, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
SHADOWS OF THE ’60s
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Billed as a highly interactive and visually stunning production, Shadows of the ’60s features accomplished musicians and singers dressed in exquisitely designed costumes and performing the music of Motown behind dazzling choreography. The band presents Motown — which is a name associated with both a record label and a genre that gave soul music a mainstream pop appeal — with the intensity of the original recorded performances. Fans of this era will hear recreations of the hits of such Motown legends as Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, the Supremes, the Four Tops, the Temptations, the Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & the Pips and others. The group takes great care in reproducing the music note for note, and in the original keys and arrangements. Fans can expect to hear such Motown hits as “The Tears Of A Clown,” “I Second That Emotion” and “You've Really Got a Hold on Me” by Smokey Robinson; “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye; “Baby Love” and “Some Day We’ll Be Together” by the Supremes; “My Girl" and “Just My Imagination” by the Four Tops, and many others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info: ShadowsOfThe60s.com, Levoy.net
THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND
50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: Acclaimed for incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound since the early 1970s, the Marshall Tucker Band helped launch what became known as the Southern rock genre. Lead vocalist Doug Gray remains the band’s only original member of the band’s founding six from Spartanburg, S.C. The Marshall Tucker Band is most famous for the hit songs “Can’t You See,” “Take the Highway,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” and the instrumental “Long Hard Ride” from the 1976 album of the same name that also featured late Southern rock legend Charlie Daniels. Now celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Marshall Tucker Band continues to have a profound impact on successive generations of listeners who love the southern-rock sound that they have been well known for since their 1972 start. The band’s music catalog consists of more than 20 studio albums, nearly as many live releases, and many multi-platinum album sales. Their show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40.50 and $64.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MarshallTucker.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
CHRIS DISTEFANO
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect:Comedian Chris Distefano caught the bug to perform stand-up comedy while growing up as an only child in Brooklyn, N.Y., mentioning in an interview that he had to depend on his imagination to keep himself entertained. After graduating college, he earned a doctorate in physical therapy and worked in that field before enrolling in a stand-up comedy class at Gotham Comedy Club in 2008. Seeking out gigs wherever he could get them, he became a full-time touring comedian and was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2012. He later landed a gig hosting the MTV comedy series “Guy Code” and sharpened his acting chops when he was hired as a cast member of the hockey-themed sports comedy series “Benders.” His hilarious, hour-long special on Comedy Central called “Size 38 Waist” premiered in 2019, following the success of his first half-hour special on the network. Distefano co-hosts a weekly history podcast called “History Hyenas” with fellow comic Yannis Pappas. He also co-hosts the “Hey Babe” podcast with comedian Sal Vulcano and recently started his own podcast called “Chrissy Chaos.” His Comedy Central series “Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano” was just extended for a new batch of episodes. His love for performing live never waned, and he is still a regular as such renowned New York venues as Caroline’s on Broadway, the Comedy Cellar, the Laugh Lounge, and the club that gave him his start, the Gotham Comedy Club. His two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChrisDComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS: THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Fronted by a lead vocalist who is the spitting image of a younger Bob Seger, Hollywood Nights: the Bob Seger Experience bills itself as the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, a group of Detroit, Mich.-area, roots-rockers who formed in 1973. The nine-member, New Jersey-based tribute band recreates the originals down to the smallest detail, including touring with a baby grand piano similar to that used by the Silver Bullet Band. Showgoers will hear such Seger favorites such as “Night Moves,” “Traveling Man,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Main Street,” “Katmandu,” “Turn the Page,” “Still the Same,” “Like a Rock,” “Fire Down Below,” “You’ll Accompany Me,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Fire Lake” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HollywoodNightsBand.com, Levoy.net
TRIBUTES PLUS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: Tributes Plus is billed as a dynamic girl group that pays tribute to the hits of some of the most renowned female singing sensations in history, such as Aretha Franklin with her hits “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Think” and “Freeway of Love”; the Supremes (“Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again”); Tina Turner (“Proud Mary,” “What's Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me”); Martha and the Vandellas (“Heat Wave,” “Jimmy Mack” and “Dancing in the Street”); Gladys Knights & the Pips (“Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)”; the Marvelettes (“Please Mr. Postman” and “Don't Mess with Bill”) and several others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com
KIRK FRANKLIN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Singer and pianist Kirk Franklin is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God's Property and One Nation Crew. He has won 16 Grammy Awards in the gospel genre since 1993 and was dubbed by Variety magazine as the “reigning king of urban gospel.” Franklin has released 12 studio albums, including six as a solo artist, most recently the 10-song record “Long Live Love” that won two Grammys in 2019, including Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Song for the single “Love Theory.” Other hit gospel numbers by Franklin over the years include “I Smile,” “My Life Is in Your Hands,” “Now Behold the Lamb,” “We Win,” “Wanna Be Happy?,” “Give Me,” “Melodies From Heaven” and others. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: KirkFranklin.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through March 27.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
NITA STRAUSS
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Nita Strauss is a Los Angeles-born guitarist who may best be recognized as the touring guitarist for the “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper and his band. Strauss sang backup and played guitar on the songs “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “School's Out,” “Only Women Bleed,” “Feed My Frankenstein,” “Under My Wheels” and “Billion Dollar Babies” on the live tracks to Cooper’s 2017 album “Paranormal.” Strauss has also performed with R&B star Jermaine Jackson and as part of a popular, all-female tribute band called the Iron Maidens. Strauss was ranked No. 1 on Guitar World’s list of “10 Female Guitar Players You Should Know.” She is extremely passionate about health and fitness and uses her social-media platforms to inspire and educate other musicians about maintaining a healthy lifestyle while traveling on tour. She performs at Anchor Rock Club as part of her Winter Wasteland Tour. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: NitaStrauss.com, AnchorRockClub.com