Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show's playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RON WHITE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Ron White is a stand-up comedian and author best known as a charter member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which included fellow comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Together, the Blue Collar foursome sold out shows in 90 U.S. cities from January 2000 through March 2003, and grossed more than $15 million during its three-year run. Nicknamed “Tater Salad,” White has released seven solo comedy albums and contributed to four compilations with his Blue Collar crew. The 65-year-old was twice nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, including in 2007 for his album “You Can't Fix Stupid,” and in 2014 for his album “A Little Unprofessional.” Both of those records reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Albums chart, as did his 2009 album “Behavioral Problems.” White is the author of the book “I Had the Right to Remain Silent But I Didn't Have the Ability,” which appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list. One of White’s stage trademarks is sipping a glass of Scotch while holding a cigarette or cigar during his act. A U.S. Navy veteran, White is a past recipient of the Armed Forces Foundation's Patriot Award for his work in raising money to help wounded soldiers, and also held benefit shows for Hurricane Katrina relief. His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall. This may be the last Ron White show you see in Atlantic City because he announced earlier this year that he will retire at the end of 2022.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $65, $85 and $90 are available at Ticketmaster.com
DEAD KENNEDYS
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Dead Kennedys is among the defining bands of the punk-rock popularity wave that started in the mid-1970s. Formed in San Francisco in 1978, the band’s songs lampooned and satirized authority figures and bashed popular culture and almost any subject that entered their radar or mainstream society. During their initial incarnation, between 1978 and 1986, they attracted considerable controversy for their provocative lyrics, album cover artwork, and the band’s controversial name in general, which led to some record stores banning their material. In their early years, the band often played under such pseudonyms as the DKs, the Sharks, the Creamsicles and the Pink Twinkies. Founding member Raymond Pepperell was once quoted as saying that the band’s name was never meant to insult the political juggernaut Kennedy surname, stating that “the assassinations were in much more poor taste than our band. We actually respect the Kennedy family. When JFK was assassinated, when Martin Luther King was assassinated, when RFK was assassinated, the American Dream was assassinated. Our name is actually homage to the American Dream.” The group released four studio albums and one EP before disbanding in 1986. They reunited in the early 2000s with lead guitarist Pepperell, aka East Bay Ray, and bassist Geoffrey Lyall, aka Klaus Flouride, as the only two of the original five founding members. Pepperell and Lyall are currently joined by drummer Darren Henley, aka D.H. Peligro, and Ronald “Skip” Greer, the band’s lead vocalist since 2008. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. The show also features the bands Nekromatix and the Venomous Pinks.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 are available at Tixr.com.
WEEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailing from the Philadelphia suburb of New Hope, Pa., Ween is a rock band that was formed in 1984 by lead guitarist and backing vocalist Aaron Freeman, and rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Mickey Melchiondo, better known by their respective stage names, Gene and Dean Ween. The band’s style has been loosely defined as alternative or progressive rock, blending such influences as funk, soul, country, gospel, psychedelia, R&B, heavy metal, punk and others. Having gained cult-like status with legions of devoted fans in and outside of their Philly-area beginnings, the band has often covered songs during shows by such artists as David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, Motörhead, Van Halen and Frank Sinatra. The band released nine studio albums between 1990 and 2007, most recently “La Cucaracha” in 2007. Ween’s biggest was the song “Push th’ Little Daisies,” and its other popular numbers include “Ocean Man,” “Transdermal Celebration,” “Baby Bitch,” “I Can’t Put My Finger on It” and “Spinal Meningitis Got Me Down.” Along with Gene and Dean Ween, the band’s current ensemble includes bassist Dave Dreiwitz, drummer Claude Coleman Jr. and keyboardist Glenn McClelland. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $67.75 and $132.84 (for a two-day pass), are available at Ticketmaster.com
PAUL ANKA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Canadian-born Paul Anka is a singer-songwriter who achieved substantial success as a performer during a career spanning more than six decades. The 80-year-old is equally known for having written songs that other artists made into megahits, including “Teddy” for Connie Francis,” “She's a Lady” for Tom Jones, “It Doesn't Matter Anymore” by Buddy Holly, “Puppy Love” by Donny Osmond, and three songs for pop superstar Michael Jackson. Many of Anka’s songs served as movie or television soundtracks, most famously the theme to “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” that was heard on late-night TV from 1962 to ’92. Anka also wrote the Academy Award-nominated theme to the 1962 film “The Longest Day,” in which he also had a starring role. Anka is credited for writing the English lyrics to the French song “My Way,” which was among biggest hits in the careers of both Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Songs that Anka wrote and turned into hits himself include “Diana,” “Lonely Boy,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “My Home Town,” and “(You're) Having My Baby.” Anka, who has also had numerous guest and cameo roles in TV shows and movies, is currently touring behind his latest of nearly 30 studio albums since his 1958 start. The nine-track album is called “Making Memories” and was released in 2021. The album features Anka collaborating with the multi-national tenor quartet Il Divo on the song “You Are My Destiny,” and with famed singers Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli on the song “My Way.” His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sundays at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, June 12
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘MASTERS OF ISSUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14 and 15.
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
