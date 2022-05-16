Headliner Spotlight

SCHISM: TOOL TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 20
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Having formed in Manhattan more than 20 years ago, the band Schism strives to “engage in the raw talent, mysticism, math and magic that is Tool,” according to the band’s website. “We started this back in 2001, after seeing Tool at Hammerstein Ballroom,” says the band’s guitarist and co-founding member Keith Williams on the band’s website. “We simply loved the music and wanted to share it live with other Tool-minded fans.” The tribute band also includes lead vocalist Angelo Rivera, bassist Pierson Milazzo and drummer Don Pusateri. The original Tool formed in Los Angeles in 1990 and won four Grammy Awards. The tribute band borrows its name from a hit song on Tool’s 2001 album “Lateralus,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was later certified double platinum. Other hit songs by Tool include “Sober,” “Forty Six & 2,” “Vicarious,” “Pushit,” “Wings For Marie,” “Third Eye,” “The Pot,” “Pneuma,” Right in Two,” “Descending” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, $20 and $30, are available at Etix.com
More info:
SCOTTY AUSTIN
When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 20
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Scotty Austin is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Parsons, Tenn., who began learning how to read music in kindergarten, and first performed live in his family’s church band as a child. By the late 1990s, Austin started to expand on his knowledge of music genres, earning fourth place in the world during the International Blues Challenge while representing Memphis. In 2014, Jeff Hanson, manager for the internationally renowned rock bands Creed and Saving Abel, asked Austin to front the Mississippi-based Saving Abel after founding lead vocalist Jared Weeks left to start a solo career. Austin remained the lead vocalist for Saving Abel, which formed in 2004, through 2021. Songs by Austin include “Rebel Yell,” “Trash the Brand” and “15 Minutes of Fame.” Hit songs by Saving Abel include “Addicted,” “The Sex Is Good,” “Drowning,” “Bringing Down the Giant,” “18 Days,” “Mississippi Moonshine,” “Angel Without Wings,” “Sailed Away,” “Contagious” and others. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info:
RING OF COMBAT 76
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect:Lou Neglia`s Ring of Combat brings its 76th mixed martial arts (MMA) event to the Showroom at Tropicana on Friday night. The fight card is stacked with talented up-and-comers, with the ROC Lightweight title on the line between Virginia’s Cedric Gunnison and North Carolina’s Nick Rodrigues. The co-main event features a pair of tough featherweights going at it, including New Jersey’s own Sergio DeBari taking on John Ramirez. Neglia is a former three-time world kickboxing champion who founded Ring of Combat in 2002 as a means for East Coast MMA fighters to get more exposure in the sport. ROC has since sent more than 150 fighters to the UFC — considered the upper echelon of MMA fighting — with six becoming UFC champions, including Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Eddie Alvarez, Aljamain Sterling and Chris Oliviera. Other fights tentatively scheduled for Friday night’s card include Anthony DeLemme versus John Caldone, Jimmy Drago versus Kasheem Peterson, Armando Gjetja versus Cristian Lopez, and A.T. McCowin versus Kareen Kline.
How much: Tickets, priced at $53, $63 and $78, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More info:RingOfCombat.com,
MR. SPEED: KISS TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Taking its name from a song off the fifth studio album by heavy metal giant KISS, which formed in 1973 in New York City, Mr. Speed boasts more than 25 years as a KISS tribute band. The group says on its website: “Our passion for KISS is real. We believe in bridging the gap between KISS fans from the ’70s and the new legions of the KISS Army.” In 2012, Mr. Speed was crowned “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World” out of more than 200 competing bands at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas, with the winner being announced by Tommy Thayer, KISS’ lead guitarist since 2002. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, KISS rose prominence with shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits and pyrotechnics. KISS is regarded as one of the most influential and best-selling rock bands of all time, having sold more than 100 million records and earning Top 10 status among MTV’s “Greatest Metal Bands of All Time.” KISS hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Strutter,” “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Deuce,” “Got To Choose,” “Hotter Than Hell,” “C'mon and Love Me,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “Beth,” “Christine Sixteen” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at ETix.com
More info:
ANNA VISSI
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Anna Vissi is a Greek singer, songwriter and actress who has performed professionally in Athens, Greece, since 1973, having first released singles of her own songs while a student at the University of Athens. Vissi has produced more than two dozen albums in her career, most of which have been certified at least gold in the two countries, and has also starred in three theatrical productions. She was one of the first Greek artists to introduce Western pop and dance elements into the Greek styles of music call laïko and entehno. Her 2005 single “Call Me” made her the first Greek artist to top the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club chart. She has had several other successful singles as well, among them her signature song “Dodeka.” Other hit songs by Vissi, all performed in the Greek language, include “Methismeni Politia,” “Oso Exo Foni,” “Pragmata,” “Ta Mathitika Hronia,” “Treno” and “Gkazi.” Her show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $85 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, May 21
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Fronted by gregarious lead singer Johnny Lyon since 1974, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes has been hailed as the ultimate party band, and is a major forerunner to what became known as the New Jersey Sound. Lyon, who has been called the Godfather of the N.J. Sound, co-founded the Jukes with Steven Van Zandt, who helped establish the rhythm-and-blues, horn-driven style of music that the Jukes are renowned for. Van Zandt wrote many of the Jukes’ earlier songs before leaving to become a member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which has always maintained a longstanding, professional relationship with the Jukes. The Jukes regularly perform covers of such E Street Band hits as “The Fever” and “Fade Away” during shows, and their horn section is dubbed the Miami Horns due to Van Zandt’s famed distain of cold weather. Signature songs by the Jukes include “Havin’ a Party,” “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” “Talk To Me,” “Hearts of Stone,” and a cover of the ’60s hit “Walk Away Renee.” Other songs Jukes fans will likely hear include “Got to Get You Off My Mind,” “How Come You Treat Me So Bad,” “Broke Down Piece of Man” and “I'm So Anxious.” Joining Lyon on stage are guitarist Glenn Alexander, keyboardist Jeff Kazee, bassist John Conte, drummer Thomas Seguso, and the Miami Horns trio of trumpet player Chris Anderson, saxophonist John Isley and trombonist Neal Pawley. Their show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
RICARDO ARJONA
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, May 21
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Ricardo Arjona is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter-musician and one of the best-selling Latin-American artists of all time, having sold more than 80 million records since his 1985 debut. He is often referred to as El Animal Nocturno, or the Nocturnal Animal, which is also the name of his mega-successful fourth studio album from 1993. Arjona’s music ranges from ballads to Latin pop, rock, Cuban, Tejano and Norteño music. Four of Arjona’s 18 studio albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Albums chart, and seven reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Songs chart. Among his hit songs are “Fuiste Tú,” “El Problema,” “La Mujer Que No Soñé,” “Minutos,” “Historia de Taxi,” “Pingüinos en la Cama” and “Cómo Duele.” Arjona was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $80, $100, $151, $176 and $201, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
STEVEN WRIGHT
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailing from suburban Boston, Mass., comedian Steven Wright has become renowned for his lethargic-sounding voice and slow, deadpan delivery of jokes and one-liners, often focused on ironic, philosophical or bizarre situations. Having first appeared on stage in the Boston area in 1978, Wright ranked as high as No. 15 on Rolling Stone magazine’s 50 Greatest Stand-Up Comics of all time. In 1982 he debuted on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” where he so impressed the host and studio audience that he was invited back again less than a week later. His website biography states: “I was born. When I was 23 I started telling jokes. Then I started going on television and doing films. That’s still what I am doing. The end.” Wright’s 2006 Comedy Central stand-up special, “Steven Wright: When the Leaves Blow Away,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role in the comedy-drama TV series “Louie,” which ran from 2010 to 2017, and in 1989 he won an Oscar in the category of Best Short Live-Action Film for “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings,” which he co-wrote and starred in. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22.20, 30.02 and $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
POPA CHUBBY
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Born Theodore Horowitz in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1960, but best known by his stage name Popa Chubby, this blues/rock singer and guitarist has built a large, loyal following over several decades. Celebrating 30 years of hard-rocking blues, his musical chops are as impressive as his appearance is imposing, with a shaven head on a rotund frame, tattooed arms and wild facial hair adding to his aura. He is an exceptional guitar talent with a deep, powerful voice that belts out original material as well as covers of his heroes growing up in the Bronx, among them blues greats Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, and rock royalty Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room. The series takes place at the Atlantic Shore Pine Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
‘RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE’ STAR THORGY THOR
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Thorgy Thor is the stage name of Shane Thor Galligan, a drag performer from Brooklyn, N.Y., who was among 12 contestants on the eighth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” a reality competition series entering its ninth season on VH1 that documents famed drag queen RuPaul’s “search for America's next drag superstar.” Thor describes herself on her website as “a self-taught performer who never had a drag mother to teach her the tricks of the trade.” Thor began dressing up in women’s clothing as a kid. Her first official performance-based role in drag was as the mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a rendition of the musical comedy “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” She then entered and won drag competitions, including a Glam Award that honors the best in New York City nightlife, and is a cast member of “Dragnificent!” on TLC. Thor is also an accomplished violinist and cello player, who says she had the honor of playing solo violin, viola and cello as part of Thorgy and the Thorgestra with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and several other orchestras, and has debuted a solo show at Gramercy Theater in NYC in 2019. Among the advice she imparts on her website is: “Treat everyone you meet with respect on your way to the top, because you may need their help on the way down. And please wear deodorant and have good breath while working in nightlife.” Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, May 22
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and at 4 p.m. every Sunday through June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: